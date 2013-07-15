Editor's Choice
Hundreds of activists demand justice for Trayvon Martin after marching to Times Square from New York's Uniomore
Hundreds of activists demand justice for Trayvon Martin after marching to Times Square from New York's Union Square July 14, 2013. U.S. President Barack Obama called for calm on Sunday after the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the shooting death of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin, as thousands of civil rights demonstrators turned out at rallies to condemn racial profiling. Zimmerman, cleared late on Saturday by a Florida jury of six women, still faces public outrage, a possible civil suit and demands for a federal investigation. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A portion of the street and pavement is seen caved in at the scene of a ruptured water matrix in Valparaisomore
A portion of the street and pavement is seen caved in at the scene of a ruptured water matrix in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, July 14, 2013. A local health emergency was declared on Sunday, with the rupture causing an avalanche of mud and water stones from the top of a hill, leaving two people with minor injuries, and 20 households directly affected, according to local media. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
A six-year-old gymnast practices on a horizontal bar at the gymnastics hall of a sports school in Jiaxing, more
A six-year-old gymnast practices on a horizontal bar at the gymnastics hall of a sports school in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, July 14, 2013. The daily schedule for young gymnasts in the school includes literacy and general knowledge classes in the morning and athletic training in the afternoon. REUTERS/William Hong
A man speaks at a rally in reaction to a not guilty verdict for George Zimmerman in New York July 14, 2013.more
A man speaks at a rally in reaction to a not guilty verdict for George Zimmerman in New York July 14, 2013. Cleared by a Florida jury, Zimmerman walked free from criminal charges in the shooting death of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin but still faces public outrage, a possible civil suit and demands for a federal investigation. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
The Eiffel Tower is illuminated during the traditional Bastille Day fireworks display in Paris July 14, 201more
The Eiffel Tower is illuminated during the traditional Bastille Day fireworks display in Paris July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Newlywed same-sex couples kiss and embrace during a wedding ceremony at a court in Mexico City July 14, 201more
Newlywed same-sex couples kiss and embrace during a wedding ceremony at a court in Mexico City July 14, 2013, part of a collective wedding of 26 same-sex couples organized by the City Government on Sunday. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A baby is baptised during a mass baptism ceremony in Tbilisi, July 14, 2013. About 400 children were baptismore
A baby is baptised during a mass baptism ceremony in Tbilisi, July 14, 2013. About 400 children were baptised by the Georgian Orthodox church during the 30th mass baptism ceremony at the country's main cathedral Holy Trinity. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A police officer looks at the remains of a demolished building in Lac-Megantic July 14, 2013. It was a runamore
A police officer looks at the remains of a demolished building in Lac-Megantic July 14, 2013. It was a runaway train that caused this month's deadly inferno in Lac-Megantic, but the Canadian town's leaders, business owners and many of its residents see the railway as crucial to their survival and want it operating again as soon as possible. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Kody Lostroh of LaSalle, Colorado gets thrown off the bull Shark Baitin the bull riding event during the fimore
Kody Lostroh of LaSalle, Colorado gets thrown off the bull Shark Baitin the bull riding event during the finals of the 101st Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A man pushes his bicycle over ash spewed by the Tungurahua volcano after an eruption, in Banos July 14, 201more
A man pushes his bicycle over ash spewed by the Tungurahua volcano after an eruption, in Banos July 14, 2013. The Tungurahua volcano, which has been in an eruption process since 1999, erupted twice on Sunday, sending ash and pyroclastic material into the atmosphere, local media said. REUTERS/Carlos Campania
A Free Syrian Army fighter plays with a toy gun as a fellow fighter prays inside a damaged shop in Deir al-more
A Free Syrian Army fighter plays with a toy gun as a fellow fighter prays inside a damaged shop in Deir al-Zor July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
George Zimmerman leaves the courtroom a free man after being found not guilty in the 2012 shooting death ofmore
George Zimmerman leaves the courtroom a free man after being found not guilty in the 2012 shooting death of Trayvon Martin at the Seminole County Criminal Justice Center in Sanford, Florida, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Burbank/Pool
France's President Francois Hollande stands at attention in the command car as he reviews the troops while more
France's President Francois Hollande stands at attention in the command car as he reviews the troops while descending from the Champs Elysees at the start of the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Police try to stop an activist as she demands for justice for Trayvon Martin while marching with hundreds omore
Police try to stop an activist as she demands for justice for Trayvon Martin while marching with hundreds of others to Times Square from New York's Union Square July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A member of the media reads a book while waiting outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, where Britaimore
A member of the media reads a book while waiting outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, where Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is due to give birth, in London July 14, 2013. The first child of Prince William and his wife Kate is due in mid-July, with the couple saying they have no idea of the sex of the baby, who will be third in line to the British throne. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Britain's Prince William (L) and Prince Harry stand next to each other after competing in the Jerudong Tropmore
Britain's Prince William (L) and Prince Harry stand next to each other after competing in the Jerudong Trophy polo match at Cirencester Park Polo Club near Cirencester in central England July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
England celebrate beating Australia in the last day of the first Ashes cricket test match at Trent Bridge cmore
England celebrate beating Australia in the last day of the first Ashes cricket test match at Trent Bridge cricket ground in Nottingham, central England, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
German three-time Red Bull Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel takes to the air during a soapbox fumore
German three-time Red Bull Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel takes to the air during a soapbox fun race in the western German town of Herten, near Gelsenkirchen, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A herdsman catches a goat to shear at the foot of Qilian Mountain, Qinghai province, China, July 13, 2013. more
A herdsman catches a goat to shear at the foot of Qilian Mountain, Qinghai province, China, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rooney Chen
Revellers hold candles and red scarves during the closing ceremony of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona emore
Revellers hold candles and red scarves during the closing ceremony of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona early July 15, 2013. Thousands of people gathered in front of the city's town hall to sing the traditional farewell song "Pobre de mi" (Poor me). The song is sung by revellers to show their sadness at the end of the festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People react to the verdict at Seminole County Court where George Zimmerman was found not guilty on second-more
People react to the verdict at Seminole County Court where George Zimmerman was found not guilty on second-degree murder and manslaughter charges in Sanford, Florida July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Spanish bullfighter Saul Jimenez Fortes gets tossed in the air by a bull during the last bullfight of the Smore
Spanish bullfighter Saul Jimenez Fortes gets tossed in the air by a bull during the last bullfight of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Race leader's yellow jersey Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain crosses the finish line to win themore
Race leader's yellow jersey Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain crosses the finish line to win the 242.5 km fifteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Givors to Mont Ventoux July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
People in folk costumes hold torches as they participate in a procession the night before a wedding in Galimore
People in folk costumes hold torches as they participate in a procession the night before a wedding in Galicnik village, some 150 km (93 miles) west of Macedonia's capital Skopje July 13, 2013. The Galicnik Wedding, a three-day traditional Macedonian wedding celebration held each "Petrovden" or St. Peter's Day for a selected couple, involves traditional customs, costumes, and rituals and dances that have been passed down over the centuries. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
