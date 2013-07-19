Editor's Choice
A policeman beats a man who was detained inside a police bus during a protest against the verdict of a court in Kirov, which sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, in central Moscow, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
A demonstrator is detained by riot police during a protest against Rio de Janeiro governor Sergio Cabral, near his residence in Rio de Janeiro early July 18, 2013. Tens of thousands of Brazilians have taken to the streets since June in the biggest protests in 20 years, fueled by an array of grievances ranging from poor public services to the high cost of World Cup soccer stadiums and corruption. REUTERS/Lucas Landau
The breakfast provided by the hospital is kept beside Saurav Kumar, a sick boy who consumed contaminated meals given to children at a school on Tuesday, in the eastern Indian city of Patna July 18, 2013. The Indian government announced on Thursday it would set up an inquiry into the quality of food given to school pupils in a nationwide free meal scheme after at least 23 children died in one of the deadliest outbreaks of mass poisoning in years. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes a shower outdoors to beat the heat in Deir al-Zor July 17 , 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A resident of Leblon neighborhood takes a picture of the entrance of a commercial building that was damaged during a protest against Rio de Janeiro governor Sergio Cabral, near his residence in Rio de Janeiro July 18, 2013. Tens of thousands of Brazilians have taken to the streets since June in the biggest protests in 20 years, fueled by an array of grievances ranging from poor public services to the high cost of World Cup soccer stadiums and corruption. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against Henrique Capriles, Venezuela's opposition leader and governor of Miranda state, in Santiago, July 18, 2013. Capriles is in Chile as part of a personal visit to meet with several Chilean politicians. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Women wearing traditional Sevillana dresses (L) walk past street performers at Marques de Larios street in downtown Malaga, southern Spain, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Snails crawl on the face of a woman during a demonstration of a new beauty treatment at Clinical-Salon Ci:z.Labo in central Tokyo July 17, 2013. Clinical-Salon Ci:z.Labo, which began the unique facial earlier this week, offers the 10,500 yen ($110) five-minute session with the snails as an optional add-on for customers who apply for a "Celeb Escargot Course", an hour-long treatment routine of massages and facials based on products made from snail slime that costs 24,150 yen. According to a beautician at the salon, the snail slime is believed to make one's skin supple as well as remove dry and scaly patches. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Genetically engineered Pterophyllum Scalara fish glow in a tank under a blacklight while being displayed at the 2013 Bio Expo in Taipei July 18, 2013. The show will be held at Taipei World Trade Center Nangang Exhibition Hall from July 18 to 21. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Demonstrators loot a store during a protest against Rio de Janeiro governor Sergio Cabral, near his residence in Rio de Janeiro late July 17, 2013. Tens of thousands of Brazilians have taken to the streets since June in the biggest protests in 20 years, fueled by an array of grievances ranging from poor public services to the high cost of World Cup soccer stadiums and corruption. REUTERS/Lucas Landau
Zheng Meiju walks towards her partially demolished nail house (back) in Rui'an, Jiangsu province July 17, 2013. Zhang, owner of the nail house, refused to move due to dissatisfaction of the compensation since the demolition project started last July making way for a new business plaza. She has been living in the house for nearly a year, even though the water and electricity supply were cut in early 2013, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
People walk past sandbags as they shop before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing, a passageway separating rebel-controlled Bustan al-Qasr and regime-controlled Al-Masharqa neighbourhood, in Aleppo July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A relative mourns the death of her niece, who died after consuming contaminated meals given to children at a school on Tuesday at Chapra district in the eastern Indian state of Bihar July 18, 2013. The Indian government announced on Thursday it would set up an inquiry into the quality of food given to school pupils in a nationwide free meal scheme after at least 23 children died in one of the deadliest outbreaks of mass poisoning in years. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Children use an iPad as they sit in a courtyard in Tbilisi, Georgia, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Thousands of people hold up signs reading, "Justice" as they gather to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the 1994 bombing of the Argentine Israeli Mutual Association (AMIA) Jewish community center in Buenos Aires July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny (L) is handcuffed and escorted by Interior Ministry officers inside a courtroom in Kirov, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kommersant Photo
An aerial view shows the Zaatari refugee camp, near the Jordanian city of Mafraq July 18, 2013. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry spent about 40 minutes with half a dozen refugees who vented their frustration at the international community's failure to end Syria's more than two-year-old civil war, while visiting the camp that holds roughly 115,000 Syrian refugees in Jordan about 12 km (eight miles) from the Syrian border. REUTERS/Mandel Ngan/Pool
Tiger Woods of the U.S. waits to putt on the fourth green during the first round of the British Open at Muirfield in Scotland July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk flies over Lizzie Armanto (R) as they perform during the "Tony Hawk Tour" in Toronto, July 18, 2013. Picture taken with a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Members from various batallions of the Light Foot Militia are trained prior to a closer quarter combat course during the Light Foot Militia annual gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho on June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
A jar holds pins with the image of former South African President Nelson Mandela for those attending an informal meeting of the plenary of the General Assembly to commemorate Nelson Mandela International Day at the United Nations Headquarters in New York July 18, 2013. South Africa and the world showered tributes on Nelson Mandela on Thursday as the anti-apartheid leader turned 95 in hospital and his doctors reported he was "steadily improving" from a six-week lung infection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A member of the Ceremonial Guard is assisted after fainting during a ceremony marking the change of command of the Canadian Army on Parliament Hill in Ottawa July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Workers at a soup kitchen in the West Bank city of Hebron collect containers to fill with food, donated by the Islamic endowment authority Islamic waqf during the holy month of Ramadan July 18, 2013. During Ramadan, there is an increase in demand for food, a manager at the soup kitchen said. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi reads the Koran behind a barrier he erected at the entrance of Raba El-Adwyia mosque square where they are camping in Cairo, early July 19, 2013. Brotherhood supporters will take to the streets on Friday in their campaign to reverse the military overthrow of Egypt's first freely-elected president, but the movement also gave a first sign of willingness to negotiate with its opponents. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
