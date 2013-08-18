版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 8月 18日 星期日 14:10 BJT

Editor's Choice

<p>Supporters of the interim government installed by the army run for cover as security forces shoot in the air as they escort Muslim Brotherhood members through the crowd outside the al-Fath mosque on Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Supporters of the interim government installed by the army run for cover as security forces shoot in the aimore

2013年 8月 18日 星期日

Supporters of the interim government installed by the army run for cover as security forces shoot in the air as they escort Muslim Brotherhood members through the crowd outside the al-Fath mosque on Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
1 / 24
<p>New York Yankees' outfielder Alfonso Soriano leaps up to catch a fly to left field during the sixth inning of their MLB American League baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tory Germann</p>

New York Yankees' outfielder Alfonso Soriano leaps up to catch a fly to left field during the sixth inning more

2013年 8月 18日 星期日

New York Yankees' outfielder Alfonso Soriano leaps up to catch a fly to left field during the sixth inning of their MLB American League baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tory Germann

Close
2 / 24
<p>ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A Somali government soldier secures the rope tying Adan Sheikh Abdi Sheikh to a pole before he is executed by shooting at close range at the Iskola Bulisiya square in the capital Mogadishu August 17, 2013. 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar</p>

ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A Somali government soldier secures the romore

2013年 8月 18日 星期日

ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A Somali government soldier secures the rope tying Adan Sheikh Abdi Sheikh to a pole before he is executed by shooting at close range at the Iskola Bulisiya square in the capital Mogadishu August 17, 2013. 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
3 / 24
<p>Brianna Rollins of the U.S. runs to win ahead of Yuliya Kondakova (L) of Russia in the women's 100 metres hurdles final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Brianna Rollins of the U.S. runs to win ahead of Yuliya Kondakova (L) of Russia in the women's 100 metres hmore

2013年 8月 18日 星期日

Brianna Rollins of the U.S. runs to win ahead of Yuliya Kondakova (L) of Russia in the women's 100 metres hurdles final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
4 / 24
<p>A helicopter air tanker dumps water as the sun sets at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

A helicopter air tanker dumps water as the sun sets at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho Augumore

2013年 8月 18日 星期日

A helicopter air tanker dumps water as the sun sets at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
5 / 24
<p>Participants react as they struggle during a greased pole climbing competition held as part of Indonesia's 68th Independence Day celebration, at Ancol Dream Park in Jakarta, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

Participants react as they struggle during a greased pole climbing competition held as part of Indonesia's more

2013年 8月 18日 星期日

Participants react as they struggle during a greased pole climbing competition held as part of Indonesia's 68th Independence Day celebration, at Ancol Dream Park in Jakarta, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
6 / 24
<p>Liverpool's Kolo Toure (L) challenges Stoke City's Jonathan Walters during their English Premier League soccer match at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Liverpool's Kolo Toure (L) challenges Stoke City's Jonathan Walters during their English Premier League socmore

2013年 8月 18日 星期日

Liverpool's Kolo Toure (L) challenges Stoke City's Jonathan Walters during their English Premier League soccer match at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
7 / 24
<p>Syrian refugees who fled the violence in Syria, are seen at a new refugee camp in Arbil, about 350 km (220 miles) north of Baghdad August 16, 2013. REUTERS</p>

Syrian refugees who fled the violence in Syria, are seen at a new refugee camp in Arbil, about 350 km (220 more

2013年 8月 18日 星期日

Syrian refugees who fled the violence in Syria, are seen at a new refugee camp in Arbil, about 350 km (220 miles) north of Baghdad August 16, 2013. REUTERS

Close
8 / 24
<p>A man competes in the Splashdiving World Championships in Berlin, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

A man competes in the Splashdiving World Championships in Berlin, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Petermore

2013年 8月 18日 星期日

A man competes in the Splashdiving World Championships in Berlin, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
9 / 24
<p>Pedestrians are silhouetted as they cross a road in front of the Presidential Palace on a rainy evening in New Delhi August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Pedestrians are silhouetted as they cross a road in front of the Presidential Palace on a rainy evening in more

2013年 8月 18日 星期日

Pedestrians are silhouetted as they cross a road in front of the Presidential Palace on a rainy evening in New Delhi August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
10 / 24
<p>Gerina Piller of Team USA reacts after missing a putt on 16 against Team Europe during the afternoon fourball matches at the 2013 Solheim Cup at Colorado Golf Club in Parker, Colorado August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Gerina Piller of Team USA reacts after missing a putt on 16 against Team Europe during the afternoon fourbamore

2013年 8月 18日 星期日

Gerina Piller of Team USA reacts after missing a putt on 16 against Team Europe during the afternoon fourball matches at the 2013 Solheim Cup at Colorado Golf Club in Parker, Colorado August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
11 / 24
<p>Yannick Granieri of France competes during the Crankworx Red Bull Joyride in Whistler, British Columbia August 17, 2013. The joyride is part of the 10 day multi-discipline mountain bike festival held each year in the ski resort north of Vancouver. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

Yannick Granieri of France competes during the Crankworx Red Bull Joyride in Whistler, British Columbia Augmore

2013年 8月 18日 星期日

Yannick Granieri of France competes during the Crankworx Red Bull Joyride in Whistler, British Columbia August 17, 2013. The joyride is part of the 10 day multi-discipline mountain bike festival held each year in the ski resort north of Vancouver. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Close
12 / 24
<p>A woman gets hit by a tomato during the Tomato Bash at the fairgrounds in Brockton, Massachusetts August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A woman gets hit by a tomato during the Tomato Bash at the fairgrounds in Brockton, Massachusetts August 17more

2013年 8月 18日 星期日

A woman gets hit by a tomato during the Tomato Bash at the fairgrounds in Brockton, Massachusetts August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
13 / 24
<p>A man reacts as he sits amongst rubble at a site which activists said was shelled on Friday by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

A man reacts as he sits amongst rubble at a site which activists said was shelled on Friday by forces loyalmore

2013年 8月 18日 星期日

A man reacts as he sits amongst rubble at a site which activists said was shelled on Friday by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Close
14 / 24
<p>Participants stand underneath a rainbow-colored flag during the Prague Pride Parade where several thousand people marched through Prague's city centre in support of gay rights August 17, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

Participants stand underneath a rainbow-colored flag during the Prague Pride Parade where several thousand more

2013年 8月 18日 星期日

Participants stand underneath a rainbow-colored flag during the Prague Pride Parade where several thousand people marched through Prague's city centre in support of gay rights August 17, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
15 / 24
<p>A boy takes a picture with a Soviet-made film camera of an art installation on a bank of the Yenisei River in the village of Ovsyanka, some 24km (15 miles) south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

A boy takes a picture with a Soviet-made film camera of an art installation on a bank of the Yenisei River more

2013年 8月 18日 星期日

A boy takes a picture with a Soviet-made film camera of an art installation on a bank of the Yenisei River in the village of Ovsyanka, some 24km (15 miles) south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
16 / 24
<p>Participants slide down a concrete embankment at the International Fountain, after a Guinness World Records attempt at the largest water balloon fight held in Seattle Center in Seattle, Washington, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight</p>

Participants slide down a concrete embankment at the International Fountain, after a Guinness World Recordsmore

2013年 8月 18日 星期日

Participants slide down a concrete embankment at the International Fountain, after a Guinness World Records attempt at the largest water balloon fight held in Seattle Center in Seattle, Washington, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Close
17 / 24
<p>A protester who supports ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shouts through an opening at the top of an entrance to the al-Fath mosque on Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A protester who supports ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shouts through an opening at the top of anmore

2013年 8月 18日 星期日

A protester who supports ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shouts through an opening at the top of an entrance to the al-Fath mosque on Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
18 / 24
<p>Winner Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates after the men's 200 metres final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Winner Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates after the men's 200 metres final during the IAAF World Athletics Chmore

2013年 8月 18日 星期日

Winner Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates after the men's 200 metres final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
19 / 24
<p>A woman climbs from behind a barricade set up by supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi inside the al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

A woman climbs from behind a barricade set up by supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi insmore

2013年 8月 18日 星期日

A woman climbs from behind a barricade set up by supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi inside the al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Close
20 / 24
<p>Honda MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Spain winks after qualifying in pole position for the Indianapolis Grand Prix in Indianapolis August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Brent Smith</p>

Honda MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Spain winks after qualifying in pole position for the Indianapolis Grandmore

2013年 8月 18日 星期日

Honda MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Spain winks after qualifying in pole position for the Indianapolis Grand Prix in Indianapolis August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Brent Smith

Close
21 / 24
<p>Philippine Navy divers look for the bodies in the passenger ferry that sunk 150 feet below in the seas off the waters in Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 17, 2013, near a damaged bow of a cargo ship that collided with the ferry. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Philippine Navy divers look for the bodies in the passenger ferry that sunk 150 feet below in the seas off more

2013年 8月 18日 星期日

Philippine Navy divers look for the bodies in the passenger ferry that sunk 150 feet below in the seas off the waters in Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 17, 2013, near a damaged bow of a cargo ship that collided with the ferry. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
22 / 24
<p>Referee Martin Atkinson checks the Hawk-Eye system before the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Stoke City at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Referee Martin Atkinson checks the Hawk-Eye system before the English Premier League soccer match between Lmore

2013年 8月 18日 星期日

Referee Martin Atkinson checks the Hawk-Eye system before the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Stoke City at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
23 / 24
<p>A police officer attempts to calm down the mother of a supporter of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, as she cries, inside al-Fath mosque at Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

A police officer attempts to calm down the mother of a supporter of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursimore

2013年 8月 18日 星期日

A police officer attempts to calm down the mother of a supporter of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, as she cries, inside al-Fath mosque at Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

下一个

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 8月 17日
Editors Choice

Editors Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 8月 11日
Editors Choice

Editors Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 8月 10日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 8月 9日

精选图集

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

On the UK campaign trail

On the UK campaign trail

On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.

Paquito and me

Paquito and me

Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

Besieged in rebel-held Douma

Besieged in rebel-held Douma

An aid convoy of food and medical supplies has reached the besieged Syrian town of Douma for the first time since October.

Chanel's cruise collection

Chanel's cruise collection

Karl Lagerfeld presents his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris.

Mosul in ruins

Mosul in ruins

Mosul's wrecked roads, bridges and broader economy will take at least five years to repair and need billions of dollars of development that Iraq's government will struggle to afford, officials returning to the battle-scarred city said.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐