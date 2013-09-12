Editor's Choice
A weapon concealed in a bag of rice carried by a Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) rebel lies on a roadmore
A weapon concealed in a bag of rice carried by a Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) rebel lies on a road after the rebel was captured at a military checkpoint in downtown Zamboanga September 11, 2013. Rogue Muslim rebels seeking to declare an independent state put a dozen civilians tied together by rope on display as a human shield on Wednesday as a standoff with security forces in the southern Philippine city entered its third day. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A rabbit hops to avoid a five-month-old leopard cub during a test of cubs' wild natural instincts at a wildmore
A rabbit hops to avoid a five-month-old leopard cub during a test of cubs' wild natural instincts at a wildlife park in Qingdao, Shandong province, September 10, 2013. The test is part of the park's body examination procedure on recent born tigers, lions and leopards, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
A man walks through the 9/11 Empty Sky memorial at sunrise across from New York's Lower Manhattan and One Wmore
A man walks through the 9/11 Empty Sky memorial at sunrise across from New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, September 11, 2013. Americans will commemorate the 12th anniversary of the September 11 attacks with solemn ceremonies and pledges to not forget the nearly 3,000 killed when hijacked jetliners crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a Pennsylvania field. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Models present creations from the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Weekmore
Models present creations from the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A Free Syrian Army fighter sleeps inside a house in Aleppo's Qastal al-Harami neighborhood September 11, 20more
A Free Syrian Army fighter sleeps inside a house in Aleppo's Qastal al-Harami neighborhood September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
A swimmer passes a temporary floating sculpture as he trains on the Serpentine Lake at Hyde Park in London more
A swimmer passes a temporary floating sculpture as he trains on the Serpentine Lake at Hyde Park in London September 11, 2013. Ennis-Hill launched the upcoming World Triathlon Grand Final which takes place this coming weekend. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Carrie Bergonia looks over the name of her fiance, firefighter Joseph Ogren, during ceremonies at the 9/11 more
Carrie Bergonia looks over the name of her fiance, firefighter Joseph Ogren, during ceremonies at the 9/11 Memorial marking the 12th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York September 11, 2013 REUTERS/Chris Pedota/Pool
Protesters grab the shield of a police officer on the ground during a protest against President Enrique Penmore
Protesters grab the shield of a police officer on the ground during a protest against President Enrique Pena Nieto's education reform in Mexico City September 11, 2013. Pena Nieto signed into law on Tuesday a government bill to overhaul an education system that badly lags global peers, despite teacher protests seeking to derail it. Thousands of teachers have marched in the capital in recent days to protest against the education reform. REUTERS/Oswaldo Ramirez
An aerial view of Cairo's traffic and houses is pictured through the window of an airplane September 11, 20more
An aerial view of Cairo's traffic and houses is pictured through the window of an airplane September 11, 2013. Egypt's population has reached 85 million with the Cairo governorate coming in with the highest number at 8.9 million people, according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS). REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Parliamentarians of the Socialist and Communist party wear pictures of victims of human rights abuse, durinmore
Parliamentarians of the Socialist and Communist party wear pictures of victims of human rights abuse, during a ceremony commemorating 40 years of the military coup, at the congress in Valparaiso city September 11, 2013. September 11 marks the 40th anniversary of the coup d'etat in Chile that ushered in a 17-year dictatorship under General Augusto Pinochet. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Free Syrian Army fighters climb a flight of stairs to take positions near Hanano Barracks, which is controlmore
Free Syrian Army fighters climb a flight of stairs to take positions near Hanano Barracks, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Los Angeles Angels' Josh Hamilton (R) dives safely into first ahead of the throw to Toronto Blue Jays' Adammore
Los Angeles Angels' Josh Hamilton (R) dives safely into first ahead of the throw to Toronto Blue Jays' Adam LInd in the first inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Blacker
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and boys sit next to a plastic pool containing fish as they perform the Tashlich more
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and boys sit next to a plastic pool containing fish as they perform the Tashlich ritual in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv September 11, 2013, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, which starts at sundown Friday. Tashlich is a ritual of casting away sins of the past year into the water. REUTERS/Nir Elias
U.S. President Barack Obama (L) honors the 12th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attack on the United more
U.S. President Barack Obama (L) honors the 12th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attack on the United States with his staff as they bow their head during a moment of silence on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, September 11, 2013. Joining the president are first lady, Michelle Obama, (2nd L), Vice President Joseph Biden, (2nd R), and his wife, Jill Biden (R). REUTERS/Larry Downing
Indian actress Parineeti Chopra hugs fans as she arrives for a screening of her film "A Random Desi Romancemore
Indian actress Parineeti Chopra hugs fans as she arrives for a screening of her film "A Random Desi Romance" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
People look at the site of an explosion at a Libyan Foreign Ministry building in Benghazi September 11, 201more
People look at the site of an explosion at a Libyan Foreign Ministry building in Benghazi September 11, 2013. The explosion damaged the Libyan foreign ministry building in Benghazi, local officials said on Wednesday, the first anniversary of the attack on the U.S. consulate in the country's second largest city. Officials said the car bomb exploded at dawn, badly damaging the ministry office and several other buildings in the centre of Benghazi, but there were no immediate reports of casualties. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Houses are seen on the rooftop of a factory building in Dongguan, Guangdong province, September 10, 2013. Tmore
Houses are seen on the rooftop of a factory building in Dongguan, Guangdong province, September 10, 2013. The houses were completed two years ago. According to local media, the government said the size of the houses was not in line with the original design submitted, thus the construction should be deemed illegal. Picture taken September 10, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
The stand of German car manufacturer Audi is reflected in the ceiling during a media preview day at the Framore
The stand of German car manufacturer Audi is reflected in the ceiling during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 11, 2013. The world's biggest auto show is open to the public September 14 -22. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A riot police truck sprays colored water at demonstrators during clashes in La Paz September 11, 2013. La Pmore
A riot police truck sprays colored water at demonstrators during clashes in La Paz September 11, 2013. La Paz residents blocked several roads on Wednesday to protest against the latest national census, which states a 30,000 reduction in the city's population, causing the city to lose millions for its 2014 census-based annual budget, according to local media. REUTERS/David Mercado
A laundryman dries clothes in middle of railway tracks at a suburban station in Mumbai September 11, 2013. more
A laundryman dries clothes in middle of railway tracks at a suburban station in Mumbai September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A member of the European Parliament attends a debate on the state of union, in Strasbourg, September 11, 20more
A member of the European Parliament attends a debate on the state of union, in Strasbourg, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) rebels lie on the ground after they were captured at a military checkmore
Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) rebels lie on the ground after they were captured at a military checkpoint in downtown Zamboanga September 11, 2013. Rogue Muslim rebels seeking to declare an independent state put a dozen civilians tied together by rope on display as a human shield on Wednesday as a standoff with security forces in the southern Philippine city entered its third day. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Portugal's Pereira Lica (L) and Brazil's Alexandre Pato fight for a header during their international frienmore
Portugal's Pereira Lica (L) and Brazil's Alexandre Pato fight for a header during their international friendly soccer match in Foxborough, Massachusetts September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Brazil's Neymar celebrates scoring against Portugal during their international friendly soccer match in Foxmore
Brazil's Neymar celebrates scoring against Portugal during their international friendly soccer match in Foxborough, Massachusetts September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
