Editor's Choice

A protester wears a gas mask as riot police fire tear gas during clashes with riot police at Istiklal Street in central Istanbul late July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

2013年 7月 14日

A protester wears a gas mask as riot police fire tear gas during clashes with riot police at Istiklal Street in central Istanbul late July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A family member of a victim killed during a landslide cries, in Dujiangyan, Sichuan Province, July 12, 2013. REUTERS

2013年 7月 14日

A family member of a victim killed during a landslide cries, in Dujiangyan, Sichuan Province, July 12, 2013. REUTERS

A loyalist gestures at police in the Woodvale Road area of North Belfast, on the second night of violence after an Orange Parade was blocked from marching past the Nationalist Ardoyne area in Belfast, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2013年 7月 14日

A loyalist gestures at police in the Woodvale Road area of North Belfast, on the second night of violence after an Orange Parade was blocked from marching past the Nationalist Ardoyne area in Belfast, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Women in yukatas, or casual summer kimonos, look at paper lanterns during the Mitama Festival at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2013年 7月 14日

Women in yukatas, or casual summer kimonos, look at paper lanterns during the Mitama Festival at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Two abortion rights activists lie on the floor after being handcuffed and removed from the Senate gallery for disrupting a special session of the state Senate to consider legislation restricting abortion rights in Austin, Texas July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

2013年 7月 14日

Two abortion rights activists lie on the floor after being handcuffed and removed from the Senate gallery for disrupting a special session of the state Senate to consider legislation restricting abortion rights in Austin, Texas July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Runners get trapped with Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls and steer in a stampede at the entrance to the bull ring during the seventh running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Josu Santesteban

2013年 7月 14日

Runners get trapped with Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls and steer in a stampede at the entrance to the bull ring during the seventh running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Josu Santesteban

George Zimmerman sits with his team defense, Mark O'Mara and Don West, waiting for jury arrival in the courtroom in Sanford, Florida July 13, 2013. REUTERS

2013年 7月 14日

George Zimmerman sits with his team defense, Mark O'Mara and Don West, waiting for jury arrival in the courtroom in Sanford, Florida July 13, 2013. REUTERS

Texas state Democratic Senator Wendy Davis votes against a motion to table an amendment to Senate Bill 1 (SB1) as the state Senate meets to consider legislation restricting abortion rights in Austin, Texas, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

2013年 7月 14日

Texas state Democratic Senator Wendy Davis votes against a motion to table an amendment to Senate Bill 1 (SB1) as the state Senate meets to consider legislation restricting abortion rights in Austin, Texas, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

A fisherman holds a rod, attached to inflated condoms used as a float, as the sun sets on Havana's seafront boulevard "El Malecon" July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

2013年 7月 14日

A fisherman holds a rod, attached to inflated condoms used as a float, as the sun sets on Havana's seafront boulevard "El Malecon" July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Spanish bullfighter Juan Jose Padilla turns his head to look at a bull as he kneels down during the seventh bullfight of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

2013年 7月 14日

Spanish bullfighter Juan Jose Padilla turns his head to look at a bull as he kneels down during the seventh bullfight of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Participants of the "Tough Mudder" endurance event series run through the "Electroshock Therapy" obstacle made of electrical wire holding some 10,000 Volts in the Fursten Forest, a former British Army training ground near the north-western German city of Osnabrueck July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

2013年 7月 14日

Participants of the "Tough Mudder" endurance event series run through the "Electroshock Therapy" obstacle made of electrical wire holding some 10,000 Volts in the Fursten Forest, a former British Army training ground near the north-western German city of Osnabrueck July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

People in the audience use their mobile devices before a performance by singer Mariah Carey with the New York Philharmonic at the Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star Charity Concert benefiting Sandy Relief on the Great Lawn of Central Park in New York July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

2013年 7月 14日

People in the audience use their mobile devices before a performance by singer Mariah Carey with the New York Philharmonic at the Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star Charity Concert benefiting Sandy Relief on the Great Lawn of Central Park in New York July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Emirates Team New Zealand practices before facing Italy's Luna Rossa Challenge in a Louis Vuitton Cup round robin match in San Francisco, California July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger

2013年 7月 14日

Emirates Team New Zealand practices before facing Italy's Luna Rossa Challenge in a Louis Vuitton Cup round robin match in San Francisco, California July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger

ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH The body of a woman lies beneath a metal sheet in a garbage dumping ground in Mixco, on the outskirts of Guatemala City July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

2013年 7月 14日

ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH The body of a woman lies beneath a metal sheet in a garbage dumping ground in Mixco, on the outskirts of Guatemala City July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A house is seen damaged after a landslide in Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan Province, July 11, 2013. REUTERS

2013年 7月 14日

A house is seen damaged after a landslide in Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan Province, July 11, 2013. REUTERS

Men sit before the start of a campaign rally for presidential candidate Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in Kayes July 13, 2013. Mali is due to hold presidential elections on July 28. REUTERS/Joe Penney

2013年 7月 14日

Men sit before the start of a campaign rally for presidential candidate Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in Kayes July 13, 2013. Mali is due to hold presidential elections on July 28. REUTERS/Joe Penney

French railway employees and rescue workers inspect the wreckage of a derailed intercity train at the Bretigny-sur-Orge station near Paris July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2013年 7月 14日

French railway employees and rescue workers inspect the wreckage of a derailed intercity train at the Bretigny-sur-Orge station near Paris July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Ghana team fans cheer as they watch the third place match of the FIFA Under-20 tournament between Ghana and Iraq in Istanbul, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

2013年 7月 14日

Ghana team fans cheer as they watch the third place match of the FIFA Under-20 tournament between Ghana and Iraq in Istanbul, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Landon Donovan (10) of the U.S. is congratulated after scoring a goal past Cuba's goalkeeper Odelin Molina (R) during their CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match in Salt Lake City, Utah, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

2013年 7月 14日

Landon Donovan (10) of the U.S. is congratulated after scoring a goal past Cuba's goalkeeper Odelin Molina (R) during their CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match in Salt Lake City, Utah, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A Russian police officer works at the scene of a collision between a bus and a truck outside Moscow July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2013年 7月 14日

A Russian police officer works at the scene of a collision between a bus and a truck outside Moscow July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Youth carry the World Youth Day cross during a visit to the Penha sanctuary in Rio de Janeiro July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

2013年 7月 14日

Youth carry the World Youth Day cross during a visit to the Penha sanctuary in Rio de Janeiro July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi hold a banner with his picture as they gather at the Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

2013年 7月 14日

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi hold a banner with his picture as they gather at the Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

A couple mourns while the bells ring at the Sainte-Agnes church in Lac Megantic, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

2013年 7月 14日

A couple mourns while the bells ring at the Sainte-Agnes church in Lac Megantic, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Osman Erden (C) is detained by riot police during an anti-government protest at Istiklal Street in central Istanbul July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

2013年 7月 14日

Osman Erden (C) is detained by riot police during an anti-government protest at Istiklal Street in central Istanbul July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

