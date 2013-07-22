Editor's Choice

A Panamanian forensic worker carries out investigations in a container holding a MiG-21 fighter jet seized from the North Korean-flagged ship Chong Chon Gang at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon city July 21, 2013. Panamanian investigators unloading the cargo of the seized North Korean ship that carried arms from Cuba have found the two MiG-21 fighter jets the Cuban government had said were on board, the government said on Sunday. Panamanian authorities stopped the ship last week as it headed into the Panama Canal, and arrested the crew after finding undeclared missile equipment, disassembled rockets, MiG fighter jets and other arms aboard that Cuba said were being sent back to North Korea for repair. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso