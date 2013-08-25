Editor's Choice
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes cover inside a house as he looks through a hole in Deir al-Zor August 23, more
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes cover inside a house as he looks through a hole in Deir al-Zor August 23, 2013. Picture taken August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A firefighter tries to extinguish a forest fire in Covilha August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A firefighter tries to extinguish a forest fire in Covilha August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Students of Howard University march from campus to the Lincoln Memorial to participate in the Realize the Dmore
Students of Howard University march from campus to the Lincoln Memorial to participate in the Realize the Dream Rally for the 50th anniversary of the March in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Kidnap victim Hannah Anderson reacts as she holds a picture of her mother Christina Anderson, 44, and her 8more
Kidnap victim Hannah Anderson reacts as she holds a picture of her mother Christina Anderson, 44, and her 8-year-old brother Ethan during a memorial at the Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Santee, California August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Howard Lipin/Pool
Activists shout slogans from a police van after being detained during a protest against the rape of a photomore
Activists shout slogans from a police van after being detained during a protest against the rape of a photo journalist by five men inside an abandoned textile mill, in Mumbai August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Tiger Woods of the U.S. catches his ball on the fifth green during the third round of the Barclays PGA golfmore
Tiger Woods of the U.S. catches his ball on the fifth green during the third round of the Barclays PGA golf tournament in Jersey City, New Jersey August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
A police officer stands guard at the entrance to the Jinan Intermediate People's Court on the third day of more
A police officer stands guard at the entrance to the Jinan Intermediate People's Court on the third day of the trial of ousted Chinese politician Bo Xilai in Jinan, Shandong province August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Inverness Caledonian Thistle's Gary Warren (L) and Josh Meekings challenge Celtic's Amido Balde and Tony Wamore
Inverness Caledonian Thistle's Gary Warren (L) and Josh Meekings challenge Celtic's Amido Balde and Tony Watt (R) during their Scottish Premier League soccer match at Celtic Park Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Workers move waste containing radiated soil, leaves and debris from the decontamination operation at a stormore
Workers move waste containing radiated soil, leaves and debris from the decontamination operation at a storage site in Naraha town, which is inside the formerly no-go zone of a 20 km (12 mile) radius around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant and currently a designated evacuation zone, Fukushima prefecture, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A man takes pictures at the finish line during the Colour Run at Centennial Park in Sydney August 25, 2013.more
A man takes pictures at the finish line during the Colour Run at Centennial Park in Sydney August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A child grabs a flag on the "gostra", a pole covered in grease, during the religious feast of St Julian, pamore
A child grabs a flag on the "gostra", a pole covered in grease, during the religious feast of St Julian, patron of the town of St Julian's, outside Valletta August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
U.S. President Barack Obama kicks a soccer ball as he stops to meet the girls and boys soccer teams practicmore
U.S. President Barack Obama kicks a soccer ball as he stops to meet the girls and boys soccer teams practicing at Tully Central High School in Tully, New York, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Hamilton Tiger-Cats C.J. Gable breaks the tackle of Winnipeg Blue Bombers Demond Washington (C) and Rene Stmore
Hamilton Tiger-Cats C.J. Gable breaks the tackle of Winnipeg Blue Bombers Demond Washington (C) and Rene Stephen (L) during the second half of their CFL football game in Guelph, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Anti-government protesters hold flares and shout slogans during a demonstration in Tunis August 24, 2013. more
Anti-government protesters hold flares and shout slogans during a demonstration in Tunis August 24, 2013. REUTERS/ Anis Mili
Three participants have their photograph taken after running in the Great Bull Run in Petersburg, Virginia more
Three participants have their photograph taken after running in the Great Bull Run in Petersburg, Virginia August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) throws a pitch against the Chicago White Sox in the second imore
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) throws a pitch against the Chicago White Sox in the second inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Chicago, August 24, 2013. The image is an in-camera, multiple exposure photograph. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
A member of the Free Syrian Army plays with children along a street in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district Augmore
A member of the Free Syrian Army plays with children along a street in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district August 23, 2013. Picture taken August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie
Dates are displayed on pick-up trucks during the annual dates festival in Berida of the Saudi central provimore
Dates are displayed on pick-up trucks during the annual dates festival in Berida of the Saudi central province of Qassim August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A man stands in front of a so-called 'sex box' during a tour on an open day at a sex drive-in, west of Zurimore
A man stands in front of a so-called 'sex box' during a tour on an open day at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Participants run as they carry their sheep during a "Running with Sheep" race in Yiwu county, Xinjiang Uighmore
Participants run as they carry their sheep during a "Running with Sheep" race in Yiwu county, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
New York Giants Andre Brown (R) is chased by New York Jets Antonio Allen (L), Dawan Landry (2nd L) and Darrmore
New York Giants Andre Brown (R) is chased by New York Jets Antonio Allen (L), Dawan Landry (2nd L) and Darrin Wells (2nd R) in the second quarter of their NFL pre-season football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Visitors run away as waves from a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhmore
Visitors run away as waves from a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou Zhejiang province, August 24, 2013. Picture taken August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the Free Syrian Army aim their weapons inside a hole in a wall in Aleppo's Saif al-Dawla districmore
Members of the Free Syrian Army aim their weapons inside a hole in a wall in Aleppo's Saif al-Dawla district August 23, 2013. Picture taken August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie
Former police chief of Chongqing municipality Wang Lijun (R) speaks as witness at a court where ousted Chinmore
Former police chief of Chongqing municipality Wang Lijun (R) speaks as witness at a court where ousted Chinese politician Bo Xilai (L) is standing trial for the third day, in Jinan, Shandong province August 24, 2013.REUTERS/Jinan Intermediate People's Court/Handout via Reuters
