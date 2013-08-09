版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 8月 9日 星期五 20:25 BJT

Editor's Choice

<p>A smouldering mountainside is seen under the stars at the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. The fire broke out shortly after 2 p.m. near a back-country road south of Banning, about 90 miles (145 km) outside Los Angeles in Riverside County, and within hours had blackened more than 5,000 acres, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Daniel Berlandt said. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

A smouldering mountainside is seen under the stars at the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 20more

2013年 8月 9日 星期五

A smouldering mountainside is seen under the stars at the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. The fire broke out shortly after 2 p.m. near a back-country road south of Banning, about 90 miles (145 km) outside Los Angeles in Riverside County, and within hours had blackened more than 5,000 acres, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Daniel Berlandt said. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
1 / 24
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter sleeps inside a room in Aleppo's Qastal al-Harami neighborhood August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter sleeps inside a room in Aleppo's Qastal al-Harami neighborhood August 8, 2013. Rmore

2013年 8月 9日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter sleeps inside a room in Aleppo's Qastal al-Harami neighborhood August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Close
2 / 24
<p>A Malian national guardsman (L) takes up a post along a street outside the Grand Mosque before Eid al-Fitr prayers in Bamako August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A Malian national guardsman (L) takes up a post along a street outside the Grand Mosque before Eid al-Fitr more

2013年 8月 9日 星期五

A Malian national guardsman (L) takes up a post along a street outside the Grand Mosque before Eid al-Fitr prayers in Bamako August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
3 / 24
<p>A Muslim family rides a wooden boat as they head for Eid al-Fitr prayers at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta August 8, 2013. Indonesia with the largest Muslim population in the world celebrates Eid al-Fitr with mass prayers and family visits to mark the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

A Muslim family rides a wooden boat as they head for Eid al-Fitr prayers at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta Aumore

2013年 8月 9日 星期五

A Muslim family rides a wooden boat as they head for Eid al-Fitr prayers at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta August 8, 2013. Indonesia with the largest Muslim population in the world celebrates Eid al-Fitr with mass prayers and family visits to mark the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
4 / 24
<p>People take shelter under a plastic sheet during a rain shower in New Delhi August 8, 2013. Rainfall in August and September, the second half of the four-month long monsoon season, is likely to be normal or 96 percent of the long-term average, the state-run weather department said. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

People take shelter under a plastic sheet during a rain shower in New Delhi August 8, 2013. Rainfall in Augmore

2013年 8月 9日 星期五

People take shelter under a plastic sheet during a rain shower in New Delhi August 8, 2013. Rainfall in August and September, the second half of the four-month long monsoon season, is likely to be normal or 96 percent of the long-term average, the state-run weather department said. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
5 / 24
<p>A woman tries to climb on board an overcrowded train at a railway station in Dhaka August 8, 2013. Millions of residents in Dhaka are travelling home from the capital city to celebrate the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

A woman tries to climb on board an overcrowded train at a railway station in Dhaka August 8, 2013. Millionsmore

2013年 8月 9日 星期五

A woman tries to climb on board an overcrowded train at a railway station in Dhaka August 8, 2013. Millions of residents in Dhaka are travelling home from the capital city to celebrate the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
6 / 24
<p>Cody Tosco and Katlyn Chadwick from Washington, New Jersey, kiss as they stand by Tosco's car before he competed in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. Originally begun in the 1950's in the United States, Demolition Derbies have been popular at state and county fairs throughout the U.S. and have spread to western Europe and Asia. With the dwindling availability of older large American-made vehicles, smaller full-sized vehicles of the 1980's and 1990's are more frequently used today. The two-day event at the New Jersey State Fair featured more than 100 cars and drivers from New Jersey and surrounding Northeastern states competing in cars dating from the1960's to the 2000's. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Cody Tosco and Katlyn Chadwick from Washington, New Jersey, kiss as they stand by Tosco's car before he commore

2013年 8月 9日 星期五

Cody Tosco and Katlyn Chadwick from Washington, New Jersey, kiss as they stand by Tosco's car before he competed in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. Originally begun in the 1950's in the United States, Demolition Derbies have been popular at state and county fairs throughout the U.S. and have spread to western Europe and Asia. With the dwindling availability of older large American-made vehicles, smaller full-sized vehicles of the 1980's and 1990's are more frequently used today. The two-day event at the New Jersey State Fair featured more than 100 cars and drivers from New Jersey and surrounding Northeastern states competing in cars dating from the1960's to the 2000's. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
7 / 24
<p>National guardsmen take up positions on the roof of the Grand Mosque during Eid al-Fitr prayers in Bamako August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

National guardsmen take up positions on the roof of the Grand Mosque during Eid al-Fitr prayers in Bamako Amore

2013年 8月 9日 星期五

National guardsmen take up positions on the roof of the Grand Mosque during Eid al-Fitr prayers in Bamako August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
8 / 24
<p>A Bosnian Muslim priest leads early morning prayers on the first day of Eid al-Fitr in the village of Mjestova Ravna, 90 km (56 miles) from the capital Sarajevo, August 8, 2013. Eid al-fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A Bosnian Muslim priest leads early morning prayers on the first day of Eid al-Fitr in the village of Mjestmore

2013年 8月 9日 星期五

A Bosnian Muslim priest leads early morning prayers on the first day of Eid al-Fitr in the village of Mjestova Ravna, 90 km (56 miles) from the capital Sarajevo, August 8, 2013. Eid al-fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
9 / 24
<p>San Diego Chargers running back Ryan Mathews (24) dives for first down against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter of their pre-season NFL football game in San Diego, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

San Diego Chargers running back Ryan Mathews (24) dives for first down against the Seattle Seahawks during more

2013年 8月 9日 星期五

San Diego Chargers running back Ryan Mathews (24) dives for first down against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter of their pre-season NFL football game in San Diego, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
10 / 24
<p>Smoke from the Silver Fire rises over electric wind turbines near the community of Cabazon, near Banning, California August 8, 2013. A wind-whipped California wildfire that doubled in size overnight torched 15 buildings east of Los Angeles, injured at least five people and forced the evacuation of 500 homes in about half a dozen small communities, authorities said on Thursday. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Smoke from the Silver Fire rises over electric wind turbines near the community of Cabazon, near Banning, Cmore

2013年 8月 9日 星期五

Smoke from the Silver Fire rises over electric wind turbines near the community of Cabazon, near Banning, California August 8, 2013. A wind-whipped California wildfire that doubled in size overnight torched 15 buildings east of Los Angeles, injured at least five people and forced the evacuation of 500 homes in about half a dozen small communities, authorities said on Thursday. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
11 / 24
<p>Sloane Stephens of the U.S. serves to Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland during their women's tennis match at day four of the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Toronto, August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Sloane Stephens of the U.S. serves to Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland during their women's tennis match at damore

2013年 8月 9日 星期五

Sloane Stephens of the U.S. serves to Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland during their women's tennis match at day four of the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Toronto, August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
12 / 24
<p>Palestinians sit next to graves at a cemetery in the West Bank city of Ramallah on the first day of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman</p>

Palestinians sit next to graves at a cemetery in the West Bank city of Ramallah on the first day of Eid al-more

2013年 8月 9日 星期五

Palestinians sit next to graves at a cemetery in the West Bank city of Ramallah on the first day of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Close
13 / 24
<p>A woman plays on the edge of a cliff on a rainy winter afternoon at Bronte beach in Sydney August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

A woman plays on the edge of a cliff on a rainy winter afternoon at Bronte beach in Sydney August 8, 2013. more

2013年 8月 9日 星期五

A woman plays on the edge of a cliff on a rainy winter afternoon at Bronte beach in Sydney August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Close
14 / 24
<p>Syria's President Bashar al-Assad (2nd R) attends Eid al-Fitr prayers at Anas bin Malek mosque in Damascus August 8, 2013, in this handout photograph released by Syria 's national news agency SANA. Syrian rebels said on Thursday they targeted al-Assad's motorcade heading to a Damascus mosque to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, but state television showed him unharmed and the government denied he had been attacked. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters</p>

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad (2nd R) attends Eid al-Fitr prayers at Anas bin Malek mosque in Damascus more

2013年 8月 9日 星期五

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad (2nd R) attends Eid al-Fitr prayers at Anas bin Malek mosque in Damascus August 8, 2013, in this handout photograph released by Syria 's national news agency SANA. Syrian rebels said on Thursday they targeted al-Assad's motorcade heading to a Damascus mosque to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, but state television showed him unharmed and the government denied he had been attacked. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

Close
15 / 24
<p>Thousands of believers take part in morning prayers to celebrate the first day of Eid-al-Fitr in Moscow August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Thousands of believers take part in morning prayers to celebrate the first day of Eid-al-Fitr in Moscow Augmore

2013年 8月 9日 星期五

Thousands of believers take part in morning prayers to celebrate the first day of Eid-al-Fitr in Moscow August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
16 / 24
<p>Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo (L) hugs a fan who entered the pitch during regulation time against Chelsea in their Guinness International Champions final soccer match in Miami Gardens, Florida August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo (L) hugs a fan who entered the pitch during regulation time against Chelseamore

2013年 8月 9日 星期五

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo (L) hugs a fan who entered the pitch during regulation time against Chelsea in their Guinness International Champions final soccer match in Miami Gardens, Florida August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Close
17 / 24
<p>People attend Eid al-Fitr prayers at Parang Kusumo beach, near the ancient city of Yogyakarta August 8, 2013. Indonesia, which has the world's largest Muslim population, celebrates Eid al-Fitr with mass prayers and family visits to mark the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Ignatius Eswe</p>

People attend Eid al-Fitr prayers at Parang Kusumo beach, near the ancient city of Yogyakarta August 8, 201more

2013年 8月 9日 星期五

People attend Eid al-Fitr prayers at Parang Kusumo beach, near the ancient city of Yogyakarta August 8, 2013. Indonesia, which has the world's largest Muslim population, celebrates Eid al-Fitr with mass prayers and family visits to mark the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Ignatius Eswe

Close
18 / 24
<p>Wind-blown embers fly from an ancient oak tree that burned in the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. The fire broke out shortly after 2 p.m. near a back-country road south of Banning, about 90 miles (145 km) outside Los Angeles in Riverside County, and within hours had blackened more than 5,000 acres, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Daniel Berlandt said. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Wind-blown embers fly from an ancient oak tree that burned in the Silver Fire near Banning, California Augumore

2013年 8月 9日 星期五

Wind-blown embers fly from an ancient oak tree that burned in the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. The fire broke out shortly after 2 p.m. near a back-country road south of Banning, about 90 miles (145 km) outside Los Angeles in Riverside County, and within hours had blackened more than 5,000 acres, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Daniel Berlandt said. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
19 / 24
<p>Tiger Woods (L) and Davis Love III, both of the U.S., look at their putts on the 13th green during the first round of the 2013 PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Tiger Woods (L) and Davis Love III, both of the U.S., look at their putts on the 13th green during the firsmore

2013年 8月 9日 星期五

Tiger Woods (L) and Davis Love III, both of the U.S., look at their putts on the 13th green during the first round of the 2013 PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
20 / 24
<p>A child is carried by his mother at a market on the eve of Eid al-Fitr festival in Srinagar August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

A child is carried by his mother at a market on the eve of Eid al-Fitr festival in Srinagar August 8, 2013.more

2013年 8月 9日 星期五

A child is carried by his mother at a market on the eve of Eid al-Fitr festival in Srinagar August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
21 / 24
<p>Milos Raonic of Canada hits a return to Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina during their men's singles match at the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Montreal August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

Milos Raonic of Canada hits a return to Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina during their men's singles matchmore

2013年 8月 9日 星期五

Milos Raonic of Canada hits a return to Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina during their men's singles match at the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Montreal August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Close
22 / 24
<p>Afghan boys play with a toy gun in Kabul August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Afghan boys play with a toy gun in Kabul August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

2013年 8月 9日 星期五

Afghan boys play with a toy gun in Kabul August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
23 / 24
<p>Police use a water canon to disperse Indian medical students as they run through a barricade during a protest in New Delhi August 8, 2013. Hundreds of medical students on Thursday protested against the compulsory year-long rural posting required by the Indian government, demanding it be made voluntary, local media reported. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Police use a water canon to disperse Indian medical students as they run through a barricade during a protemore

2013年 8月 9日 星期五

Police use a water canon to disperse Indian medical students as they run through a barricade during a protest in New Delhi August 8, 2013. Hundreds of medical students on Thursday protested against the compulsory year-long rural posting required by the Indian government, demanding it be made voluntary, local media reported. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

下一个

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 8月 8日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 8月 7日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 8月 6日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 8月 5日

精选图集

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

China's all-girl 'boy band'

China's all-girl 'boy band'

Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.

Mannequins on the frontline

Mannequins on the frontline

Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

After Boko Haram

After Boko Haram

A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐