版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 9月 8日 星期日 14:35 BJT

Editor's Choice

<p>Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan (3rd R) celebrates with members of the Tokyo bid committee as Jacques Rogge President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announces Tokyo as the city to host the 2020 Summer Olympic Game during a ceremony in Buenos Aires September 7, 2013. REUTERS</p>

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan (3rd R) celebrates with members of the Tokyo bid committee as Jacques Romore

2013年 9月 8日 星期日

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan (3rd R) celebrates with members of the Tokyo bid committee as Jacques Rogge President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announces Tokyo as the city to host the 2020 Summer Olympic Game during a ceremony in Buenos Aires September 7, 2013. REUTERS

Close
1 / 24
<p>Australia's conservative leader Tony Abbott gestures as he walks to the stage to claim victory in Australia's federal election during an election night function in Sydney September 7, 2013 . REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Australia's conservative leader Tony Abbott gestures as he walks to the stage to claim victory in Australiamore

2013年 9月 8日 星期日

Australia's conservative leader Tony Abbott gestures as he walks to the stage to claim victory in Australia's federal election during an election night function in Sydney September 7, 2013 . REUTERS/David Gray

Close
2 / 24
<p>A girl reacts at a protest during Brazil's Independence Day in Rio de Janeiro September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Landau</p>

A girl reacts at a protest during Brazil's Independence Day in Rio de Janeiro September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lmore

2013年 9月 8日 星期日

A girl reacts at a protest during Brazil's Independence Day in Rio de Janeiro September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Landau

Close
3 / 24
<p>Spanish bullfighter Morante de la Puebla (top) walks with his assistants as they make the paseillo (ceremonial parade) before a "Corrida Goyesca" bullfight in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Spanish bullfighter Morante de la Puebla (top) walks with his assistants as they make the paseillo (ceremonmore

2013年 9月 8日 星期日

Spanish bullfighter Morante de la Puebla (top) walks with his assistants as they make the paseillo (ceremonial parade) before a "Corrida Goyesca" bullfight in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
4 / 24
<p>Issa, 10 years old, fixes a mortar launcher in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. Issa works with his father in the factory for ten hours every day except on Fridays. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

Issa, 10 years old, fixes a mortar launcher in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, Septembmore

2013年 9月 8日 星期日

Issa, 10 years old, fixes a mortar launcher in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. Issa works with his father in the factory for ten hours every day except on Fridays. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
5 / 24
<p>Supporters of Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) arrive for a rally in Phnom Penh September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Supporters of Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) arrive for a rally in Phnom Penh September 7, 2013. Rmore

2013年 9月 8日 星期日

Supporters of Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) arrive for a rally in Phnom Penh September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
6 / 24
<p>Brazil's Alexandre Pato (R) challenges Australia's Sasa Ognenovski during their international friendly soccer match in Brasilia September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Brazil's Alexandre Pato (R) challenges Australia's Sasa Ognenovski during their international friendly soccmore

2013年 9月 8日 星期日

Brazil's Alexandre Pato (R) challenges Australia's Sasa Ognenovski during their international friendly soccer match in Brasilia September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
7 / 24
<p>The Sun begins to set over the Manhattan skyline at the conclusion of the men's semi-final match between Richard Gasquet of France and Rafael Nadal of Spain at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

The Sun begins to set over the Manhattan skyline at the conclusion of the men's semi-final match between Rimore

2013年 9月 8日 星期日

The Sun begins to set over the Manhattan skyline at the conclusion of the men's semi-final match between Richard Gasquet of France and Rafael Nadal of Spain at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
8 / 24
<p>A man takes a photograph inside Exxopolis, an inflatable walk-in luminarium at Grand Park in Los Angeles, California, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

A man takes a photograph inside Exxopolis, an inflatable walk-in luminarium at Grand Park in Los Angeles, Cmore

2013年 9月 8日 星期日

A man takes a photograph inside Exxopolis, an inflatable walk-in luminarium at Grand Park in Los Angeles, California, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
9 / 24
<p>Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Munenori Kawasaki (L) throws to first after missing the tag on Minnesota Twins Brian Dozier because of a throwing error in the fourth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Minneapolis September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Craig Lassig</p>

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Munenori Kawasaki (L) throws to first after missing the tag on Minnesota Tmore

2013年 9月 8日 星期日

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Munenori Kawasaki (L) throws to first after missing the tag on Minnesota Twins Brian Dozier because of a throwing error in the fourth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Minneapolis September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Craig Lassig

Close
10 / 24
<p>Demonstrators stand under the sun during an anti-war rally in San Francisco, California September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

Demonstrators stand under the sun during an anti-war rally in San Francisco, California September 7, 2013. more

2013年 9月 8日 星期日

Demonstrators stand under the sun during an anti-war rally in San Francisco, California September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
11 / 24
<p>A member of Radar 360 1/4 stretches before their show titled "O Baile dos Candeeiros" in Montijo near Lisbon September 7, 2013. The act, which combines dance, music and lights, seeks to involve and interact with the public. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

A member of Radar 360 1/4 stretches before their show titled "O Baile dos Candeeiros" in Montijo near Lisbomore

2013年 9月 8日 星期日

A member of Radar 360 1/4 stretches before their show titled "O Baile dos Candeeiros" in Montijo near Lisbon September 7, 2013. The act, which combines dance, music and lights, seeks to involve and interact with the public. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
12 / 24
<p>Kansas City Royals Emilio Bonifacio bunts an RBI single to score David Lough from third against Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander in the third inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Kansas City, Missouri September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Dave Kaup</p>

Kansas City Royals Emilio Bonifacio bunts an RBI single to score David Lough from third against Detroit Tigmore

2013年 9月 8日 星期日

Kansas City Royals Emilio Bonifacio bunts an RBI single to score David Lough from third against Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander in the third inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Kansas City, Missouri September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

Close
13 / 24
<p>Canada's Tristan Thompson (C) is fouled by the Dominican Republic defense during their FIBA Americas Championship basketball game in Caracas September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Canada's Tristan Thompson (C) is fouled by the Dominican Republic defense during their FIBA Americas Champimore

2013年 9月 8日 星期日

Canada's Tristan Thompson (C) is fouled by the Dominican Republic defense during their FIBA Americas Championship basketball game in Caracas September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
14 / 24
<p>An activist holds a sign over a mask partially depicting the Statue Of Liberty during an anti-war protest in Times Square, New York September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

An activist holds a sign over a mask partially depicting the Statue Of Liberty during an anti-war protest imore

2013年 9月 8日 星期日

An activist holds a sign over a mask partially depicting the Statue Of Liberty during an anti-war protest in Times Square, New York September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
15 / 24
<p>A crew member from Oracle Team USA makes an adjustment to the wing sail before the start of Race 2 in the 34th America's Cup yacht sailing race in San Francisco, California September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

A crew member from Oracle Team USA makes an adjustment to the wing sail before the start of Race 2 in the 3more

2013年 9月 8日 星期日

A crew member from Oracle Team USA makes an adjustment to the wing sail before the start of Race 2 in the 34th America's Cup yacht sailing race in San Francisco, California September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
16 / 24
<p>Policemen clash with demonstrators at a protest during Brazil's Independence Day in Sao Paulo September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Victor Moriyama</p>

Policemen clash with demonstrators at a protest during Brazil's Independence Day in Sao Paulo September 7, more

2013年 9月 8日 星期日

Policemen clash with demonstrators at a protest during Brazil's Independence Day in Sao Paulo September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Victor Moriyama

Close
17 / 24
<p>A woman takes a photo of the set before the Alexander Wang Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Fashion Week in New York, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A woman takes a photo of the set before the Alexander Wang Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Fashion Weemore

2013年 9月 8日 星期日

A woman takes a photo of the set before the Alexander Wang Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Fashion Week in New York, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
18 / 24
<p>Supporters of Madrid candidacy for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games react after the announcement that Madrid has been eliminated from the International Olympic Committee's voting process to select the host city, at Madrid's landmark Puerta de Alcala September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Supporters of Madrid candidacy for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games react after the announcement that Madrid hmore

2013年 9月 8日 星期日

Supporters of Madrid candidacy for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games react after the announcement that Madrid has been eliminated from the International Olympic Committee's voting process to select the host city, at Madrid's landmark Puerta de Alcala September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
19 / 24
<p>Novak Djokovic of Serbia stretches for a return to Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland during their men's semi-final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Novak Djokovic of Serbia stretches for a return to Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland during their men's semmore

2013年 9月 8日 星期日

Novak Djokovic of Serbia stretches for a return to Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland during their men's semi-final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
20 / 24
<p>Women wearing clothing with bullfighting motifs walk along a street after leaving the bullring where they watched Spanish bullfighter Morante de la Puebla during the "Corrida Goyesca" bullfight in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain September 7, 2013. . REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Women wearing clothing with bullfighting motifs walk along a street after leaving the bullring where they wmore

2013年 9月 8日 星期日

Women wearing clothing with bullfighting motifs walk along a street after leaving the bullring where they watched Spanish bullfighter Morante de la Puebla during the "Corrida Goyesca" bullfight in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain September 7, 2013. . REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
21 / 24
<p>Parents of freshmen students sleep on mats laid out on the floor of a gymnasium at Huazhong Normal University in Wuhan, Hubei province, September 7, 2013. REUTERS</p>

Parents of freshmen students sleep on mats laid out on the floor of a gymnasium at Huazhong Normal Universimore

2013年 9月 8日 星期日

Parents of freshmen students sleep on mats laid out on the floor of a gymnasium at Huazhong Normal University in Wuhan, Hubei province, September 7, 2013. REUTERS

Close
22 / 24
<p>Singer Solange Knowles (R) arrives for the Alexander Wang Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Fashion Week in New York, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Singer Solange Knowles (R) arrives for the Alexander Wang Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Fashion Weekmore

2013年 9月 8日 星期日

Singer Solange Knowles (R) arrives for the Alexander Wang Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Fashion Week in New York, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
23 / 24
<p>A couple runs near riot police near Mane Garrincha Stadium before the international friendly soccer match between Brazil and Australia in Brasilia September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

A couple runs near riot police near Mane Garrincha Stadium before the international friendly soccer match bmore

2013年 9月 8日 星期日

A couple runs near riot police near Mane Garrincha Stadium before the international friendly soccer match between Brazil and Australia in Brasilia September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

下一个

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 9月 7日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 9月 4日
Editors Choice

Editors Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 9月 1日
Editors Choice

Editors Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 8月 31日

精选图集

Ivanka Trump on the world stage

Ivanka Trump on the world stage

The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Venezuela's masks of protest

Venezuela's masks of protest

Protesters demonstrating against Venezuela's government gear up for violent clashes with police.

Elton John in the spotlight

Elton John in the spotlight

Elton John spent two nights in intensive care with a potentially deadly bacterial infection and has canceled all his concerts for the rest of April and May.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.

Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs

Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs

Each year, after the first spring rains, millions of red, yellow and black landcrabs march for days from the surrounding forests to the bay on Cuba's southern coast to spawn in the sea.

Streets of Venezuela

Streets of Venezuela

Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Maduro.

First lady Melania Trump

First lady Melania Trump

A look at Melania Trump's first weeks as first lady, as she celebrates her 47th birthday.

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐