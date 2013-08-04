Editor's Choice

版本:
中国
2013年 8月 4日 星期日

<p>Riot police use water cannons to disperse anti-government protesters at the main Istiklal Street in central Istanbul August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

2013年 8月 4日 星期日

Riot police use water cannons to disperse anti-government protesters at the main Istiklal Street in central Istanbul August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>A World War II American plane flies in front of a wall of fire as it takes part in a re-enactment of the attack on Pearl Harbor during an afternoon air show at the EAA AirVenture at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Hauck</p>

2013年 8月 4日 星期日

A World War II American plane flies in front of a wall of fire as it takes part in a re-enactment of the attack on Pearl Harbor during an afternoon air show at the EAA AirVenture at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

<p>Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi (depicted in poster), walk behind a makeshift barrier built to demarcate their sit-in area around Raba' al-Adawya mosque, east of Cairo, August 3, 2013.REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

2013年 8月 4日 星期日

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi (depicted in poster), walk behind a makeshift barrier built to demarcate their sit-in area around Raba' al-Adawya mosque, east of Cairo, August 3, 2013.REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>Sergio Moraes of Brazil (top) celebrates after defeating Neil Magny of the U.S. during the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) competition, in Rio de Janeiro August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

2013年 8月 4日 星期日

Sergio Moraes of Brazil (top) celebrates after defeating Neil Magny of the U.S. during the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) competition, in Rio de Janeiro August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>People, holding placards of a bleeding eye, take part in a demonstration in front of the Presidential Office in Taipei August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Steven Chen</p>

2013年 8月 4日 星期日

People, holding placards of a bleeding eye, take part in a demonstration in front of the Presidential Office in Taipei August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Steven Chen

<p>Hungary's players push head coach Tibor Benedek (C) into the pool after their team won the men's water polo gold medal match against Montenegro during the World Swimming Championships at the Piscines Bernat Picornell in Barcelona August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

2013年 8月 4日 星期日

Hungary's players push head coach Tibor Benedek (C) into the pool after their team won the men's water polo gold medal match against Montenegro during the World Swimming Championships at the Piscines Bernat Picornell in Barcelona August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

<p>A demonstrator holds up a flare during a protest to demand the ouster of the Islamist-dominated government, outside the Constituent Assembly headquarters in Tunis August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili</p>

2013年 8月 4日 星期日

A demonstrator holds up a flare during a protest to demand the ouster of the Islamist-dominated government, outside the Constituent Assembly headquarters in Tunis August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili

<p>Britain's Prince William (L) and Prince Harry (R) stand with team-mates Mark Tomlinson (2nd L) and Luke Tomlinson after competing in a charity polo match at Coworth Park, southern England August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jane Mingay/Pool</p>

2013年 8月 4日 星期日

Britain's Prince William (L) and Prince Harry (R) stand with team-mates Mark Tomlinson (2nd L) and Luke Tomlinson after competing in a charity polo match at Coworth Park, southern England August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jane Mingay/Pool

<p>Congolese M23 rebels carry their weapons as they patrol near Rushuru, in Democratic Republic of Congo August 3, 2013 as a deadline set by UN peacekeepers for rebels in the volatile eastern Democratic Republic of Congo to lay down their weapons passed on Thursday, with the fighters facing force if they fail to disarm. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

2013年 8月 4日 星期日

Congolese M23 rebels carry their weapons as they patrol near Rushuru, in Democratic Republic of Congo August 3, 2013 as a deadline set by UN peacekeepers for rebels in the volatile eastern Democratic Republic of Congo to lay down their weapons passed on Thursday, with the fighters facing force if they fail to disarm. REUTERS/James Akena

<p>War veterans and commanding officers, who took part in a military parade held in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the signing of the truce of the Korean War, clap and cheer in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on August 3, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

2013年 8月 4日 星期日

War veterans and commanding officers, who took part in a military parade held in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the signing of the truce of the Korean War, clap and cheer in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on August 3, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

<p>Hundreds of thousands of people take part in a demonstration in front of the Presidential Office in Taipei August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Steven Chen</p>

2013年 8月 4日 星期日

Hundreds of thousands of people take part in a demonstration in front of the Presidential Office in Taipei August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Steven Chen

<p>Archeology students and workers clean the tomb of a priestess of the Moche culture recently excavated and found at San Jose de Moro Archaeological site in Trujillo August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo</p>

2013年 8月 4日 星期日

Archeology students and workers clean the tomb of a priestess of the Moche culture recently excavated and found at San Jose de Moro Archaeological site in Trujillo August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

<p>Canoeists start the annual International Descent of the River Sella in Arriondas August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso</p>

2013年 8月 4日 星期日

Canoeists start the annual International Descent of the River Sella in Arriondas August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

<p>Zimbabwe's Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai gestures during a media briefing in Harare August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

2013年 8月 4日 星期日

Zimbabwe's Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai gestures during a media briefing in Harare August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

<p>A boy herds sheep by a nearly dried up pond at a village in Shaoyang county, Hunan province, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2013年 8月 4日 星期日

A boy herds sheep by a nearly dried up pond at a village in Shaoyang county, Hunan province, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Boston Red Sox right fielder Shane Victorino (R) watches fans catch a solo home run hit by the Arizona Diamondbacks Paul Goldschmidt in the fourth inning of their MLB Inter-League baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

2013年 8月 4日 星期日

Boston Red Sox right fielder Shane Victorino (R) watches fans catch a solo home run hit by the Arizona Diamondbacks Paul Goldschmidt in the fourth inning of their MLB Inter-League baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>A woman wearing a dress and a headgear inspired by traditional Chinese costume poses for pictures in Lijiang, Yunnan province, August 2, 2013. Picture taken August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2013年 8月 4日 星期日

A woman wearing a dress and a headgear inspired by traditional Chinese costume poses for pictures in Lijiang, Yunnan province, August 2, 2013. Picture taken August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Australia's Ryan Harris celebrates after dismissing England's Ian Bell (L) during the third day of the third Ashes test cricket match at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

2013年 8月 4日 星期日

Australia's Ryan Harris celebrates after dismissing England's Ian Bell (L) during the third day of the third Ashes test cricket match at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

<p>New inductee Cris Carter wipes a tear as he talks during his acceptance into the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk</p>

2013年 8月 4日 星期日

New inductee Cris Carter wipes a tear as he talks during his acceptance into the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

<p>Babies with swim rings are seen in basins at a mother and baby health care centre in Wuhan, Hubei province, August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2013年 8月 4日 星期日

Babies with swim rings are seen in basins at a mother and baby health care centre in Wuhan, Hubei province, August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A H-2B rocket carrying cargo for the International Space Station blasts off from the launching pad at Tanegashima Space Center on the Japanese southwestern island of Tanegashima, about 1,000km (621 miles) southwest of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo early August 4, 2013. The rocket, also known as "Kounotori," which means stork, is carrying a small robot that will help Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata conduct experiments in space. Wakata will join the Space Station later this year. Mandatory Credit REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

2013年 8月 4日 星期日

A H-2B rocket carrying cargo for the International Space Station blasts off from the launching pad at Tanegashima Space Center on the Japanese southwestern island of Tanegashima, about 1,000km (621 miles) southwest of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo early August 4, 2013. The rocket, also known as "Kounotori," which means stork, is carrying a small robot that will help Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata conduct experiments in space. Wakata will join the Space Station later this year. Mandatory Credit REUTERS/Kyodo

<p>Los Angeles Angels Erick Aybar (top) turns a double play forcing Toronto Blue Jays Colby Rasmus (bottom) out at second and J.P. Arencibia out at first to end their American League MLB baseball game in Anaheim, California August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2013年 8月 4日 星期日

Los Angeles Angels Erick Aybar (top) turns a double play forcing Toronto Blue Jays Colby Rasmus (bottom) out at second and J.P. Arencibia out at first to end their American League MLB baseball game in Anaheim, California August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Afghan policemen walk near a crater at the site of a suicide attack at the Indian consulate in Jalalabad province August 3, 2013.REUTERS/Parwiz</p>

2013年 8月 4日 星期日

Afghan policemen walk near a crater at the site of a suicide attack at the Indian consulate in Jalalabad province August 3, 2013.REUTERS/Parwiz

<p>A demonstrator from the group called Black Bloc throws a taxi sign at military policemen during a protest against Sao Paulo State Governor Geraldo Alckmin, in Sao Paulo August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

2013年 8月 4日 星期日

A demonstrator from the group called Black Bloc throws a taxi sign at military policemen during a protest against Sao Paulo State Governor Geraldo Alckmin, in Sao Paulo August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

