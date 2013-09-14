版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 9月 14日 星期六 13:00 BJT

Editor's Choice

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon at the Justice Palace, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon at the Justice Palace, which is controlled by forces loyal to Smore

2013年 9月 14日 星期六

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon at the Justice Palace, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
1 / 24
<p>Philippine Red Cross personnel react after a mortar attack by Muslim rebels, near the scene of fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Philippine Red Cross personnel react after a mortar attack by Muslim rebels, near the scene of fighting betmore

2013年 9月 14日 星期六

Philippine Red Cross personnel react after a mortar attack by Muslim rebels, near the scene of fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
2 / 24
<p>A man reacts while riot policemen run as striking members of the teachers' union CNTE are evicted from Zocalo Square in downtown Mexico City September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya</p>

A man reacts while riot policemen run as striking members of the teachers' union CNTE are evicted from Zocamore

2013年 9月 14日 星期六

A man reacts while riot policemen run as striking members of the teachers' union CNTE are evicted from Zocalo Square in downtown Mexico City September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

Close
3 / 24
<p>A worker is covered by pieces of fur as he trims raccoon dog fur outside a store at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A worker is covered by pieces of fur as he trims raccoon dog fur outside a store at a fur market in Chongfumore

2013年 9月 14日 星期六

A worker is covered by pieces of fur as he trims raccoon dog fur outside a store at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
4 / 24
<p>A police bus carrying four men who were found guilty of the fatal gang-rape of a young woman on a bus, arrives at a court in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A police bus carrying four men who were found guilty of the fatal gang-rape of a young woman on a bus, arrimore

2013年 9月 14日 星期六

A police bus carrying four men who were found guilty of the fatal gang-rape of a young woman on a bus, arrives at a court in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
5 / 24
<p>A model presents a creation from the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model presents a creation from the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week Sepmore

2013年 9月 14日 星期六

A model presents a creation from the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
6 / 24
<p>Artist Liu Bolin is painted by an assistant, as part of a project to make himself and other participants look exactly the same as the seats in a theatre, in Beijing, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Artist Liu Bolin is painted by an assistant, as part of a project to make himself and other participants lomore

2013年 9月 14日 星期六

Artist Liu Bolin is painted by an assistant, as part of a project to make himself and other participants look exactly the same as the seats in a theatre, in Beijing, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
7 / 24
<p>People look at the remnants of the boardwalk after a massive fire in Seaside Park in New Jersey, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

People look at the remnants of the boardwalk after a massive fire in Seaside Park in New Jersey, September more

2013年 9月 14日 星期六

People look at the remnants of the boardwalk after a massive fire in Seaside Park in New Jersey, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
8 / 24
<p>U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L), U.N. Special Representative Lakhdar Brahimi (C) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov make a statement to the press after a meeting discussing the ongoing problems in Syria at the United Nations offices in Geneva September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L), U.N. Special Representative Lakhdar Brahimi (C) and Russian Foreignmore

2013年 9月 14日 星期六

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L), U.N. Special Representative Lakhdar Brahimi (C) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov make a statement to the press after a meeting discussing the ongoing problems in Syria at the United Nations offices in Geneva September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
9 / 24
<p>Afghan security forces inspect a damaged car, which was used during a suicide bomb attack, outside the U.S. consulate in Herat province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Shoib</p>

Afghan security forces inspect a damaged car, which was used during a suicide bomb attack, outside the U.S.more

2013年 9月 14日 星期六

Afghan security forces inspect a damaged car, which was used during a suicide bomb attack, outside the U.S. consulate in Herat province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Shoib

Close
10 / 24
<p>Peasants dance in their underwear during a demonstration to demand an audience with the Federal District authorities in Mexico City September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Peasants dance in their underwear during a demonstration to demand an audience with the Federal District aumore

2013年 9月 14日 星期六

Peasants dance in their underwear during a demonstration to demand an audience with the Federal District authorities in Mexico City September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
11 / 24
<p>Australia's Lleyton Hewitt celebrates as he wins his Davis Cup tennis match against Poland's Lukasz Kubot in Warsaw September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

Australia's Lleyton Hewitt celebrates as he wins his Davis Cup tennis match against Poland's Lukasz Kubot imore

2013年 9月 14日 星期六

Australia's Lleyton Hewitt celebrates as he wins his Davis Cup tennis match against Poland's Lukasz Kubot in Warsaw September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Close
12 / 24
<p>A supporter (R) blows a conch shell during celebrations before India's Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) outside the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A supporter (R) blows a conch shell during celebrations before India's Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi was more

2013年 9月 14日 星期六

A supporter (R) blows a conch shell during celebrations before India's Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) outside the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
13 / 24
<p>Protesters clash with riot police as striking members of the teachers' union CNTE are evicted from Zocalo Square in downtown Mexico City September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Protesters clash with riot police as striking members of the teachers' union CNTE are evicted from Zocalo Smore

2013年 9月 14日 星期六

Protesters clash with riot police as striking members of the teachers' union CNTE are evicted from Zocalo Square in downtown Mexico City September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
14 / 24
<p>New York Yankees Hiroki Kuroda pitches against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning of their MLB American League baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

New York Yankees Hiroki Kuroda pitches against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning of their MLB Americanmore

2013年 9月 14日 星期六

New York Yankees Hiroki Kuroda pitches against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning of their MLB American League baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
15 / 24
<p>Ian Neale of Newport poses with his first prize giant marrow weighing 50.5 kilos during the first day at the Autumn flower show in Harrogate,northern England, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Ian Neale of Newport poses with his first prize giant marrow weighing 50.5 kilos during the first day at thmore

2013年 9月 14日 星期六

Ian Neale of Newport poses with his first prize giant marrow weighing 50.5 kilos during the first day at the Autumn flower show in Harrogate,northern England, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
16 / 24
<p>Sunni women react during the funeral of a victim who was killed in a Sunni mosque after two roadside bombs attacks in Baquba, around 65 km (40 miles) northeast of the capital Baghdad, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Adnan</p>

Sunni women react during the funeral of a victim who was killed in a Sunni mosque after two roadside bombs more

2013年 9月 14日 星期六

Sunni women react during the funeral of a victim who was killed in a Sunni mosque after two roadside bombs attacks in Baquba, around 65 km (40 miles) northeast of the capital Baghdad, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Adnan

Close
17 / 24
<p>A policeman shows a paper bearing a registration photo of a Hyundai Coupe car which was later refitted into a knockoff Lamborghini (L) parked on a pedestrian street in Chongqing municipality, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A policeman shows a paper bearing a registration photo of a Hyundai Coupe car which was later refitted intomore

2013年 9月 14日 星期六

A policeman shows a paper bearing a registration photo of a Hyundai Coupe car which was later refitted into a knockoff Lamborghini (L) parked on a pedestrian street in Chongqing municipality, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
18 / 24
<p>An Indian policeman falls after throwing a piece of stone towards supporters of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), a separatist party, during a protest in Srinagar September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

An Indian policeman falls after throwing a piece of stone towards supporters of the Jammu Kashmir Liberatiomore

2013年 9月 14日 星期六

An Indian policeman falls after throwing a piece of stone towards supporters of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), a separatist party, during a protest in Srinagar September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
19 / 24
<p>Spain's Joaquim Rodriguez sprays champagne on the podium after winning the 181-km 19th stage of the Vuelta, Tour of Spain cycling race from San Vicente de la Barquera to Alto del Naranco, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu</p>

Spain's Joaquim Rodriguez sprays champagne on the podium after winning the 181-km 19th stage of the Vuelta,more

2013年 9月 14日 星期六

Spain's Joaquim Rodriguez sprays champagne on the podium after winning the 181-km 19th stage of the Vuelta, Tour of Spain cycling race from San Vicente de la Barquera to Alto del Naranco, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Close
20 / 24
<p>An Israeli medical clown performs for a wounded Syrian girl who is receiving treatment at the Western Galilee Hospital in the northern city of Nahariya September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

An Israeli medical clown performs for a wounded Syrian girl who is receiving treatment at the Western Galilmore

2013年 9月 14日 星期六

An Israeli medical clown performs for a wounded Syrian girl who is receiving treatment at the Western Galilee Hospital in the northern city of Nahariya September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
21 / 24
<p>Carolyn Hornung stands in running water in front of her house calling friends to let them know she is alright after heavy rains caused flooding in Boulder, Colorado September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell</p>

Carolyn Hornung stands in running water in front of her house calling friends to let them know she is alrigmore

2013年 9月 14日 星期六

Carolyn Hornung stands in running water in front of her house calling friends to let them know she is alright after heavy rains caused flooding in Boulder, Colorado September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Close
22 / 24
<p>Rafael Hilario Gomez Garcia, 41, who came from Peru, takes a rest with anti-eviction activists from the Mortgage Victims Platform (PAH) inside his house as they wait for the judicial commission to decide about his eviction, in Madrid September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

Rafael Hilario Gomez Garcia, 41, who came from Peru, takes a rest with anti-eviction activists from the Mormore

2013年 9月 14日 星期六

Rafael Hilario Gomez Garcia, 41, who came from Peru, takes a rest with anti-eviction activists from the Mortgage Victims Platform (PAH) inside his house as they wait for the judicial commission to decide about his eviction, in Madrid September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
23 / 24
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter takes a position as he aims his weapon at the Justice Palace, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter takes a position as he aims his weapon at the Justice Palace, which is controllemore

2013年 9月 14日 星期六

A Free Syrian Army fighter takes a position as he aims his weapon at the Justice Palace, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

下一个

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best pictures from the last 24 hours.

2013年 9月 13日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best pictures from the last 24 hours.

2013年 9月 12日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best pictures from the last 24 hours.

2013年 9月 11日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best pictures from the last 24 hours.

2013年 9月 10日

精选图集

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

China's all-girl 'boy band'

China's all-girl 'boy band'

Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.

Mannequins on the frontline

Mannequins on the frontline

Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

After Boko Haram

After Boko Haram

A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐