Editor's Choice

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 sits on the tarmac at LaGuardia airport, after making an emergency landing more
A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 sits on the tarmac at LaGuardia airport, after making an emergency landing without its nose gear, in New York July 22, 2013. The Flight 345 flying from Nashville to New York City reported possible front landing gear issues as it approached the airport, but no one was hurt in the incident, FAA spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said in a statement. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Family members console a woman who lost her daughter in a 6.6 magnitude earthquake in Minxian county, Dingxmore
Family members console a woman who lost her daughter in a 6.6 magnitude earthquake in Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu province July 22, 2013. The earthquake in China's western Gansu province killed at least 89 people with hundreds injured as many homes in affected areas collapsed, state media said on Monday. REUTERS/China Daily
A Free Syrian Army fighter walks past swings in a damaged amusement park in Deir al-Zor July 21, 2013. REUTmore
A Free Syrian Army fighter walks past swings in a damaged amusement park in Deir al-Zor July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Karam Jamal
A man jumps in a fountain of the Trocadero Square in front of the Eiffel Tower as hot summer temperatures cmore
A man jumps in a fountain of the Trocadero Square in front of the Eiffel Tower as hot summer temperatures continue in Paris July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Dan McManus and his service dog Shadow hang glide together outside Salt Lake City, Utah, July 22, 2013. McMmore
Dan McManus and his service dog Shadow hang glide together outside Salt Lake City, Utah, July 22, 2013. McManus suffers from anxiety and Shadow's presence and companionship help him to manage the symptoms. The two have been flying together for about nine years with a speciality made harness for Shadow. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Riot police officers fire tear gas during a protest against the visit of Pope Francis, near Guanabara palacmore
Riot police officers fire tear gas during a protest against the visit of Pope Francis, near Guanabara palace in Rio de Janeiro July 22, 2013. The protesters said that the Pope's visit would represent a huge cost for the country. Pope Francis will spend a week in Rio de Janeiro to preside over the Catholic Church's 28th World Day of Youth, a gathering sometimes dubbed a "Catholic Woodstock" that occurs in a different city every two years. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Crowds of people try to look at a notice formally announcing the birth of a son to Britain's Prince Williammore
Crowds of people try to look at a notice formally announcing the birth of a son to Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, placed in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, in central London July 22, 2013. Prince William's wife Kate gave birth on Monday to a baby boy, in the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, who becomes third in line to the British throne, his office said. The royal baby, the couple's first child, was born at 4:24 p.m. (1524 GMT), weighing 8 lbs and 6 oz. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Pope Francis greets the crowd of faithful from his popemobile in downtown Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. Pomore
Pope Francis greets the crowd of faithful from his popemobile in downtown Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. Pope Francis touched down in Rio de Janeiro on Monday, starting his first foreign trip as pontiff and a weeklong series of events expected to attract more than a million people to a gathering of young faithful in Brazil, home to the world's largest Roman Catholic population. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Italy's team perform in the synchronised swimming team technical final during the World Swimming Championshmore
Italy's team perform in the synchronised swimming team technical final during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Buddhist believers light candles as they gather at the Wat Mahaeyong temple during Asanha Puja Day, the evemore
Buddhist believers light candles as they gather at the Wat Mahaeyong temple during Asanha Puja Day, the eve of the Buddhist Lent, in Ayutthaya July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A town crier announces the royal birth outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital after Catherine, Duchesmore
A town crier announces the royal birth outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital after Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby boy in central London July 22, 2013. Prince William's wife Kate gave birth on Monday to a baby boy, in the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, who becomes third in line to the British throne, his office said. The royal baby, the couple's first child, was born at 4:24 p.m. (1524 GMT), weighing 8 lbs and 6 oz. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
North Koreans put on gymnastics and arts performances during the Arirang Mass Games in Pyongyang July 22, 2more
North Koreans put on gymnastics and arts performances during the Arirang Mass Games in Pyongyang July 22, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary marking the end of the 1950-53 Korean War in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). The word reads: "Victory". REUTERS/KCNA
Street children sleep under a bridge in Paranaque city, metro Manila July 18, 2013. Picture taken July 18, more
Street children sleep under a bridge in Paranaque city, metro Manila July 18, 2013. Picture taken July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A teacher stands in front of riot police during a protest against public sector reforms and layoffs outsidemore
A teacher stands in front of riot police during a protest against public sector reforms and layoffs outside the Finance Ministry in Athens July 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
U.S. actress Sharon Stone (R) acts during the filming of Italian director Pupi Avati's movie "Un ragazzo d'more
U.S. actress Sharon Stone (R) acts during the filming of Italian director Pupi Avati's movie "Un ragazzo d'oro" (A Golden Boy) in Rome July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Pascal Lamy reacts before the opening of a session of the Tmore
World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Pascal Lamy reacts before the opening of a session of the Trade Negotiation Committee in Geneva July 22, 2013. Lamy will end his second mandate as director-general on August 31. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
France's Matthieu Rosset performs a dive at the men's 1m springboard final during the World Swimming Champimore
France's Matthieu Rosset performs a dive at the men's 1m springboard final during the World Swimming Championships at the Montjuic municipal pool in Barcelona July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against the government's proposal to exclude lesbianmore
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against the government's proposal to exclude lesbian couples and single women from the right to assisted reproduction techniques such as artificial insemination and in vitro fertilization, in Madrid July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A woman points at her collapsed home after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu promore
A woman points at her collapsed home after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu province, July 22, 2013. The death toll from the earthquake in China's western Gansu province on Monday more than doubled to 54 people, the municipal government said, with hundreds injured as many homes in affected areas collapsed. REUTERS/Stringer
A man rests on the premises of Pashupatinath temple as he watches devotees passing by during the Shrawan Somore
A man rests on the premises of Pashupatinath temple as he watches devotees passing by during the Shrawan Sombar festival in Kathmandu July 22, 2013. The festival lasts for a month, during which devotees fast and worship Lord Shiva to pray for happiness for their families. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Free Syrian Army fighter walks near a dead body, which according to the FSA , belongs to forces loyal to more
A Free Syrian Army fighter walks near a dead body, which according to the FSA , belongs to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the northern town of Khan al-Assal, July 22, 2013. Syrian rebels seized the northern town of Khan al-Assal on Monday, activists said, one of the last towns in the western part of Aleppo province that was held by President Bashar al-Assad's forces. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Toronto Blue Jays Edwin Encarnacion slides under the legs of Los Angeles Dodgers catcher A.J. Ellis to scormore
Toronto Blue Jays Edwin Encarnacion slides under the legs of Los Angeles Dodgers catcher A.J. Ellis to score a run during the third inning of their MLB Interleague baseball game in Toronto, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Costa Rica's Junior Diaz (R) goes around Honduras' Andy Najar to make a pass during their CONCACAF Gold Cupmore
Costa Rica's Junior Diaz (R) goes around Honduras' Andy Najar to make a pass during their CONCACAF Gold Cup quarter-final soccer match in Baltimore, Maryland July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Doug Kapustin
Saskatchewan Roughriders offensive lineman Dan Clark celebrates his touchdown while playing against the Hammore
Saskatchewan Roughriders offensive lineman Dan Clark celebrates his touchdown while playing against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during the second half of their CFL football game in Regina, Saskatchewan July 21, 2013. The Roughriders won the game 37-0. REUTERS/David Stobbe
