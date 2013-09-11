Editor's Choice

版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 9月 11日 星期三

<p>A girl plants some of the 3000 flags placed in memory of the lives lost in the September 11, 2001 attacks, at a park in Winnetka, Illinois, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

2013年 9月 11日 星期三

A girl plants some of the 3000 flags placed in memory of the lives lost in the September 11, 2001 attacks, at a park in Winnetka, Illinois, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>A girl stands in front of a building damaged by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the northern town of Ariha in Idlib Province September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak</p>

2013年 9月 11日 星期三

A girl stands in front of a building damaged by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the northern town of Ariha in Idlib Province September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak

<p>Relatives of Guillermo Coc, one of the victims who died in a bus crash on September 9, mourn next to a coffin that contains his body in San Martin Jilotepeque, in the Chimaltenango region, 65km (40 miles) from Guatemala City, September 10, 2013. At least 43 people were killed and dozens injured on Monday when a bus went off a cliff on a hairpin bend in rural Guatemala, tumbling some 200 meters (660 feet) into a river at the bottom of a ravine, officials said. Rescue workers said the bus, which plunged off of a paved highway about 60 km (37 miles) northwest of Guatemala City, was destroyed and more than 40 people were taken to hospitals for treatment. Investigators do not yet know what caused the crash or what was the final destination of the bus, which was travelling south toward Guatemala City. Rescue workers said conditions were dry and mostly sunny and that the bus was likely over capacity. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

2013年 9月 11日 星期三

Relatives of Guillermo Coc, one of the victims who died in a bus crash on September 9, mourn next to a coffin that contains his body in San Martin Jilotepeque, in the Chimaltenango region, 65km (40 miles) from Guatemala City, September 10, 2013. At least 43 people were killed and dozens injured on Monday when a bus went off a cliff on a hairpin bend in rural Guatemala, tumbling some 200 meters (660 feet) into a river at the bottom of a ravine, officials said. Rescue workers said the bus, which plunged off of a paved highway about 60 km (37 miles) northwest of Guatemala City, was destroyed and more than 40 people were taken to hospitals for treatment. Investigators do not yet know what caused the crash or what was the final destination of the bus, which was travelling south toward Guatemala City. Rescue workers said conditions were dry and mostly sunny and that the bus was likely over capacity. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

<p>A model presents a creation from the Vera Wang Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

2013年 9月 11日 星期三

A model presents a creation from the Vera Wang Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

<p>San Diego Chargers free safety Eric Weddle (32) is introduced in a wall of fog before playing the Houston Texans in their Monday Night NFL football game in San Diego, California September 9, 2013.REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

2013年 9月 11日 星期三

San Diego Chargers free safety Eric Weddle (32) is introduced in a wall of fog before playing the Houston Texans in their Monday Night NFL football game in San Diego, California September 9, 2013.REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Palestinian tunnel workers smoke cigarettes as they rest inside a smuggling tunnel flooded by Egyptian security forces, beneath the Gaza-Egypt border in the southern Gaza Strip September 10, 2013. Egyptian security forces have stepped up a crackdown campaign on smuggling tunnels on the border between Egypt and Gaza Strip since last July, Hamas officials said. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

2013年 9月 11日 星期三

Palestinian tunnel workers smoke cigarettes as they rest inside a smuggling tunnel flooded by Egyptian security forces, beneath the Gaza-Egypt border in the southern Gaza Strip September 10, 2013. Egyptian security forces have stepped up a crackdown campaign on smuggling tunnels on the border between Egypt and Gaza Strip since last July, Hamas officials said. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

<p>Pictures of victims of human rights abuse are displayed before a ceremony to commemorate 40 years of the military coup at the "Parque Por La Paz" (Park for Peace) on the grounds of the former Villa Grimaldi torture center in Santiago, September 10, 2013. Four decades after a military coup that brought Augusto Pinochet to power in Chile, a fierce debate over his long rule has shaken up the presidential election, with some right-wing politicians under fire for their past support of the former dictator. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

2013年 9月 11日 星期三

Pictures of victims of human rights abuse are displayed before a ceremony to commemorate 40 years of the military coup at the "Parque Por La Paz" (Park for Peace) on the grounds of the former Villa Grimaldi torture center in Santiago, September 10, 2013. Four decades after a military coup that brought Augusto Pinochet to power in Chile, a fierce debate over his long rule has shaken up the presidential election, with some right-wing politicians under fire for their past support of the former dictator. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

<p>Riot police fire tear gas during a protest in central Istanbul September 10, 2013. Turkish police used teargas to disperse crowds in Istanbul and Ankara who were rallying against the death of a protester earlier in the day, witnesses said. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

2013年 9月 11日 星期三

Riot police fire tear gas during a protest in central Istanbul September 10, 2013. Turkish police used teargas to disperse crowds in Istanbul and Ankara who were rallying against the death of a protester earlier in the day, witnesses said. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

<p>The moon shines above a sculpture containing 7,000 recycled plastic water bottles with LED lights, measuring 20 metres in diameter and 10 metres in height, at Hong Kong's Victoria Park September 10, 2013. The "Rising Moon", a giant lantern created to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival which falls on September 19, 2013, is designed by four local architectural designers, combining the concepts of environmental conservation and vitality, according to the official news release. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

2013年 9月 11日 星期三

The moon shines above a sculpture containing 7,000 recycled plastic water bottles with LED lights, measuring 20 metres in diameter and 10 metres in height, at Hong Kong's Victoria Park September 10, 2013. The "Rising Moon", a giant lantern created to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival which falls on September 19, 2013, is designed by four local architectural designers, combining the concepts of environmental conservation and vitality, according to the official news release. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

<p>An Audi A8 is reflected in the ceiling during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. The world's biggest auto show is open to the public September 14 -22. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

2013年 9月 11日 星期三

An Audi A8 is reflected in the ceiling during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. The world's biggest auto show is open to the public September 14 -22. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

<p>The Tribute in Light is illuminated next to the Statue of Liberty (C) and One World Trade Center (L) during events marking the 12th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

2013年 9月 11日 星期三

The Tribute in Light is illuminated next to the Statue of Liberty (C) and One World Trade Center (L) during events marking the 12th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Maria Dolores Ferrer (L) argues with a worker of Spanish Women's Institute, as Hazar Abbara covers her face, after the women were denied entry into the institute, in Madrid September 10, 2013. The women were trying to get the Institute involved to help them stop their evictions, but to no avail. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

2013年 9月 11日 星期三

Maria Dolores Ferrer (L) argues with a worker of Spanish Women's Institute, as Hazar Abbara covers her face, after the women were denied entry into the institute, in Madrid September 10, 2013. The women were trying to get the Institute involved to help them stop their evictions, but to no avail. REUTERS/Juan Medina

<p>Residents flee as winds whip flames from the Morgan fire along Morgan Territory Road near Clayton, California in unincorporated Contra Costa County September 9, 2013. The blaze, burning in dense, dry scrub, grass and timber in and around Mount Diablo State Park, had scorched some 3,700 acres (1,500 hectares) by Monday afternoon, forcing the evacuation of about 100 homes at the edge of the town of Clayton. REUTERS/Noah Berger</p>

2013年 9月 11日 星期三

Residents flee as winds whip flames from the Morgan fire along Morgan Territory Road near Clayton, California in unincorporated Contra Costa County September 9, 2013. The blaze, burning in dense, dry scrub, grass and timber in and around Mount Diablo State Park, had scorched some 3,700 acres (1,500 hectares) by Monday afternoon, forcing the evacuation of about 100 homes at the edge of the town of Clayton. REUTERS/Noah Berger

<p>Residents carry their belongings past government soldiers taking up positions in downtown Zamboanga September 10, 2013. Houses were set ablaze on Tuesday as fighting erupted between Philippine security forces and Muslim rebels occupying five districts of the southern Philippine city of Zamboanga, witnesses said. REUTERS/Josh Lemiere</p>

2013年 9月 11日 星期三

Residents carry their belongings past government soldiers taking up positions in downtown Zamboanga September 10, 2013. Houses were set ablaze on Tuesday as fighting erupted between Philippine security forces and Muslim rebels occupying five districts of the southern Philippine city of Zamboanga, witnesses said. REUTERS/Josh Lemiere

<p>A firefighter tries to pull a worker into a window after he was trapped on a hanging platform in Liu'An, Anhui province, September 9, 2013. The platform was hanging from the building at a height of 18 metres outside a building when it accidentally went out of control when workers operated it, according to local media. Picture taken September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2013年 9月 11日 星期三

A firefighter tries to pull a worker into a window after he was trapped on a hanging platform in Liu'An, Anhui province, September 9, 2013. The platform was hanging from the building at a height of 18 metres outside a building when it accidentally went out of control when workers operated it, according to local media. Picture taken September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>People launch a cube-shaped paper lantern in Qionghai, Hainan province September 9, 2013. People designed the 12 metre-per-side lantern made of 36 smaller lanterns ahead of the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2013年 9月 11日 星期三

People launch a cube-shaped paper lantern in Qionghai, Hainan province September 9, 2013. People designed the 12 metre-per-side lantern made of 36 smaller lanterns ahead of the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Lisa and Gary Barnes, adoptive parents of Anna Barnes, stand in front of their horse barn in Tolar, Texas May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez</p>

2013年 9月 11日 星期三

Lisa and Gary Barnes, adoptive parents of Anna Barnes, stand in front of their horse barn in Tolar, Texas May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

<p>A worker collects catfish for disposal in a polluted pond in Haikou, Hainan province, September 10, 2013. Local government acted to kill all catfish at the fishpond after the water inside the pond were tested below standards, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2013年 9月 11日 星期三

A worker collects catfish for disposal in a polluted pond in Haikou, Hainan province, September 10, 2013. Local government acted to kill all catfish at the fishpond after the water inside the pond were tested below standards, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Bill de Blasio and his wife Chirlane McCray arrive to vote in the Democratic primary election in the Brooklyn borough of New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

2013年 9月 11日 星期三

New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Bill de Blasio and his wife Chirlane McCray arrive to vote in the Democratic primary election in the Brooklyn borough of New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

<p>Thomas Bach of Germany reacts to applause after he was elected the ninth president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) succeeding Jacques Rogge during a vote in Buenos Aires, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian</p>

2013年 9月 11日 星期三

Thomas Bach of Germany reacts to applause after he was elected the ninth president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) succeeding Jacques Rogge during a vote in Buenos Aires, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

<p>Belgium's Queen Mathilde (R) and King Philippe (C) touch a statue called 'Maca' during their Joyous Entry, a local name used for the royal entry, in the province of Walloon Brabant in Wavre September 10, 2013. A formal first visit to a city by an inheritor of the throne of Belgium upon his accession is referred to as a Joyous Entry. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

2013年 9月 11日 星期三

Belgium's Queen Mathilde (R) and King Philippe (C) touch a statue called 'Maca' during their Joyous Entry, a local name used for the royal entry, in the province of Walloon Brabant in Wavre September 10, 2013. A formal first visit to a city by an inheritor of the throne of Belgium upon his accession is referred to as a Joyous Entry. REUTERS/Yves Herman

<p>San Diego Chargers wide receiver Eddie Royal (11) is hit hard by Houston Texans cornerback Brice McCain (21) and defensive back Shiloh Keo (31) to force an incomplete pass during their Monday Night NFL football game in San Diego, California September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

2013年 9月 11日 星期三

San Diego Chargers wide receiver Eddie Royal (11) is hit hard by Houston Texans cornerback Brice McCain (21) and defensive back Shiloh Keo (31) to force an incomplete pass during their Monday Night NFL football game in San Diego, California September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Demonstrators run for cover as riot police use tear gas to disperse them during a protest in central Istanbul September 10, 2013. Turkish police fired rounds of teargas to disperse a crowd of several hundred demonstrators rallying in central Istanbul on Tuesday against the death of a protester in the southern province of Hatay earlier in the day, witnesses said. Dozens of riot police backed by water cannon advanced down a main pedestrian avenue and some fired teargas canisters into side streets as protesters fled after the police blocked their entrance into the city's Taksim Square. As the police intervention began, the main street was lit up by flashes of light as masked protesters set off fireworks directed at the police. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

2013年 9月 11日 星期三

Demonstrators run for cover as riot police use tear gas to disperse them during a protest in central Istanbul September 10, 2013. Turkish police fired rounds of teargas to disperse a crowd of several hundred demonstrators rallying in central Istanbul on Tuesday against the death of a protester in the southern province of Hatay earlier in the day, witnesses said. Dozens of riot police backed by water cannon advanced down a main pedestrian avenue and some fired teargas canisters into side streets as protesters fled after the police blocked their entrance into the city's Taksim Square. As the police intervention began, the main street was lit up by flashes of light as masked protesters set off fireworks directed at the police. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>The mother of one of the four men, found guilty of the fatal gang-rape of a young woman on a bus in New Delhi last year, cries upon seeing the news on a court verdict on a TV inside her house at a slum in New Delhi September 10, 2013. Four men were found guilty on Tuesday of the gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old woman in New Delhi last year, according to a defence lawyer in a case that sparked global outrage and protests in India over the lack of safety for women in the world's largest democracy. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

2013年 9月 11日 星期三

The mother of one of the four men, found guilty of the fatal gang-rape of a young woman on a bus in New Delhi last year, cries upon seeing the news on a court verdict on a TV inside her house at a slum in New Delhi September 10, 2013. Four men were found guilty on Tuesday of the gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old woman in New Delhi last year, according to a defence lawyer in a case that sparked global outrage and protests in India over the lack of safety for women in the world's largest democracy. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

