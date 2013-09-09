Editor's Choice
A Free Syrian Army fighter walks through a hole in the wall in Ogiwl, Aleppo, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Hmore
A Free Syrian Army fighter walks through a hole in the wall in Ogiwl, Aleppo, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A riot policeman catches fire from a molotov cocktail bomb during a protest marking the 1973 military coup more
A riot policeman catches fire from a molotov cocktail bomb during a protest marking the 1973 military coup in Santiago, September 8, 2013. September 11 marks the 40th anniversary of the coup d'etat in Chile that ushered in a 17-year dictatorship under General Augusto Pinochet. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates after defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in their women's singlemore
Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates after defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in their women's singles final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
The crescent moon and planet Venus (L) appear behind Roman pillars of the Temple of Hercules at the Citadelmore
The crescent moon and planet Venus (L) appear behind Roman pillars of the Temple of Hercules at the Citadel in Amman September 8, 2013. People in Jordan witnessed late Sunday evening an astronomical event whereby planet Venus was accompanied by a crescent moon just after sunset. The moon and Venus appear as the two brightest objects in the night-time sky, according to local media. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
The Turanor PlanetSolar, the world's largest solar-powered boat, travels on the Seine river in Epinay-sur-Smore
The Turanor PlanetSolar, the world's largest solar-powered boat, travels on the Seine river in Epinay-sur-Seine, near Paris September 8, 2013. PlanetSolar, a catamaran powered exclusively by solar energy, completed the first solar-powered trip around the world on May 4, 2012 after travelling over 60,000 km (37,282 miles) in 584 days. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The Cleveland Browns players come onto the field for their NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in more
The Cleveland Browns players come onto the field for their NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Cleveland, Ohio September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Emergency crews work at the scene of a Royal Canadian Air Force Air Cadet glider crash in Langley, British more
Emergency crews work at the scene of a Royal Canadian Air Force Air Cadet glider crash in Langley, British Columbia September 8, 2013. According to a police spokesperson, the pilot of the glider, who was not seriously injured, crashed on the roof of a building while approaching a nearby airport. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Airport staff works around a Thai Airways plane that skidded off the runaway while landing, as another takemore
Airport staff works around a Thai Airways plane that skidded off the runaway while landing, as another takes off in the distance, at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport September 9, 2013. Thirteen passengers were slightly injured when a Thai Airways A330-300 flying from Guangzhou skidded off the runaway while landing in Bangkok according to local media. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A player known as "Justine TimberSkate" is mobbed by fans in the closing moments of the Terminal City Rollemore
A player known as "Justine TimberSkate" is mobbed by fans in the closing moments of the Terminal City Rollergirls league championship game in Vancouver, British Columbia September 7, 2013. TimberSkate and her teammates, known as the Riot Girls, won the 2013 championship. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A model rehearses before a presentation of the Thakoon Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashiomore
A model rehearses before a presentation of the Thakoon Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Tennessee Titans Alterraun Verner (20) intercepts a pass meant for Pittsburgh Steelers Emmanuel Sanders (88more
Tennessee Titans Alterraun Verner (20) intercepts a pass meant for Pittsburgh Steelers Emmanuel Sanders (88) in the first quarter of their NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry talks with members of the Arab League Peace Initiative following their mmore
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry talks with members of the Arab League Peace Initiative following their meeting at the United States Embassy in Paris, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Susan Walsh/Pool
Buddhist monks walk in lines past people who have gathered for a mass alms-offering ceremony in Bangkok Sepmore
Buddhist monks walk in lines past people who have gathered for a mass alms-offering ceremony in Bangkok September 8, 2013. The event was part of the project of alms offering to 2,000,000 monks in 77 provinces across Thailand. The project was initiated in 2008 with the cooperation of the Thai Sangha (monastic community), Buddhist organizations, as well as many public and private sectors. Food and funding received from the project will be given to monks from 323 temples as well as soldiers, policemen and people in the four Southern provinces and natural disasters victims and the ceremony was a great opportunity for the people of Bangkok to make merit by offering alms to 10,000 monks and promoting Buddhist culture for future generations. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Participants hold placards during a rally for supporters of current Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin after votimore
Participants hold placards during a rally for supporters of current Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin after voting in a mayoral election in Moscow September 8, 2013. Kremlin ally Sergei Sobyanin told supporters he is certain he will end up the winner of the mayoral election that was held in the Russian capital on Sunday, the Interfax news agency reported. The placards read, "Our Mayor is Sobyanin" (L) and "Sobyanin is our leader" (C). REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Force India Formula One driver Paul di Resta of Britain loses his front wheel after a collision with Lotus more
Force India Formula One driver Paul di Resta of Britain loses his front wheel after a collision with Lotus F1 Formula One driver Romain Grosjean (not pictured) of France at the start of the Italian F1 Grand Prix at the Monza circuit September 8, 2013. Resta retired from the race after the incident. REUTERS/Enrico Schiavi
A worker paints a wall surrounding a new apartment block in Jakarta August 28, 2013. Indonesia's governmentmore
A worker paints a wall surrounding a new apartment block in Jakarta August 28, 2013. Indonesia's government is confident that a slide in economic growth, exacerbated by recent capital flight from emerging markets, is a hiccup that will soon pass. The price of oranges in a Jakarta market gives a clue why that faith looks misplaced. Domestic demand should certainly get a healthy boost next year from spending during parliamentary and presidential elections. But that masks problems with the basic drivers of growth that some doubt will get more than cursory attention until a new government has to confront them in late 2014. Picture taken August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta
South Korea's President Park Geun-hye, wearing a traditional Korean dress called a "Hanbok", gives a speechmore
South Korea's President Park Geun-hye, wearing a traditional Korean dress called a "Hanbok", gives a speech at a fashion show held as part of a cultural event, at Keangnam Hanoi Landmark Tower in Hanoi September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Luong Thai Linh/Pool
An aerial view shows people sitting in formation to the words "thank you" and displaying signs that collectmore
An aerial view shows people sitting in formation to the words "thank you" and displaying signs that collectively read "Arigato" (Thank You) during an event celebrating Tokyo being chosen to host the 2020 Olympic Games, at Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building in Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo September 8, 2013. Tokyo was awarded the 2020 summer Olympic Games on Saturday, beating Istanbul in a head-to-head vote after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivered a charismatic plea to the International Olympic Committee and promised Japan's crippled nuclear plant was "under control." MANDATORY CREDIT. REUTERS/Kyodo
A bedroom damaged by shelling from forces loyal to President Bashar Al-Assad, according to activists, is semore
A bedroom damaged by shelling from forces loyal to President Bashar Al-Assad, according to activists, is seen in Ariha countryside, September 7, 2013. Ariha, which was previously controlled by the Free Syrian Army, is witnessing ongoing clashes after it was wrested controlled by forces loyal to Assad due to its importance as part of a supply route from the coastal area of Latakia to Aleppo, activists said. Picture taken September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak
Former England soccer captain David Beckham holds his daughter Harper while waiting for a presentation of tmore
Former England soccer captain David Beckham holds his daughter Harper while waiting for a presentation of the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models are seen during rehearsal before the threeASFOUR Spring/Summer 2014 collection show at the New York more
Models are seen during rehearsal before the threeASFOUR Spring/Summer 2014 collection show at the New York Fashion Week September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes up a shooting position in Ogiwl, Aleppo, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Hamidmore
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes up a shooting position in Ogiwl, Aleppo, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Australia's George Bailey is airborne as he throws the ball attempting a run out during the second one-day more
Australia's George Bailey is airborne as he throws the ball attempting a run out during the second one-day international against England at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
下一个
Editor's Choice
Our best pictures from the last 24 hours.
Editors Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.
Obama's first post-presidential appearance
Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.
Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped
The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust
Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.
U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition
Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.
France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.