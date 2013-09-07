Editor's Choice
A Free Syrian Army fighter aims a weapon as he takes a defensive position in Deir al-Zor September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Masked leftwing demonstrators stage a protest in front of the Teatro Colon opera house during the opening ceremony of the 125th International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in Buenos Aires September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Martin Acosta
A police officer inspects the damaged windshield of a police bus after clashes between police and rubber farmers in Bangsaphan, Prachuap Khiri Khan September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A man swims against the current at the entrance to Narrabeen Lake on a warm, spring day in Sydney September 6, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Models smoke outside before the Rag & Bone show at Fashion Week in New York, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A television journalist does her make-up before reporting about an inflated Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman floating on a lake at the venue of the 9th China International Garden Expo in Beijing, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Franko Toller, an electoral officer at the Balmoral polling station, puts together voting booths at a small hall in Sydney September 6, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (2nd R) places a shawl around German Chancellor Angela Merkel next to Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (R), South African President Jacob Zuma (L) and Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev (top L), before watching a fragment of the ballet "Ruslan and Lyudmila" during the G20 Summit in Peterhof near St. Petersburg September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A man takes a shower on the roof of a building in central Yangon September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Jon Jay is caught stealing second base by Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Neil Walker during the fifth inning of their National League MLB baseball game in St. Louis, Missouri September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sarah Conard
Victoria Azarenka of Belarus celebrates winning match point against Flavia Pennetta of Italy at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A Free Syrian Army fighter is seen through a curtain as he sits along a street in Deir al-Zor September 5, 2013. Picture taken September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A model presents a creation from the Helmut Lang Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A FIFA referee checks the field during a downpour before the start of the 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match between Colombia and Ecuador in Barranquilla, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Former basketball star Dennis Rodman shows a picture which he took with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as he arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A girl plays with a skateboard next to a work by Mundano during the Art Rua street art festival in Rio de Janeiro September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A labourer cools down under water from a supply pump in a truck on the outskirts of Havana, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama jogs with children at a back-to-school event at Orr Elementary School in Washington September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A worker places a geiger counter on the surface of a fishery product, near mostly local fishery products on display, to check for possible radioactive contamination at a market in Seoul September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
A feeder holds a giant panda cub who was the only survivor of the triplets given birth by giant panda Jiaozi in August, at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, Sichuan province September 5, 2013. Picture taken September 5, 2013. REUTERS
Kostas Mitroglou (L) of Greece celebrates his goal against Liechtenstein's goalkeeper Peter Jehle during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match in Vaduz September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds out his arms as he walks past U.S. President Barack Obama (centre L) during a group photo at the G20 Summit in St. Petersburg September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Vogue editor Anna Wintour (C) sits with tennis player Maria Sharapova (R) and singer Alicia Keys before a presentation of the Jason Wu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Jacques Rogge leaves the stage after giving an inaugural speech at the opening ceremony of the 125th IOC Session at the Teatro Colon opera house in Buenos Aires September 6, 2013. REUTERS
