Editor's Choice

A Congolese boy displaced by recent fighting in North Kivu, juggles a ball near his makeshift shelter at the Mugunga III camp for internally displaced people near Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 4, 2013. A 17,000-strong U.N. force, known as MONUSCO, and Congo troops have struggled over the past decade to stem a conflict involving dozens of armed groups and complicated by national and ethnic rivalries. A new 3,000-member U.N. Intervention Brigade was recently deployed to fight and disarm rebels in the east. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A streak of lightning is seen above the skyline of Shanghai's financial district of Pudong August 4, 2013. REUTER/Aly Song
An Afghan man washes his horse in Kabul August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan man washes his horse in Kabul August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Jose Aldo of Brazil jumps over the cage to celebrate after defeating Jung Chan-sung of South Korea during the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) competition, in Rio de Janeiro August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes up a shooting position at the Seif El Dawla front in Aleppo August 4, 2013. REUTERS/ Loubna Mrie
A tractor tows residents through flood waters to a safe place on the outskirts of Karachi August 4, 2013. At least a dozen people were killed in accidents caused by torrential rain which hit different parts of the port city of Karachi on Saturday, according to local media. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A firefighter raises his arms as a helicopter dumps water near him to control a wildfire outside Cebreros, in northwestern Spain, August 4, 2013. More than 550 firefighters are working to contain the wildfire, which broke out on Saturday afternoon, according to regional officials. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Demonstrators walk through a roadside camp at the entrance gate belonging to a site run by Cuadrilla Resources, outside the village of Balcombe in southern England August 4, 2013. Protesters have been blocking access to a drilling site in southern England as part of a campaign against the controversial "fracking" process used in shale gas exploration, illustrating the potential battle ahead for Britain's nascent shale industry. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi waves to supporters as his girlfriend Francesca Pascale looks on during a rally to protest his tax fraud conviction, outside his palace in central Rome August 4, 2013. Tensions in Italy's squabbling coalition heightened ahead of a rally by supporters of Silvio Berlusconi in Rome on Sunday in protest at a tax fraud conviction that threatens his future in politics and the fragile government. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Congolese M23 rebels hold their weapons as they celebrate repelling an attack by another rebel group, the Mai Mai, in Kiwanja town August 4, 2013, as a deadline set by U.N. peacekeepers for rebels in the volatile eastern Democratic Republic of Congo to lay down their weapons passed on Thursday, with the fighters facing force if they fail to disarm. REUTERS/James Akena
A local villager fishes in the rain at Erhai Lake in Dali, Yunnan province, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A dancer of the Rugova Autochthonous Ensemble dressed in folk attire, looks on during the Rugova Traditional Games in southwestern Kosovo August 4, 2013. Many Kosovars working abroad return home during summer and take part in the region's cultural and traditional activities, according to organisers. REUTERS/Hazir Reka
A man climbs a tree trunk during the Rugova Traditional Games in southwestern Kosovo August 4, 2013. Many Kosovars working abroad return home during summer and take part in the region's cultural and traditional activities, according to organisers. REUTERS/Hazir Reka
A colleague helps Rahima (L), a garment worker, to admit into Dhaka Medical College hospital after she got injured during a protest in Dhaka August 4, 2013. According to local media, hundreds of garment workers, mainly women, took to the streets on Sunday demanding their salaries and bonuses before Eid al-fitr that they claimed their employers have failed to pay. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A man takes a photo of Nobel Peace Prize winner Tawakul Karman of Yemen as she speaks to reporters at Sanaa International Airport upon her arrival from Egypt August 4, 2013. Egyptian airport authorities have barred Nobel prize-winning Yemeni peace activist Karman, a supporter of deposed president Mohamed Mursi, from entering the country, security sources said on August 4, 2013. State news agency MENA said Karman, who had previously announced her solidarity with supporters of Mursi, overthrown by the army a month ago, was on a list of people who were not allowed to enter Egypt. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Li Jianxin, a blogger and online whistleblower, lies on a bed waiting for a fourth operation at a hospital in the southern Chinese city of Huizhou, Guangdong province July 23, 2013. Two unidentified men stabbed Li in the face and splashed acid on his back on July 8. Li, now blind in his right eye, began posting accusations of official misconduct, illegal land grabs and nepotism in Huizhou just over a year ago. Li does not know who attacked him last month and police have not made any arrests. The postings contain few documents to support his accusations and none of Li's dozens of exposes have led to investigations. Much of his information comes from informants, Li said, adding he had never been sued for slander. Huizhou officials did not respond to repeated requests for comment. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Female Palestinian worshippers pray in front of the Dome of the Rock, in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem early August 4, 2013, during Lailat-Al-Qadr, or Night of Power, in which the Muslim Holy book of Koran was revealed to Prophet Mohammad by Allah. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A flame is seen on a burnt tree during a wildfire outside Cebreros, in northwestern Spain, August 4, 2013. More than 550 firefighters are working to contain the wildfire, which broke out on Saturday afternoon, according to regional officials. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Women pose for photographs in a traditional red telephone box at Main Street in downtown Gibraltar, south of Spain August 4, 2013. Spain is studying retaliatory measures against the British territory of Gibraltar in an escalating dispute over fishing grounds, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo said in an interview published on Sunday. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A traditional rider dresses at home with help of his girlfriend before the Alka competition in the town of Sinj, southern Croatia August 4, 2013. Alka is a horseback riding tournament which has been held every August in the Croatian town of Sinj since 1715, commemorating the victory over Ottoman Turkish administration. The tournament is named after the ring, Alka, which the horseback rider has to hit with his spear. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Los Angeles Angels shortstop Erick Aybar (2) and Toronto Blue Jays' Brett Lawrie (R) react at second base after an umpire's safe call after Lawrie decided to return to second on a botched pick off attempt in the ninth inning during their MLB American League baseball game in Anaheim, California August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
China's Sun Yang swims to win the men's 1500m freestyle final during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Kieran Gibbs of Arsenal (R) challenges for the ball with Johan Elmander of Galatasaray during their pre-season Emirates Cup soccer match at Emirates Stadium in London, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Australia's David Warner is hit by the ball during the third Ashes cricket test match against England at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
