Editor's Choice

Susana Santiago Montoya (C) cries in her apartment as her eviction is carried out in Madrid July 24, 2013. Santiago Montoya, 26, her husband Angel Gimenez de la Rosa, 26, and their two sons (10 and 7 years old) had been squatting for the past year in a social rent flat of the Municipal Housing and Land Company (EMVS) in Madrid. Unemployed and unable to afford rent, Santiago and Gimenez de la Rosa resorted to occupying a two-bedroom apartment that had gone vacant. Several activists where detained as they were trying to stop the eviction, which ended up being carried out despite their efforts to stop it. REUTERS/Susana Vera