Editor's Choice

<p>Civilians try to enter Turkey illegally at the Bab Al-Salam border crossing September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

Civilians try to enter Turkey illegally at the Bab Al-Salam border crossing September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

<p>A man touches the wall at the 9-11 Empty Sky memorial across from New York's One World Trade Center at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, September 9, 2013. New York will mark the 12th anniversary of the 9-11 attack on the World Trade Center on Wednesday. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

A man touches the wall at the 9-11 Empty Sky memorial across from New York's One World Trade Center at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, September 9, 2013. New York will mark the 12th anniversary of the 9-11 attack on the World Trade Center on Wednesday. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>An Indian policeman walks past as a government employee (L) shouts slogans from inside a police vehicle after he has been detained by police during a demonstration in Srinagar September 9, 2013. Indian police on Monday in Srinagar detained over a hundred protesting government employees as they attempted to reach the civil secretariat, which houses the office of Kashmir's chief minister, to demand what they said were long pending arrears, an increase in retirement age and the regularization of temporary jobs. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

An Indian policeman walks past as a government employee (L) shouts slogans from inside a police vehicle after he has been detained by police during a demonstration in Srinagar September 9, 2013. Indian police on Monday in Srinagar detained over a hundred protesting government employees as they attempted to reach the civil secretariat, which houses the office of Kashmir's chief minister, to demand what they said were long pending arrears, an increase in retirement age and the regularization of temporary jobs. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

<p>Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>Guarani Kaiowa Indians gather at the cross marking the place where fellow Indian, 15-year-old Denilson Barbosa, was killed by farmer Orlandino Carneiro who was occupying the ancestral land they call Tekoha Pindo Roky, in Caarapo, Mato Grosso do Sul state, August 5, 2013. The Guarani tribe is immersed in a bloody conflict with farmers over possession of their ancestral land that has characteristics of a territorial war, in spite of Brazil's indigenous policy being considered one of the most progressive in the world. The conflict highlights the risks being run by an agricultural superpower whose leftist government is trying to sort out centuries of ethnic disputes over ownership of the land from which much of the nation's wealth sprouts. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

Guarani Kaiowa Indians gather at the cross marking the place where fellow Indian, 15-year-old Denilson Barbosa, was killed by farmer Orlandino Carneiro who was occupying the ancestral land they call Tekoha Pindo Roky, in Caarapo, Mato Grosso do Sul state, August 5, 2013. The Guarani tribe is immersed in a bloody conflict with farmers over possession of their ancestral land that has characteristics of a territorial war, in spite of Brazil's indigenous policy being considered one of the most progressive in the world. The conflict highlights the risks being run by an agricultural superpower whose leftist government is trying to sort out centuries of ethnic disputes over ownership of the land from which much of the nation's wealth sprouts. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

<p>Models present creations from the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Models present creations from the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter works as he prepares a rocket in a makeshift weapon factory in Aleppo September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter works as he prepares a rocket in a makeshift weapon factory in Aleppo September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie

<p>A view is seen of a parade of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards and a mass rally in Pyongyang September 9, 2013 in celebration of the 65th anniversary of North Korea in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency on Monday. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

A view is seen of a parade of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards and a mass rally in Pyongyang September 9, 2013 in celebration of the 65th anniversary of North Korea in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency on Monday. REUTERS/KCNA

<p>People watch the Abbots Bromley Horn Dance in Abbots Bromley, central England September 9, 2013. The dance comprising of six Deer-men, a Fool, Hobby Horse, Bowman, Maid Marian and a melodian player, parade around the parish holding Reindeer antlers above their heads. The traditional Wakes Monday dance is believed to be the oldest folk dance in Britain and some of the antlers have been carbon dated to be over 1000 years old. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

People watch the Abbots Bromley Horn Dance in Abbots Bromley, central England September 9, 2013. The dance comprising of six Deer-men, a Fool, Hobby Horse, Bowman, Maid Marian and a melodian player, parade around the parish holding Reindeer antlers above their heads. The traditional Wakes Monday dance is believed to be the oldest folk dance in Britain and some of the antlers have been carbon dated to be over 1000 years old. REUTERS/Darren Staples

<p>A helicopter drops water on the Morgan fire as it advances down a rugged hillside at Mount Diablo State Park near Clayton, California September 9, 2013. The small, but fast-growing brush fire threatens about 50 to 75 homes according to a California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokeswoman. REUTERS/Noah Berger</p>

A helicopter drops water on the Morgan fire as it advances down a rugged hillside at Mount Diablo State Park near Clayton, California September 9, 2013. The small, but fast-growing brush fire threatens about 50 to 75 homes according to a California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokeswoman. REUTERS/Noah Berger

<p>An employee monitors molten iron being poured into a container at a steel plant in Hefei, Anhui province September 9, 2013. China's average daily crude steel output stood almost unchanged at 2.119 million tonnes between Aug. 21-31, compared with 2.118 million tonnes between Aug. 11-20, data from the China Iron &amp; Steel Association showed on Monday. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

An employee monitors molten iron being poured into a container at a steel plant in Hefei, Anhui province September 9, 2013. China's average daily crude steel output stood almost unchanged at 2.119 million tonnes between Aug. 21-31, compared with 2.118 million tonnes between Aug. 11-20, data from the China Iron & Steel Association showed on Monday. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Washington Redskins' DeAngelo Hall celebrates a touchdown while on his knees during the first-half of their NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Landover, Maryland, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Washington Redskins' DeAngelo Hall celebrates a touchdown while on his knees during the first-half of their NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Landover, Maryland, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jewish girl wears a plastic bag over her head to avoid getting dirty as she performs the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 9, 2013, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, which starts at sundown on Friday. Kaparot is an ancient custom connected to Yom Kippur, where white chickens are slaughtered as a symbolic gesture of atonement. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish girl wears a plastic bag over her head to avoid getting dirty as she performs the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 9, 2013, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, which starts at sundown on Friday. Kaparot is an ancient custom connected to Yom Kippur, where white chickens are slaughtered as a symbolic gesture of atonement. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

<p>Acrobats on a tightrope cycle towards a telecommunications tower during the annual International Trade Fair of Thessaloniki in northern Greece September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis</p>

Acrobats on a tightrope cycle towards a telecommunications tower during the annual International Trade Fair of Thessaloniki in northern Greece September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

<p>Indian police detain a government employee during a demonstration in Srinagar September 9, 2013. Indian police on Monday in Srinagar detained over a hundred protesting government employees as they attempted to reach the civil secretariat, which houses the office of Kashmir's chief minister, to demand what protesters say are long pending arrears, an increase in retirement age and the regularization of temporary jobs. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Indian police detain a government employee during a demonstration in Srinagar September 9, 2013. Indian police on Monday in Srinagar detained over a hundred protesting government employees as they attempted to reach the civil secretariat, which houses the office of Kashmir's chief minister, to demand what protesters say are long pending arrears, an increase in retirement age and the regularization of temporary jobs. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

<p>Members of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) march during a strike in Cape Town September 9, 2013. NUMSA, which represents fuel pump attendants, is the latest union to embark on a nationwide strike action. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Members of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) march during a strike in Cape Town September 9, 2013. NUMSA, which represents fuel pump attendants, is the latest union to embark on a nationwide strike action. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter plays pool as his fellow fighter jokes around by aiming his weapon towards the balls as they rest in the old city of Aleppo September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter plays pool as his fellow fighter jokes around by aiming his weapon towards the balls as they rest in the old city of Aleppo September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

<p>U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry reacts during his joint news conference with Britain's Foreign Secretary William Hague at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London September 9, 2013. Kerry said on Monday Syrian President Bashar al-Assad could avoid a military strike by turning over all his chemical weapons within a week but immediately made clear he was sure that would never happen. REUTERS/Alastair Grant/pool</p>

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry reacts during his joint news conference with Britain's Foreign Secretary William Hague at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London September 9, 2013. Kerry said on Monday Syrian President Bashar al-Assad could avoid a military strike by turning over all his chemical weapons within a week but immediately made clear he was sure that would never happen. REUTERS/Alastair Grant/pool

<p>Children play on a forklift in Aleppo September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

Children play on a forklift in Aleppo September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Children play on a forklift in Aleppo September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

<p>Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (C, front) addresses supporters during a rally in Moscow, September 9, 2013. Navalny called on supporters to rally in protest on Monday against the results of a Moscow election which he says was rigged in favour of the Kremlin. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (C, front) addresses supporters during a rally in Moscow, September 9, 2013. Navalny called on supporters to rally in protest on Monday against the results of a Moscow election which he says was rigged in favour of the Kremlin. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>A model presents a creation during the Thom Browne Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A model presents a creation during the Thom Browne Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A Buddhist devotee spins prayer wheels as she walks around the Swayambhunath Stupa while offering prayer in Kathmandu September 9, 2013. The Swayambhunath Stupa, which is a collection of shrines and temples located on a hilltop, is considered to be one of the holiest places for Buddhists. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A Buddhist devotee spins prayer wheels as she walks around the Swayambhunath Stupa while offering prayer in Kathmandu September 9, 2013. The Swayambhunath Stupa, which is a collection of shrines and temples located on a hilltop, is considered to be one of the holiest places for Buddhists. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>Rescuers look at the bodies of two babies at a bus crash site in San Martin Jilotepeque, Chimaltenango region September 9, 2013. At least 38 people were killed and dozens injured on Monday when the bus went off a cliff on a hairpin bend in rural Guatemala, tumbling some 200 meters (660 feet) into a river at the bottom of a ravine, officials said. Rescue workers said that the bus, which plunged off of a paved highway roughly 60 km (37 miles) northwest of Guatemala City, was completely destroyed and that 46 people had been taken to nearby hospitals to be treated for injuries. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

Rescuers look at the bodies of two babies at a bus crash site in San Martin Jilotepeque, Chimaltenango region September 9, 2013. At least 38 people were killed and dozens injured on Monday when the bus went off a cliff on a hairpin bend in rural Guatemala, tumbling some 200 meters (660 feet) into a river at the bottom of a ravine, officials said. Rescue workers said that the bus, which plunged off of a paved highway roughly 60 km (37 miles) northwest of Guatemala City, was completely destroyed and that 46 people had been taken to nearby hospitals to be treated for injuries. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

<p>North Korea's Worker-Peasant Red Guard members attend a parade marking the 1948 establishment of North Korea, in Pyongyang in this photo taken by Kyodo September 9, 2013. Mandatory Credit. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

North Korea's Worker-Peasant Red Guard members attend a parade marking the 1948 establishment of North Korea, in Pyongyang in this photo taken by Kyodo September 9, 2013. Mandatory Credit. REUTERS/Kyodo

