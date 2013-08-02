Editor's Choice

版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 8月 2日 星期五 20:35 BJT

<p>A worker rests on the roof of a building surrounded by sand as a result of desert encroachment at Ogrein Railway Station at the Red Sea State August 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

2013年 8月 2日 星期五

<p>A boy jumps into the water at the river mouth between river Drim and Ohrid lake in Struga August 1, 2013, as temperatures soar to 40 degrees Celsius (104 degree Fahrenheit). REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski</p>

2013年 8月 2日 星期五

<p>Ariel Castro (C), 53, breaks down while talking about the child that he fathered with Amada Berry as he addresses the court while seated between attorneys Craig Weintraub (L) and Jaye Schlachet in the courtroom in Cleveland, Ohio August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk</p>

2013年 8月 2日 星期五

<p>Fireworks are seen behind the Divino Salvador del Mundo monument during "Agostinas" (in allusion to the August month) religious celebrations in San Salvador, August 1, 2013. The Agostinas parties are held annually from August 1 to 6 in honor of the Divine Savior of the World (Divino Salvador del Mundo in Spanish), patron of the Salvadoran capital. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

2013年 8月 2日 星期五

<p>A demonstrator from the group called Black Bloc is detained by the military police during a protest against Sao Paulo State Governor Geraldo Alckmin, in Sao Paulo August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

2013年 8月 2日 星期五

<p>A boy stands on the ruins of the former Somali parliament building in the capital Mogadishu August 1, 2013. Somalia has been mired in violence, and lacking effective central government since the 1991 overthrow of military dictator Siad Barre, which resulted in clan-based fiefdoms running the country. Somalia is currently led by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who was elected in September 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar</p>

2013年 8月 2日 星期五

<p>A man walks under colourful umbrellas in Getafe, on the outskirts of Madrid, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

2013年 8月 2日 星期五

<p>A farmer walks through a field near a replica of the Eiffel Tower at the Tianducheng development in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province August 1, 2013. Tianducheng, developed by Zhejiang Guangsha Co. Ltd., started constructing in 2007 and was known as a knockoff of Paris with a scaled-replica of the Eiffel Tower, standing 108 metres, and Parisian houses. Although designed to accommodate at least ten thousand people, Tianducheng remains sparsely populated and is now considered as a "ghost town", according to local media. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

2013年 8月 2日 星期五

<p>A forensic scientist inspects euro banknotes which were damaged during the recent floods, at the money analyzing laboratory of Germany's Federal Reserve bank, Deutsche Bundesbank, in Mainz July 31, 2013. The 13-member analyzing team specialize in the reconstruction of damaged or destroyed banknotes. Once the banknotes are verified, the Bundesbank will transfer the money back to the owner's account, while the damaged notes will be burned. Within eight weeks after the heavy floods in eastern and southern Germany more than 100,000 banknotes worth more than three million euros were sent to be examined. Last year the laboratory checked more than 840,000 banknotes worth over 32 million euros. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

2013年 8月 2日 星期五

<p>Russia's Yuliya Efimova swims to finish second in the women's 200m breaststroke semi-final during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea</p>

2013年 8月 2日 星期五

<p>Muslim children learn to read the Koran at the Gaabow Islamic school, also known as a madrassa, during the holy month of Ramadan in Somalia's capital Mogadishu August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta</p>

2013年 8月 2日 星期五

<p>A worker takes a rest while he works on exterior of newly built building in Beijing August 1, 2013. China's leaders are working to turn the economy into one led by domestic consumption and demand from a focus on manufacturing and exports, but those changes raise the possibility of job losses as traditional industries restructure. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

2013年 8月 2日 星期五

<p>A Bolivian Aymara witchdoctor chants during a ceremony honoring "Pachamama" (Mother Earth) in La Apacheta, about 30 km (19 miles) off the outskirts of La Paz, August 1, 2013. According to Andean culture, the month of August is a time to give offerings to "Pachamama" to give thanks for their farms and health. The Aymaras use coca leaves, candies, animal fat, llama foetuses, some dried fruits, powdered minerals and alcohol during these rituals. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

2013年 8月 2日 星期五

<p>Youths play tricks with their skateboards on a street in Yangon August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

2013年 8月 2日 星期五

<p>Members of the Free Syrian Army rest near the air force intelligence headquarters in Aleppo August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

2013年 8月 2日 星期五

<p>A police officer (L) and a woman look at a crime scene from a sidewalk in Ciudad Juarez August 1, 2013. Forensic technicians and police were working on the crime scene where a severed human head was found placed on top of a car, according to local media. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez</p>

2013年 8月 2日 星期五

<p>Legislator Lin Hung-chih (L) from the ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) scuffles with legislator Chiu Chih-wei from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei August 2, 2013. Taiwan's legislators will vote on Friday on whether to adopt the proposed referendum on the controversial construction of the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City, according to local media. The red banner reads, "Stop construction of the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant immediately." REUTERS/Pichi Chuang</p>

2013年 8月 2日 星期五

<p>A participant of the Miss World Romania 2013 contest prepares for the competition backstage in Bucharest late August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

2013年 8月 2日 星期五

<p>Afghan women line up to receive aid from the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) during the month of Ramadan in Kabul August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

2013年 8月 2日 星期五

<p>A boy slides down a water chute in a public swimming pool in Thun August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

2013年 8月 2日 星期五

<p>Anti-government demonstrators are pictured inside the Rio de Janeiro's Municipal Chamber as they try to occupy it July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

2013年 8月 2日 星期五

<p>Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Maicer Izturis looks up after stopping a ground ball to recover and make the throw to first in time to get the Los Angeles Angels' Josh Hamilton (not pictured) in the first inning during their MLB American League baseball game in Anaheim, California August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

2013年 8月 2日 星期五

<p>Fugitive former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden's new refugee documents granted by Russia is seen during a news conference in Moscow August 1, 2013. Snowden slipped quietly out of the airport on Thursday after securing temporary asylum in Russia, ending more than a month in limbo in the transit area. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

2013年 8月 2日 星期五

<p>The fathers of Liu Yipeng, Wang Linjia and Ye Mengyuan, the three girls who died in the Asiana Airlines crash, carry the ashes of their daughters during a memorial in Jiangshan, Zhejiang province, August 1, 2013. The remains of the three students from Jiangshan Middle School, who were killed when Asiana Airline Flight 214 crashed in San Francisco on July 6, arrived in Jiangshan early Monday morning, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2013年 8月 2日 星期五

