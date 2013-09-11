Editor's Choice

Relatives of Guillermo Coc, one of the victims who died in a bus crash on September 9, mourn next to a coffin that contains his body in San Martin Jilotepeque, in the Chimaltenango region, 65km (40 miles) from Guatemala City, September 10, 2013. At least 43 people were killed and dozens injured on Monday when a bus went off a cliff on a hairpin bend in rural Guatemala, tumbling some 200 meters (660 feet) into a river at the bottom of a ravine, officials said. Rescue workers said the bus, which plunged off of a paved highway about 60 km (37 miles) northwest of Guatemala City, was destroyed and more than 40 people were taken to hospitals for treatment. Investigators do not yet know what caused the crash or what was the final destination of the bus, which was travelling south toward Guatemala City. Rescue workers said conditions were dry and mostly sunny and that the bus was likely over capacity. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez