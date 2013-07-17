Editor's Choice
Narunisa, a 25-year-old Rohingya woman, is comforted by her children and other people after returning to a more
Narunisa, a 25-year-old Rohingya woman, is comforted by her children and other people after returning to a shelter for Rohingya women and children in Phang Nga June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A worker inspects the North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminmore
A worker inspects the North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City July 16, 2013. Panama detained the North Korean-flagged ship from Cuba as it headed to the Panama Canal and said it was hiding weapons in brown sugar containers, sparking a standoff in which the ship's captain attempted to commit suicide. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
People jump on a car on Crenshaw Boulevard during a protest against the acquittal of George Zimmerman in thmore
People jump on a car on Crenshaw Boulevard during a protest against the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the Trayvon Martin trial in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California, (2nd R) hugs her team before competing in the Badwamore
Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California, (2nd R) hugs her team before competing in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California July 15, 2013. The 135-mile (217 km) race, which bills itself as the world's toughest foot race, goes from Death Valley to Mt. Whitney, California in temperatures which can reach 130 degrees Fahrenheit (55 Celsius). Farar-Griefer, who has multiple sclerosis, was hoping for her sixth finish in the race, but dropped out near mile 58. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A Free Syrian Army fighter rests on a sofa as he watches television and surveillance monitors inside a roommore
A Free Syrian Army fighter rests on a sofa as he watches television and surveillance monitors inside a room in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
An Israeli soldier sleeps as ultra-Orthodox Jewish youths pray on Tisha B'Av at the Western Wall, Judaism'smore
An Israeli soldier sleeps as ultra-Orthodox Jewish youths pray on Tisha B'Av at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City July 16, 2013. Tisha B'Av, a day of fasting and lament, is traditionally the date in the Jewish calendar on which the First and Second Temples were destroyed, respectively in the sixth century B.C. by the Babylonians and the first century A.D. by the Romans. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Fans of the late Kung Fu legend Bruce Lee stand inside a Hong Kong gallery exhibiting paintings of Lee by lmore
Fans of the late Kung Fu legend Bruce Lee stand inside a Hong Kong gallery exhibiting paintings of Lee by local artists July 16, 2013, four days before the 40th anniversary of the death of Lee. Memorial events and exhibitions will be held in the territory by fan clubs and the government. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi hide under a barrier during clashes with riot policmore
A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi hide under a barrier during clashes with riot police on the 6th October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. Egyptian police and protesters clashed in central Cairo early on Tuesday after fights broke out between supporters of ousted Islamist President Mohamed Mursi and locals angered when they tried to block major thoroughfares crossing the River Nile. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Haitians bathe in a waterfall believed to have healing powers during the annual pilgrimage to Saut d'Eau inmore
Haitians bathe in a waterfall believed to have healing powers during the annual pilgrimage to Saut d'Eau in central Haiti, July 16, 2013. Pilgrims converge on this place where according to legend, the Virgin Mary appeared atop a palm tree and where two waterfalls join in a place inhabited by voodoo deities. REUTERS/Marie Arago
An Afghan boy swims in the muddy waters in Kabul, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An Afghan boy swims in the muddy waters in Kabul, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Miguel Angel Jimenez of Spain hits out of a bunker on the first hole during a practice round ahead of the Bmore
Miguel Angel Jimenez of Spain hits out of a bunker on the first hole during a practice round ahead of the British Open at Muirfield in Scotland July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A well-wisher writes a message of support outside the hospital where ailing former President Nelson Mandelamore
A well-wisher writes a message of support outside the hospital where ailing former President Nelson Mandela is being treated in Pretoria, July 16, 2013. Mandela turns 95 on July 18. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A long, green missile-shaped object is seen inside the North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked amore
A long, green missile-shaped object is seen inside the North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A child walks past ripped presidential campaign posters in Bamako July 16, 2013. Mali will be holding presimore
A child walks past ripped presidential campaign posters in Bamako July 16, 2013. Mali will be holding presidential election on July 28. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A toppled residential building is seen after floods hit Longmenshan county, Pengzhou, Sichuan province, Julmore
A toppled residential building is seen after floods hit Longmenshan county, Pengzhou, Sichuan province, July 15, 2013. China braced on last Friday for the impact of Typhoon Soulik as the toll of dead and missing from torrential rain across a broad swathe of China climbed beyond 200. REUTERS/China Daily
The body of Leidy Elizabeth Castillo, 53, lies in the middle of a street after she was shot in the head in more
The body of Leidy Elizabeth Castillo, 53, lies in the middle of a street after she was shot in the head in Zone 7 of Guatemala City July 16, 2013. Castillo was on her way home after dropping her three grandchildren in school when two unidentified men stopped her and shot her in the head, according to local media. The motive of the attack is unknown. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Portraits of former leader Kim Jong-il (R) and former president Kim Il-sung are seen in one of the rooms inmore
Portraits of former leader Kim Jong-il (R) and former president Kim Il-sung are seen in one of the rooms inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Royal fans sit outside St Mary's Hospital opposite the Lindo wing in anticipation of the birth of Catherinemore
Royal fans sit outside St Mary's Hospital opposite the Lindo wing in anticipation of the birth of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge's, first baby in central London, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg, currently serving as part of Expedition 36 aboard the International Space Statmore
NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg, currently serving as part of Expedition 36 aboard the International Space Station, demonstrates how she washes her hair in zero gravity in this still image taken from NASA video released July 12, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters
A worker dries vermicelli, a specialty eaten during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, at a factory in the nmore
A worker dries vermicelli, a specialty eaten during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, at a factory in the northern Indian city of Allahabad July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Congolese refugee child displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Fomore
A Congolese refugee child displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week cries on arrival at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala July 16, 2013. The Uganda Red Cross Society said 66,000 Congolese refugees have so far crossed into the east African country since the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) started attacking the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo town of Kamangu last week. REUTERS/James Akena
A woman reacts during a funeral mass for Bishop Cyril at a cathedral in Varna, some 450 km (280 miles) nortmore
A woman reacts during a funeral mass for Bishop Cyril at a cathedral in Varna, some 450 km (280 miles) northeast of Sofia July 11, 2013. The death of one of Bulgaria's most senior bishops, Bishop Cyril of Varna, 59, found floating in the Black Sea wearing a snorkel and flippers on July 9, 2013, was mysterious in its own right, but it was only the final chapter in an enigmatic life. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A man shouts blessings at a statue of the El Carmen Virgin (not pictured) after it was carried into the seamore
A man shouts blessings at a statue of the El Carmen Virgin (not pictured) after it was carried into the sea during a procession in Malaga, southern Spain, July 16, 2013. Many seaside towns celebrate annually the feast of El Carmen Virgin, who is worshipped as the patron saint of sailors. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Employees enter an elevator inside the Central Telegraph Office in Mumbai July 16, 2013. Indian authoritiesmore
Employees enter an elevator inside the Central Telegraph Office in Mumbai July 16, 2013. Indian authorities closed the over 160 years old telegram service on Monday which was once a fundamental part of the country's communication system used for everything from taking care of official business to reporting deaths and marriages. BSNL has decided to discontinue it due to decline in usage for years. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
