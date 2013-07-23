Editor's Choice

版本:
中国
2013年 7月 23日 星期二 19:55 BJT

<p>A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 sits on the tarmac at LaGuardia airport, after making an emergency landing without its nose gear, in New York July 22, 2013. The Flight 345 flying from Nashville to New York City reported possible front landing gear issues as it approached the airport, but no one was hurt in the incident, FAA spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said in a statement. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2013年 7月 23日 星期二

<p>Family members console a woman who lost her daughter in a 6.6 magnitude earthquake in Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu province July 22, 2013. The earthquake in China's western Gansu province killed at least 89 people with hundreds injured as many homes in affected areas collapsed, state media said on Monday. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

2013年 7月 23日 星期二

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter walks past swings in a damaged amusement park in Deir al-Zor July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Karam Jamal</p>

2013年 7月 23日 星期二

<p>A man jumps in a fountain of the Trocadero Square in front of the Eiffel Tower as hot summer temperatures continue in Paris July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

2013年 7月 23日 星期二

<p>Dan McManus and his service dog Shadow hang glide together outside Salt Lake City, Utah, July 22, 2013. McManus suffers from anxiety and Shadow's presence and companionship help him to manage the symptoms. The two have been flying together for about nine years with a speciality made harness for Shadow. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

2013年 7月 23日 星期二

<p>Riot police officers fire tear gas during a protest against the visit of Pope Francis, near Guanabara palace in Rio de Janeiro July 22, 2013. The protesters said that the Pope's visit would represent a huge cost for the country. Pope Francis will spend a week in Rio de Janeiro to preside over the Catholic Church's 28th World Day of Youth, a gathering sometimes dubbed a "Catholic Woodstock" that occurs in a different city every two years. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

2013年 7月 23日 星期二

<p>Crowds of people try to look at a notice formally announcing the birth of a son to Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, placed in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, in central London July 22, 2013. Prince William's wife Kate gave birth on Monday to a baby boy, in the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, who becomes third in line to the British throne, his office said. The royal baby, the couple's first child, was born at 4:24 p.m. (1524 GMT), weighing 8 lbs and 6 oz. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

2013年 7月 23日 星期二

<p>Pope Francis greets the crowd of faithful from his popemobile in downtown Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. Pope Francis touched down in Rio de Janeiro on Monday, starting his first foreign trip as pontiff and a weeklong series of events expected to attract more than a million people to a gathering of young faithful in Brazil, home to the world's largest Roman Catholic population. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

2013年 7月 23日 星期二

<p>Italy's team perform in the synchronised swimming team technical final during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea</p>

2013年 7月 23日 星期二

<p>Buddhist believers light candles as they gather at the Wat Mahaeyong temple during Asanha Puja Day, the eve of the Buddhist Lent, in Ayutthaya July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

2013年 7月 23日 星期二

<p>A town crier announces the royal birth outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital after Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby boy in central London July 22, 2013. Prince William's wife Kate gave birth on Monday to a baby boy, in the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, who becomes third in line to the British throne, his office said. The royal baby, the couple's first child, was born at 4:24 p.m. (1524 GMT), weighing 8 lbs and 6 oz. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

2013年 7月 23日 星期二

<p>North Koreans put on gymnastics and arts performances during the Arirang Mass Games in Pyongyang July 22, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary marking the end of the 1950-53 Korean War in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). The word reads: "Victory". REUTERS/KCNA</p>

2013年 7月 23日 星期二

<p>Street children sleep under a bridge in Paranaque city, metro Manila July 18, 2013. Picture taken July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

2013年 7月 23日 星期二

<p>A teacher stands in front of riot police during a protest against public sector reforms and layoffs outside the Finance Ministry in Athens July 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

2013年 7月 23日 星期二

<p>U.S. actress Sharon Stone (R) acts during the filming of Italian director Pupi Avati's movie "Un ragazzo d'oro" (A Golden Boy) in Rome July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Remo Casilli</p>

2013年 7月 23日 星期二

<p>World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Pascal Lamy reacts before the opening of a session of the Trade Negotiation Committee in Geneva July 22, 2013. Lamy will end his second mandate as director-general on August 31. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

2013年 7月 23日 星期二

<p>France's Matthieu Rosset performs a dive at the men's 1m springboard final during the World Swimming Championships at the Montjuic municipal pool in Barcelona July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino</p>

2013年 7月 23日 星期二

<p>Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against the government's proposal to exclude lesbian couples and single women from the right to assisted reproduction techniques such as artificial insemination and in vitro fertilization, in Madrid July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

2013年 7月 23日 星期二

<p>A woman points at her collapsed home after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu province, July 22, 2013. The death toll from the earthquake in China's western Gansu province on Monday more than doubled to 54 people, the municipal government said, with hundreds injured as many homes in affected areas collapsed. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2013年 7月 23日 星期二

<p>A man rests on the premises of Pashupatinath temple as he watches devotees passing by during the Shrawan Sombar festival in Kathmandu July 22, 2013. The festival lasts for a month, during which devotees fast and worship Lord Shiva to pray for happiness for their families. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

2013年 7月 23日 星期二

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter walks near a dead body, which according to the FSA , belongs to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the northern town of Khan al-Assal, July 22, 2013. Syrian rebels seized the northern town of Khan al-Assal on Monday, activists said, one of the last towns in the western part of Aleppo province that was held by President Bashar al-Assad's forces. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

2013年 7月 23日 星期二

<p>Toronto Blue Jays Edwin Encarnacion slides under the legs of Los Angeles Dodgers catcher A.J. Ellis to score a run during the third inning of their MLB Interleague baseball game in Toronto, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

2013年 7月 23日 星期二

<p>Costa Rica's Junior Diaz (R) goes around Honduras' Andy Najar to make a pass during their CONCACAF Gold Cup quarter-final soccer match in Baltimore, Maryland July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Doug Kapustin</p>

2013年 7月 23日 星期二

<p>Saskatchewan Roughriders offensive lineman Dan Clark celebrates his touchdown while playing against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during the second half of their CFL football game in Regina, Saskatchewan July 21, 2013. The Roughriders won the game 37-0. REUTERS/David Stobbe</p>

2013年 7月 23日 星期二

