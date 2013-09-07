版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 9月 7日 星期六 14:30 BJT

Editor's Choice

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter aims a weapon as he takes a defensive position in Deir al-Zor September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter aims a weapon as he takes a defensive position in Deir al-Zor September 5, 2013.more

2013年 9月 7日 星期六

A Free Syrian Army fighter aims a weapon as he takes a defensive position in Deir al-Zor September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Close
1 / 24
<p>Masked leftwing demonstrators stage a protest in front of the Teatro Colon opera house during the opening ceremony of the 125th International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in Buenos Aires September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Martin Acosta</p>

Masked leftwing demonstrators stage a protest in front of the Teatro Colon opera house during the opening cmore

2013年 9月 7日 星期六

Masked leftwing demonstrators stage a protest in front of the Teatro Colon opera house during the opening ceremony of the 125th International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in Buenos Aires September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Martin Acosta

Close
2 / 24
<p>A police officer inspects the damaged windshield of a police bus after clashes between police and rubber farmers in Bangsaphan, Prachuap Khiri Khan September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A police officer inspects the damaged windshield of a police bus after clashes between police and rubber famore

2013年 9月 7日 星期六

A police officer inspects the damaged windshield of a police bus after clashes between police and rubber farmers in Bangsaphan, Prachuap Khiri Khan September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
3 / 24
<p>A man swims against the current at the entrance to Narrabeen Lake on a warm, spring day in Sydney September 6, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A man swims against the current at the entrance to Narrabeen Lake on a warm, spring day in Sydney Septembermore

2013年 9月 7日 星期六

A man swims against the current at the entrance to Narrabeen Lake on a warm, spring day in Sydney September 6, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
4 / 24
<p>Models smoke outside before the Rag &amp; Bone show at Fashion Week in New York, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Models smoke outside before the Rag & Bone show at Fashion Week in New York, September 6, 2013. REUTERSmore

2013年 9月 7日 星期六

Models smoke outside before the Rag & Bone show at Fashion Week in New York, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
5 / 24
<p>A television journalist does her make-up before reporting about an inflated Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman floating on a lake at the venue of the 9th China International Garden Expo in Beijing, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

A television journalist does her make-up before reporting about an inflated Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptualmore

2013年 9月 7日 星期六

A television journalist does her make-up before reporting about an inflated Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman floating on a lake at the venue of the 9th China International Garden Expo in Beijing, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
6 / 24
<p>Franko Toller, an electoral officer at the Balmoral polling station, puts together voting booths at a small hall in Sydney September 6, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Franko Toller, an electoral officer at the Balmoral polling station, puts together voting booths at a smallmore

2013年 9月 7日 星期六

Franko Toller, an electoral officer at the Balmoral polling station, puts together voting booths at a small hall in Sydney September 6, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
7 / 24
<p>Russia's President Vladimir Putin (2nd R) places a shawl around German Chancellor Angela Merkel next to Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (R), South African President Jacob Zuma (L) and Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev (top L), before watching a fragment of the ballet "Ruslan and Lyudmila" during the G20 Summit in Peterhof near St. Petersburg September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (2nd R) places a shawl around German Chancellor Angela Merkel next to Brimore

2013年 9月 7日 星期六

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (2nd R) places a shawl around German Chancellor Angela Merkel next to Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (R), South African President Jacob Zuma (L) and Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev (top L), before watching a fragment of the ballet "Ruslan and Lyudmila" during the G20 Summit in Peterhof near St. Petersburg September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
8 / 24
<p>A man takes a shower on the roof of a building in central Yangon September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

A man takes a shower on the roof of a building in central Yangon September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tunmore

2013年 9月 7日 星期六

A man takes a shower on the roof of a building in central Yangon September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
9 / 24
<p>St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Jon Jay is caught stealing second base by Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Neil Walker during the fifth inning of their National League MLB baseball game in St. Louis, Missouri September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sarah Conard</p>

St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Jon Jay is caught stealing second base by Pittsburgh Pirates second basemore

2013年 9月 7日 星期六

St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Jon Jay is caught stealing second base by Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Neil Walker during the fifth inning of their National League MLB baseball game in St. Louis, Missouri September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

Close
10 / 24
<p>Victoria Azarenka of Belarus celebrates winning match point against Flavia Pennetta of Italy at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus celebrates winning match point against Flavia Pennetta of Italy at the U.S. Opmore

2013年 9月 7日 星期六

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus celebrates winning match point against Flavia Pennetta of Italy at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
11 / 24
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter is seen through a curtain as he sits along a street in Deir al-Zor September 5, 2013. Picture taken September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter is seen through a curtain as he sits along a street in Deir al-Zor September 5, more

2013年 9月 7日 星期六

A Free Syrian Army fighter is seen through a curtain as he sits along a street in Deir al-Zor September 5, 2013. Picture taken September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Close
12 / 24
<p>A model presents a creation from the Helmut Lang Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model presents a creation from the Helmut Lang Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Weekmore

2013年 9月 7日 星期六

A model presents a creation from the Helmut Lang Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
13 / 24
<p>A FIFA referee checks the field during a downpour before the start of the 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match between Colombia and Ecuador in Barranquilla, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/John Vizcaino</p>

A FIFA referee checks the field during a downpour before the start of the 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer more

2013年 9月 7日 星期六

A FIFA referee checks the field during a downpour before the start of the 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match between Colombia and Ecuador in Barranquilla, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Close
14 / 24
<p>Former basketball star Dennis Rodman shows a picture which he took with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as he arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Former basketball star Dennis Rodman shows a picture which he took with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as more

2013年 9月 7日 星期六

Former basketball star Dennis Rodman shows a picture which he took with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as he arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
15 / 24
<p>A girl plays with a skateboard next to a work by Mundano during the Art Rua street art festival in Rio de Janeiro September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

A girl plays with a skateboard next to a work by Mundano during the Art Rua street art festival in Rio de Jmore

2013年 9月 7日 星期六

A girl plays with a skateboard next to a work by Mundano during the Art Rua street art festival in Rio de Janeiro September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
16 / 24
<p>A labourer cools down under water from a supply pump in a truck on the outskirts of Havana, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

A labourer cools down under water from a supply pump in a truck on the outskirts of Havana, September 5, 20more

2013年 9月 7日 星期六

A labourer cools down under water from a supply pump in a truck on the outskirts of Havana, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
17 / 24
<p>U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama jogs with children at a back-to-school event at Orr Elementary School in Washington September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama jogs with children at a back-to-school event at Orr Elementary School in Wasmore

2013年 9月 7日 星期六

U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama jogs with children at a back-to-school event at Orr Elementary School in Washington September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
18 / 24
<p>A worker places a geiger counter on the surface of a fishery product, near mostly local fishery products on display, to check for possible radioactive contamination at a market in Seoul September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won</p>

A worker places a geiger counter on the surface of a fishery product, near mostly local fishery products onmore

2013年 9月 7日 星期六

A worker places a geiger counter on the surface of a fishery product, near mostly local fishery products on display, to check for possible radioactive contamination at a market in Seoul September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
19 / 24
<p>A feeder holds a giant panda cub who was the only survivor of the triplets given birth by giant panda Jiaozi in August, at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, Sichuan province September 5, 2013. Picture taken September 5, 2013. REUTERS</p>

A feeder holds a giant panda cub who was the only survivor of the triplets given birth by giant panda Jiaozmore

2013年 9月 7日 星期六

A feeder holds a giant panda cub who was the only survivor of the triplets given birth by giant panda Jiaozi in August, at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, Sichuan province September 5, 2013. Picture taken September 5, 2013. REUTERS

Close
20 / 24
<p>Kostas Mitroglou (L) of Greece celebrates his goal against Liechtenstein's goalkeeper Peter Jehle during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match in Vaduz September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Kostas Mitroglou (L) of Greece celebrates his goal against Liechtenstein's goalkeeper Peter Jehle during thmore

2013年 9月 7日 星期六

Kostas Mitroglou (L) of Greece celebrates his goal against Liechtenstein's goalkeeper Peter Jehle during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match in Vaduz September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
21 / 24
<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin holds out his arms as he walks past U.S. President Barack Obama (centre L) during a group photo at the G20 Summit in St. Petersburg September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds out his arms as he walks past U.S. President Barack Obama (centre L)more

2013年 9月 7日 星期六

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds out his arms as he walks past U.S. President Barack Obama (centre L) during a group photo at the G20 Summit in St. Petersburg September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
22 / 24
<p>Vogue editor Anna Wintour (C) sits with tennis player Maria Sharapova (R) and singer Alicia Keys before a presentation of the Jason Wu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Vogue editor Anna Wintour (C) sits with tennis player Maria Sharapova (R) and singer Alicia Keys before a pmore

2013年 9月 7日 星期六

Vogue editor Anna Wintour (C) sits with tennis player Maria Sharapova (R) and singer Alicia Keys before a presentation of the Jason Wu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
23 / 24
<p>International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Jacques Rogge leaves the stage after giving an inaugural speech at the opening ceremony of the 125th IOC Session at the Teatro Colon opera house in Buenos Aires September 6, 2013. REUTERS</p>

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Jacques Rogge leaves the stage after giving an inaugural spmore

2013年 9月 7日 星期六

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Jacques Rogge leaves the stage after giving an inaugural speech at the opening ceremony of the 125th IOC Session at the Teatro Colon opera house in Buenos Aires September 6, 2013. REUTERS

Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

下一个

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 9月 4日
Editors Choice

Editors Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 9月 1日
Editors Choice

Editors Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 8月 31日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 8月 27日

精选图集

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐