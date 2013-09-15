Editor's Choice
People confront riot policemen who are trying to arrest a protester in downtown Mexico City September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov shake hands after making statements following meetings regarding Syria, at a news conference in Geneva September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
A destroyed house with one of its walls still clinging on is seen in Jamestown, Colorado, after a flash flood destroyed much of the town, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Spectators react as a ball lands in the stand hit for 6 runs by Australia's George Bailey during the fourth one-day international against England at Sophia gardens in Cardiff, Wales September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
U.S. Marines drag a man, who is acting as a victim, out on a skid during a mock disaster drill at the Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Australia's Clint McKay bowls to England's Ben Stokes during the fourth one-day international at Sophia gardens in Cardiff, Wales September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver DeAndrew White (2) is tackled by Texas A&M Aggies defensive back De'Vante Harris in the second half of their NCAA SEC football game at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Porto's Otamendi (R) battles for the ball with Gil Vicente's Draman during their Portuguese Premier League soccer match at the Dragao stadium in Porto September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
A model presents a creation by designer Amaya Arzuaga during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A man stands amid smoke and debris after riot police used tear gas and water cannon to disperse demonstrators on the Zocalo in Mexico City September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus kicks a ball during the German first division Bundesliga soccer match against Hamburg SV in Dortmund September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Lights are projected on the Kazakh-British Technical University at a fireworks and light show during City Day in Almaty September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Free Syrian army fighters fire their weapons in Suleiman Al-Halabi neighbourhood of Aleppo, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Stoke City's Jonathan Walters (top) challenges Manchester City's Aleksandar Kolarov during their English Premier League soccer match at the Britannia Stadium in Stoke-on-Trent September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A wooden giant hare by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman is on display near the Peter and Pawel Fortress in St. Petersburg September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Inter Milan's Andrea Ranocchia (R) fights for the ball with Carlos Tevez of Juventus during their Serie A soccer match at San Siro stadium in Milan, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Honda MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Spain takes a curve during the third free practice session of the San Marino Grand Prix in Misano circuit in central Italy, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Displaced women carry food aid in Agok, in the Abyei region, September 13, 2013. Abyei, straddling the border between Sudan and South Sudan, is claimed by both sides, which fought one of Africa's longest civil wars. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Australia's George Bailey dives to get into his ground during the fourth one-day international against England at Sophia gardens in Cardiff, Wales September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
An employee stands near the space suits of U.S. astronaut Michael Hopkins, Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kotov and Sergey Ryazanskiy at the Baikonur cosmodrome, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov
Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose falls to the ground after a challenge by Norwich City's Steven Whittaker (unseen) during their English Premier League soccer match at White Hart Lane in London September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
An aerial view of vehicles submerged in flood waters along the Sough Platte River near Greenley, Colorado September 14, 2013. REUTERS/John Wark
A man plays with his child at an evacuation center for residents who were displaced from their homes, due to fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Riot policemen walk in front of the cathedral on the Zocalo after dispersing demonstrators on the Zocalo in Mexico City September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
