Editor's Choice
Los Angeles County firefighters hike in on a fire line on the Rim Fire near Groveland, California, August 22, 2013. The wildfire raging out of control near Yosemite National Park in northern California ballooned to nearly 54,000 acres on Thursday, more than tripling in size from the day before, forest officials said. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Indian police detain a government employee during a demonstration in Srinagar August 22, 2013. Indian police on Thursday in Srinagar detained dozens of protesting government employees as they attempted to reach the residence of Kashmir's chief minister Omar Abdullah to demand their long pending arrears and an increase in retirement age, said the protesters. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai stands trial inside the court in Jinan, Shandong province August 22, 2013, in this photo released by Jinan Intermediate People's Court. Fallen Chinese politician Bo appeared in public for the first time in more than a year on Thursday to face trial in eastern China, the final chapter of the country's most politically charged case in more than three decades. REUTERS/Jinan Intermediate People's Court/Handout via Reuters
A supporter of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak holds his poster to celebrate his release and shouts slogans against ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and members of the Muslim Brotherhood in front of Maadi military hospital on the outskirts of Cairo, August 22, 2013. Mubarak was flown from jail on Thursday in a symbolic victory for an army-dominated old order that has overthrown and imprisoned his freely elected Islamist successor. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A man looks back at a surging wave as Typhoon Trami approaches China, in Wenling, Zhejiang province, August 21, 2013. Trami, the 12th typhoon to hit China this year, struck east China's Fujian Province on Thursday, local meteorological authorities said. REUTERS/Stringer
Thai prison officers escort Iranian Saeid Moradi, 29, (in wheelchair) and Mohammad Khazaei, 43, as they leave the Bangkok South Criminal Court August 22, 2013. An Iranian man who blew off his own legs was sentenced to life in prison by a Thai court on Thursday for his involvement in a botched bomb plot that rocked Bangkok last year and brought condemnation from Israel. A court found Saeid Moradi, 29, guilty of attempted murder in an attack that authorities say was intended to target Israeli diplomats. A second defendant, Mohammad Khazaei, 43, was given 15 years in jail for possession of explosive devices. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A 15-year-old Free Syrian Army fighter takes position in a house in Salah al-Din neighbourhood in central Aleppo, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A Syrian soldier is captured by Free Syrian Army fighters during what the FSA say is an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Qobtan village in Aleppo August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Saad AboBrahim
A man cleans garbage and removes water hyacinths from a river in Wuyi county, Zhejiang province, China, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A soldier of Kazakhstan's Kazbrig brigade looks out from a tower with a United Nations sign during the Steppe Eagle international tactical military exercise at the Ili military range outside Almaty August 22, 2013. The tenth annual NATO-backed Steppe Eagle aims to train Kazakh troops for future peacekeeping missions. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Paramilitary policemen help fishermen move an overturned boat after Typhoon Trami landed in Ningde, Fujian province, August 22, 2013. Trami, the 12th typhoon to hit China this year, struck east China's Fujian province on Thursday, local meteorological authorities said. REUTERS/China Daily
A privately-built illegal temple-like structure is seen on the top of a 20-storey residential block in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen August 22, 2013. A police spokesman said that the elaborate temple-like structure is built illegally on the roof. The temple on top of the building in Shenzhen's Nanshan district is believed to have been there for at least three years, local media reported. The temple and the inaccessible rooftop had caused concerns over safety issues among some residents. But despite complaints from neighbours, the temple only came into the spotlight after a wealthy physician in Beijing was given 15 days to tear down his illegal villa and garden built atop a 26-storey apartment block on August 12. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man sleeps by the window of a colonial building near a streetside in Yangon August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Congolese government soldiers take a break after patrolling in Kanyarucinya village in the outskirts of Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 22, 2013. The head of the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Congo on Thursday ordered his troops to take whatever action was needed to protect civilians after shelling hit the city of Goma on the Rwandan border in renewed fighting between the army and M23 rebels. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
A party goer is splashed with water after winning a crab race at a pub called the 'Friend in Hand' in central Sydney August 21, 2013. Crab Racing is held every night at several pubs across Sydney, with up to 30 crabs placed in the centre of a table and then being released to see which one reaches the edge of the table first and declared the winner. The events are popular mainly with overseas visitors who bet on the result to win t-shirts or glasses of beer. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A man stands next to a contestant from the National Amateur Bodybuilders Association (NABBA) Israel as he warms up backstage during preparations for an annual national competition in Netanya August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A woman looks on as a police officer stands guard after a shooting in which two suspected gang members were killed, in Chinautla, in the outskirts of Guatemala City, August 22, 2013. According to local media, police had intercepted and shot dead two of the four suspected Mara 18 gang members after they had killed a police officer in an earlier incident that took place in Chinautla. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez loses his sunglasses as shortstop Eduardo Nunez (L) backs up to field an infield single by Toronto Blue Jays batter Jose Reyes in the fifth inning of their MLB American League game at Yankee Stadium in New York, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Egyptian army soldiers and medics escort former president Hosni Mubarak after he arrives at a military hospital in the southern suburb of Maadi on the outskirts of Cairo, August 22, 2013. Egypt's former autocrat Mubarak was flown from jail on Thursday in a symbolic victory for an army-dominated old order that has overthrown and imprisoned his freely elected Islamist successor. REUTERS/Stringer
A child, with a thermometer tucked in her armpit, is seen crying at a clinic operated by Doctors without Borders in Bagega village, in northeastern state of Zamfara August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A reveller dances while taking part in a LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) pride parade to mark the Gaijatra Festival, also known as the festival of cows, in Kathmandu August 22, 2013. The parade was organised to demand equal rights in society, according to participants. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Free Syrian Army fighter cleans his weapon inside a room in the besieged area of Homs August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A woman prepares to take a trolley as she arrives at Terminal 3 of Singapore's Changi Airport August 20, 2013. Singapore's ambitious project to double its air passenger handling capacity by the mid-2020s is set to extend its lead over neighbours like Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Jakarta, whose airports are struggling with congestion and construction delays. Changi, Southeast Asia's biggest and most popular international airport, is keen to seize a greater share of a boom in regional traffic, mindful of competitors' plans to grow into international hubs. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A vendor carries candies for sale at golden sea beach at Puri in the eastern Indian state of Odisha August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
