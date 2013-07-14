Editor's Choice
A protester wears a gas mask as riot police fire tear gas during clashes with riot police at Istiklal Streemore
A protester wears a gas mask as riot police fire tear gas during clashes with riot police at Istiklal Street in central Istanbul late July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A family member of a victim killed during a landslide cries, in Dujiangyan, Sichuan Province, July 12, 2013more
A family member of a victim killed during a landslide cries, in Dujiangyan, Sichuan Province, July 12, 2013. REUTERS
A loyalist gestures at police in the Woodvale Road area of North Belfast, on the second night of violence amore
A loyalist gestures at police in the Woodvale Road area of North Belfast, on the second night of violence after an Orange Parade was blocked from marching past the Nationalist Ardoyne area in Belfast, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Women in yukatas, or casual summer kimonos, look at paper lanterns during the Mitama Festival at the Yasukumore
Women in yukatas, or casual summer kimonos, look at paper lanterns during the Mitama Festival at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Two abortion rights activists lie on the floor after being handcuffed and removed from the Senate gallery fmore
Two abortion rights activists lie on the floor after being handcuffed and removed from the Senate gallery for disrupting a special session of the state Senate to consider legislation restricting abortion rights in Austin, Texas July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Runners get trapped with Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls and steer in a stampede at the entrance to the bull rimore
Runners get trapped with Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls and steer in a stampede at the entrance to the bull ring during the seventh running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Josu Santesteban
George Zimmerman sits with his team defense, Mark O'Mara and Don West, waiting for jury arrival in the courmore
George Zimmerman sits with his team defense, Mark O'Mara and Don West, waiting for jury arrival in the courtroom in Sanford, Florida July 13, 2013. REUTERS
Texas state Democratic Senator Wendy Davis votes against a motion to table an amendment to Senate Bill 1 (Smore
Texas state Democratic Senator Wendy Davis votes against a motion to table an amendment to Senate Bill 1 (SB1) as the state Senate meets to consider legislation restricting abortion rights in Austin, Texas, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A fisherman holds a rod, attached to inflated condoms used as a float, as the sun sets on Havana's seafrontmore
A fisherman holds a rod, attached to inflated condoms used as a float, as the sun sets on Havana's seafront boulevard "El Malecon" July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Spanish bullfighter Juan Jose Padilla turns his head to look at a bull as he kneels down during the seventhmore
Spanish bullfighter Juan Jose Padilla turns his head to look at a bull as he kneels down during the seventh bullfight of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Participants of the "Tough Mudder" endurance event series run through the "Electroshock Therapy" obstacle mmore
Participants of the "Tough Mudder" endurance event series run through the "Electroshock Therapy" obstacle made of electrical wire holding some 10,000 Volts in the Fursten Forest, a former British Army training ground near the north-western German city of Osnabrueck July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
People in the audience use their mobile devices before a performance by singer Mariah Carey with the New Yomore
People in the audience use their mobile devices before a performance by singer Mariah Carey with the New York Philharmonic at the Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star Charity Concert benefiting Sandy Relief on the Great Lawn of Central Park in New York July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Emirates Team New Zealand practices before facing Italy's Luna Rossa Challenge in a Louis Vuitton Cup roundmore
Emirates Team New Zealand practices before facing Italy's Luna Rossa Challenge in a Louis Vuitton Cup round robin match in San Francisco, California July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH The body of a woman lies beneath a metal smore
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH The body of a woman lies beneath a metal sheet in a garbage dumping ground in Mixco, on the outskirts of Guatemala City July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A house is seen damaged after a landslide in Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan Province,more
A house is seen damaged after a landslide in Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan Province, July 11, 2013. REUTERS
Men sit before the start of a campaign rally for presidential candidate Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in Kayes Julmore
Men sit before the start of a campaign rally for presidential candidate Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in Kayes July 13, 2013. Mali is due to hold presidential elections on July 28. REUTERS/Joe Penney
French railway employees and rescue workers inspect the wreckage of a derailed intercity train at the Bretimore
French railway employees and rescue workers inspect the wreckage of a derailed intercity train at the Bretigny-sur-Orge station near Paris July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Ghana team fans cheer as they watch the third place match of the FIFA Under-20 tournament between Ghana andmore
Ghana team fans cheer as they watch the third place match of the FIFA Under-20 tournament between Ghana and Iraq in Istanbul, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Landon Donovan (10) of the U.S. is congratulated after scoring a goal past Cuba's goalkeeper Odelin Molina more
Landon Donovan (10) of the U.S. is congratulated after scoring a goal past Cuba's goalkeeper Odelin Molina (R) during their CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match in Salt Lake City, Utah, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A Russian police officer works at the scene of a collision between a bus and a truck outside Moscow July 13more
A Russian police officer works at the scene of a collision between a bus and a truck outside Moscow July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Youth carry the World Youth Day cross during a visit to the Penha sanctuary in Rio de Janeiro July 13, 2013more
Youth carry the World Youth Day cross during a visit to the Penha sanctuary in Rio de Janeiro July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi hold a banner more
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi hold a banner with his picture as they gather at the Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A couple mourns while the bells ring at the Sainte-Agnes church in Lac Megantic, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mamore
A couple mourns while the bells ring at the Sainte-Agnes church in Lac Megantic, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Osman Erden (C) is detained by riot police during an anti-government protest at Istiklal Street in central more
Osman Erden (C) is detained by riot police during an anti-government protest at Istiklal Street in central Istanbul July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
下一个
精选图集
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.