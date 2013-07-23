Editor's Choice

Crowds of people try to look at a notice formally announcing the birth of a son to Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, placed in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, in central London July 22, 2013. Prince William's wife Kate gave birth on Monday to a baby boy, in the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, who becomes third in line to the British throne, his office said. The royal baby, the couple's first child, was born at 4:24 p.m. (1524 GMT), weighing 8 lbs and 6 oz. REUTERS/Neil Hall