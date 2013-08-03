Editor's Choice
Palestinian males not permitted by Israeli security forces to cross into Jerusalem from the West Bank due to an age limit, climb over Israel's controversial barrier, in the village of Al-Ram, near Ramallah, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan August 2, 2013.REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Former Russian paratroopers shove gay rights activist Kirill Kalugin aside to stop his one-man protest in St. Petersburg, August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Kashmiri Muslims attend prayers during Jumat-ul-Vida or the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan outside Jamia Masjid in Srinagar August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry participates in an impromptu game of soccer with staff as he waits for his plane to refuel between Islamabad and London, at Vienna Airport, August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Children participate in an event to simulate military training at a children's activity centre in Shenyang, Liaoning province, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
England's Alastair Cook (L) hits the ball as Australia's Brad Haddin looks on during the second day of the third Ashes test match at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester, northern England August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A man on a boat looks at a competitor jumping into the water during a cliff diving competition near the central Bohemian village of Hrimezdice August 2, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny
William Thompson, Former New York City Comptroller and current Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor, campaigns in the Harlem section of New York City August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Abdur Rahman holds a family photo of his wife Cahyna Akhter, a garment worker who died in the Rana Plaza building collapse incident, as he sits in front of the site in Savar August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Prisoners knit clothing for Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum security penitentiary in Juiz de Fora, about 100 miles (160 km) north of Rio de Janeiro, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
People from the ethnic Yi minority celebrate with visitors during their Torch Festival in Xichang, Sichuan province, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Congolese M23 rebel leader Bisimwa Bertrand speaks to the media in Bunagana August 2, 2013, after the deadline set by UN peacekeepers for rebels in the volatile eastern Democratic Republic of Congo to lay down their weapons passed on Thursday. REUTERS/James Akena
Shi'ite demonstrators march during a protest to mark the annual al-Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Sanaa August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Syrian refugee children play at a disused four-storey mall housing them in Deddeh village, northern Lebanon, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A participant falls as she competes in the Stiletto Run in Constanta, 250 km (155 miles) east of Bucharest, August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
A member of a Rapid Response Team (RRT) culls a rooster at a poultry farm infected with the H5N1 bird flu virus in Bhaktapur August 2, 2013.REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A demonstrator stands in the road as police officers escort a lorry to a site run by Cuadrilla Resources outside the village of Balcombe in southern England August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Houses, which have been built atop a furniture shopping mall, are pictured in Hengyang, Hunan province, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
New York Yankees catcher Chris Stewart (R) tags out San Diego Padres third baseman Chase Headley (L) at home plate in the third inning during their interleague MLB baseball game in San Diego, California August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A copy of the birth register for Prince George of Cambridge is seen at Westminster Register Office in London August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/pool
A soldier from the People's Liberation Army jumps through a ring of fire as part of training during the PLA Army Day in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, August 1, 2013. Picture taken August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A firefighting airplane drops water over a forest fire at Markopoulo region a few miles southwest of Athens August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah makes a rare public appearance as he addresses his supporters during a rally to mark 'Quds (Jerusalem) Day' in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Sharif Karim
Riot policemen clash with protesters during a demonstration against a royal pardon for a Spanish paedophile, in Rabat late August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
