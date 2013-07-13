Editor's Choice
A runner is gored by an El Pilar fighting bull on Estafeta street during the sixth running of the bulls of more
A runner is gored by an El Pilar fighting bull on Estafeta street during the sixth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A Nepalese Muslim boy offers Friday prayers during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Kathmandu July 12, 2more
A Nepalese Muslim boy offers Friday prayers during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Kathmandu July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A loyalist gestures at police in the Woodvale Road area of North Belfast, after an Orange Parade was blockemore
A loyalist gestures at police in the Woodvale Road area of North Belfast, after an Orange Parade was blocked from marching past the Nationalist Ardoyne area in Belfast, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes up a position as he uses a mirror to look out for snipers loyal to Syria'smore
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes up a position as he uses a mirror to look out for snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighborhood July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Malala Yousafzai (2nd R), is introduced before her first speech since the Taliban in Pakistan tried to killmore
Malala Yousafzai (2nd R), is introduced before her first speech since the Taliban in Pakistan tried to kill her for advocating education for girls, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Frontier soldiers look up at the swell, as they carry out a check of a seawall, as Typhoon Soulik approachemore
Frontier soldiers look up at the swell, as they carry out a check of a seawall, as Typhoon Soulik approaches in Wenling, Zhejiang province July 12, 2013. REUTERS
Omega Pharma-Quick Step team rider Mark Cavendish of Britain celebrates as he crosses the finish line to wimore
Omega Pharma-Quick Step team rider Mark Cavendish of Britain celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 173 km thirteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Tours to Saint-Amand-Montrond July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Robert Burck, (2nd, L) leads fellow entertainers Titus Gandy (2nd, R) Patricia Cruz (R) and Alejandra Velanmore
Robert Burck, (2nd, L) leads fellow entertainers Titus Gandy (2nd, R) Patricia Cruz (R) and Alejandra Velandia, to streets of Times Square from a car garage in New York on June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
A policeman stands guard at the scene of an explosion in Somalia's capital Mogadishu July 12, 2013. REUTEmore
A policeman stands guard at the scene of an explosion in Somalia's capital Mogadishu July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
Visitors ride camels as sun rises in Dunhuang, Gansu province, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rooney Chen
Visitors ride camels as sun rises in Dunhuang, Gansu province, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rooney Chen
Muslim offer first Friday prayers during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan at a mosque in the northern Indiamore
Muslim offer first Friday prayers during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan at a mosque in the northern Indian city of Allahabad July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A protester uses teargas against police officers as angry residents attempt to storm the local police statimore
A protester uses teargas against police officers as angry residents attempt to storm the local police station in Kiev July 12, 2013. REUTERS
Spanish bullfighter Julian Lopez Escobar "El Juli" prepares to drive a sword into a bull during the sixth bmore
Spanish bullfighter Julian Lopez Escobar "El Juli" prepares to drive a sword into a bull during the sixth bullfight of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Rescue workers stand next to the wreckage of a derailed intercity train at the Bretigny-sur-Orge station nemore
Rescue workers stand next to the wreckage of a derailed intercity train at the Bretigny-sur-Orge station near Paris July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire that broke out on the third floor of a warehouse in downtown Panama Cmore
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire that broke out on the third floor of a warehouse in downtown Panama City July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A woman holds a candle during a vigil at the Sainte-Agnes church in Lac-Megantic, Quebec July 12, 2013. Rmore
A woman holds a candle during a vigil at the Sainte-Agnes church in Lac-Megantic, Quebec July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
A woman takes a break from dancing during the second day of the 13th EXIT music festival at Petrovaradin Fomore
A woman takes a break from dancing during the second day of the 13th EXIT music festival at Petrovaradin Fortress, in Novi Sad July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Instructor Ralph Heldt of the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT) Aerospace Technology Campus tmore
Instructor Ralph Heldt of the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT) Aerospace Technology Campus throws a paper airplane he made at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, British Columbia July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
An employee sleeps in the record section room of the Central Telegraph Office in Mumbai July 10, 2013. REUTmore
An employee sleeps in the record section room of the Central Telegraph Office in Mumbai July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Belgian shrimp fishermen ride cart horses to haul a net out in the sea to catch shrimps during low tide at more
Belgian shrimp fishermen ride cart horses to haul a net out in the sea to catch shrimps during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Australia's captain Michael Clarke (L) takes a catch to dismiss England's Alastair Cook as Ashton Agar (2ndmore
Australia's captain Michael Clarke (L) takes a catch to dismiss England's Alastair Cook as Ashton Agar (2nd L) celebrates during the first Ashes cricket test match at Trent Bridge cricket ground in Nottingham, England July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
The debris field left after the crash of Asiana Airlines Flight 214 in San Francisco, California, on Saturdmore
The debris field left after the crash of Asiana Airlines Flight 214 in San Francisco, California, on Saturday is pictured in this undated National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) handout photo. The plane, carrying 291 passengers and 16 crew from Seoul to San Francisco, hit a seawall in front of the runway on July 6, 2013, killing two passengers and injuring 180 others. REUTERS
Emergency services attend to a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, operated by Ethiopian Airlines, after it caught fire more
Emergency services attend to a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, operated by Ethiopian Airlines, after it caught fire at Britain's Heathrow airport in west London July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Demonstrators are detained by riot police during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" nearmore
Demonstrators are detained by riot police during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" near the Rio de Janeiro Government Palace July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
