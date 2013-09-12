Editor's Choice

People look at the site of an explosion at a Libyan Foreign Ministry building in Benghazi September 11, 2013. The explosion damaged the Libyan foreign ministry building in Benghazi, local officials said on Wednesday, the first anniversary of the attack on the U.S. consulate in the country's second largest city. Officials said the car bomb exploded at dawn, badly damaging the ministry office and several other buildings in the centre of Benghazi, but there were no immediate reports of casualties. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori