Editor's Choice

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas fired by riot police during clashemore
Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. Police fired tear gas in central Cairo on Monday when protesters calling for the reinstatement of the ousted Islamist president, Mohamed Mursi, scuffled with drivers and passers-by annoyed that they had blocked major roads. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A Free Syrian Army fighter moves through a tunnel to take cover from snipers loyal to Syria's President Basmore
A Free Syrian Army fighter moves through a tunnel to take cover from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) is seen through the glass of C-Explorer 5 submersible after a dive tomore
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) is seen through the glass of C-Explorer 5 submersible after a dive to see the remains of the naval frigate "Oleg", which sank in the 19th century, in the Gulf of Finland in the Baltic Sea July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Aleksey Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
A boy poses with a toy gun outside his home in Monterrey July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Israeli policemen detain a protester during a demonstration in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba July more
Israeli policemen detain a protester during a demonstration in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba July 15, 2013. Protesters scuffled with Israeli police during the demonstration on Monday against an Israeli cabinet plan to relocate some 30,000 Bedouin citizens from the southern Negev. According to an Israeli police spokesman, 800 protesters gathered for the demonstration of which 15 were detained. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Spanish Riot Civil Guard officer directs a resident near the entrance of the Parador de Corias hotel durimore
A Spanish Riot Civil Guard officer directs a resident near the entrance of the Parador de Corias hotel during its inauguration ceremony which was presided by Spanish Queen Sofia, in Cangas del Narcea, northern Spain July 15, 2013. A group of coal miners jeered and insulted authorities attending the inauguration of the hotel to protest against economic cuts in the mining sector resulting in several clashes with the Civil Guard. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A girl stands surrounded by the jets of a fountain on the South Bank on a hot summer day in central London,more
A girl stands surrounded by the jets of a fountain on the South Bank on a hot summer day in central London, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Spectators stand under a tree hung with bikes as they wait for the riders during the 242.5 km fifteenth stamore
Spectators stand under a tree hung with bikes as they wait for the riders during the 242.5 km fifteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Givors to Mont Ventoux July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Arina Tarasova, 4, wears a dress made out of candy wrappers as she walks outside a wooden house belonging tmore
Arina Tarasova, 4, wears a dress made out of candy wrappers as she walks outside a wooden house belonging to her aunt Yelena Tretiakova in the village of Tigritskoye, some 500 km (311 miles) south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 13, 2013. Kindergarten teacher Tretiakova makes dresses out of candy wrappers as a hobby. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A fisherman squats on a boat to net fish on his fish farm covered by water hyacinths at a reservoir in Jinpmore
A fisherman squats on a boat to net fish on his fish farm covered by water hyacinths at a reservoir in Jinping county, Guizhou province, China, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Hazel Dukes, a member of the board of directors of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored more
Hazel Dukes, a member of the board of directors of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), cheers at the end of a speech by NAACP president Benjamin Jealous to the 2013 NAACP convention in Orlando, Florida July 15, 2013. In the wake of the George Zimmerman murder trial, civil rights leaders, including Jealous, are urging the Justice Department to pursue federal civil rights charges against Zimmerman. REUTERS/David Manning
Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas fired by riot police during clashemore
Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes at Ramses Square in Cairo, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A woman sleeps over a subway air vent at Figueira square in downtown Lisbon July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Mmore
A woman sleeps over a subway air vent at Figueira square in downtown Lisbon July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A woman holds Indonesian rupiah banknotes as she looks through a Bank Indonesia mobile bank window in Jakarmore
A woman holds Indonesian rupiah banknotes as she looks through a Bank Indonesia mobile bank window in Jakarta July 15, 2013. Indonesian shares fell on Monday as a fall in the rupiah against the dollar dented broader market sentiment, while other Southeast Asian stocks were mixed in early range-bound trading after a batch of Chinese data showed the slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy was not as bad as feared. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A worker boxes up "Twinkies" at a plant in Schiller Park, Illinois, July 15, 2013. The Twinkie returned to more
A worker boxes up "Twinkies" at a plant in Schiller Park, Illinois, July 15, 2013. The Twinkie returned to production after the Hostess's snack cake brand was purchased earlier this year by buyout firms Apollo Global Management and Metropoulos & Co. REUTERS/Jim Young
Riot police take cover along the Lower Newtownards road in East Belfast after they came under attack from lmore
Riot police take cover along the Lower Newtownards road in East Belfast after they came under attack from loyalists throwing petrol bombs, bricks, bottles and fireworks on the fourth night of unrest after an Orange Parade was blocked from marching past the Nationalist Ardoyne area in Belfast July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Fans reach out to catch a home run ball during the during the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run more
Fans reach out to catch a home run ball during the during the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in New York, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Ekaterina Orudzheva of Russia (R) walks uphill past a neighbour to her rented apartment after buying bread more
Ekaterina Orudzheva of Russia (R) walks uphill past a neighbour to her rented apartment after buying bread at a local market in the Vidigal slum in Rio de Janeiro April 17, 2013. Five years after the first "Pacifying Police Units" (UPP) were installed in Rio's favelas to prepare the city to host the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Olympic Games, many of those slums that are now safer have been appreciating in value, and "gringos", the term that Brazilians use for any foreigners, are among the most sought after tenants. For many gringos with low incomes, the favelas are the only affordable housing option as the rest of Rio's real estate has soared in price over the last decade of economic boom. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A Free Syrian Army fighter throws a homemade bomb towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assadmore
A Free Syrian Army fighter throws a homemade bomb towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad as fellow fighters watch in Deir al-Zor July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy pauses during a joint news conference with his Polish counterpart Donamore
Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy pauses during a joint news conference with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk (unseen) at Moncloa Palace in Madrid July 15, 2013. Rajoy said on Monday he ruled out stepping down after opposition leaders called for him to leave office due to a growing scandal over alleged illegal financing of the ruling People's Party. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California, (R) runs away from her team after stopping to drinkmore
Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California, (R) runs away from her team after stopping to drink water as she competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California July 15, 2013. The 135-mile (217 km) race, which bills itself as the world's toughest foot race, goes from Death Valley to Mt. Whitney, California in temperatures which can reach 130 degrees Fahrenheit (55 Celsius). REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A security guard tackles a fan who ran into the stadium, during a media presentation for Atletico Madrid's more
A security guard tackles a fan who ran into the stadium, during a media presentation for Atletico Madrid's newly signed striker David Villa (not pictured) at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A woman fills up her voter's registration form before the deadline to register for the upcoming Constituentmore
A woman fills up her voter's registration form before the deadline to register for the upcoming Constituent Assembly Election, to be held in November 19, at the Kathmandu District Election Office in Kathmandu July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An aerial view shows machines harvesting wheat in a field near the village of Moskovskoye, outside Stavropomore
An aerial view shows machines harvesting wheat in a field near the village of Moskovskoye, outside Stavropol in southern Russia, July 1, 2013. Russia and other countries should hold discussions on possible humanitarian deliveries of wheat to Egypt, the world's largest importer of the grain, as it faces an acute shortage, Russia's deputy agriculture minister said. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
