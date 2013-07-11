Editor's Choice

Policemen detain Russian opposition leader and anti-corruption blogger Alexei Navalny (C), after he visited the city's election commission office to submit documents to get registered as a mayoral election candidate, in Moscow July 10, 2013. Protest leader Alexei Navalny said on July 5 he would destroy the political system under President Vladimir Putin that was "sucking the blood out of Russia", after state prosecutors demanded he be jailed for six years on theft charges. Other opposition figures say the trial is intended to prevent Navalny from fulfilling his dream of becoming president and, before that, running for Moscow mayor in September. Navalny was detained on a charge of organizing an unsanctioned rally near the city's election commission office and was then released in less than half an hour. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor