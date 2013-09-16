Editor's Choice
A man rides a motorcycle carrying his children along the top of a dam which is flooded by an overflowing rimore
A man rides a motorcycle carrying his children along the top of a dam which is flooded by an overflowing river near Junyue township of Pengzhou, Sichuan province September 12, 2013. Residents have been crossing the river along the top of the dam to save on travel time, after fresh floods crushed a bridge near the dam in July, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Devotees carry an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Bay of Bengal for its immmore
Devotees carry an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Bay of Bengal for its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 15, 2013. Ganesh idols are taken through the streets in a procession accompanied by dancing and singing and later immersed in a river or the sea symbolising a ritual seeing-off of his journey towards his abode, taking away with him the misfortunes of all mankind. REUTERS/Babu
A member of the 'Ansar Dimachk' Brigade, part of the 'Asood Allah' Brigade which operates under the Free Symore
A member of the 'Ansar Dimachk' Brigade, part of the 'Asood Allah' Brigade which operates under the Free Syrian Army, uses an iPad during preparations to fire a homemade mortar at one of the battlefronts in Jobar, Damascus September 15, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Abdullah
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man uses a magnifying glass to check an etrog, a citrus fruit, for blemishes at a more
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man uses a magnifying glass to check an etrog, a citrus fruit, for blemishes at a market in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood September 15, 2013. The citrus fruit is used in rituals during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, which begins at sundown Wednesday. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Flower girls wait next to the bride's carriage before a wedding ceremony on Paqueta island in Rio de Janeirmore
Flower girls wait next to the bride's carriage before a wedding ceremony on Paqueta island in Rio de Janeiro, September 14, 2013. The island, which located about 15 km (9 miles) from the city of Rio de Janeiro in Guanabara Bay, is an auto-free zone where residents are able to live in a relax environment away from the intense urban life of the city. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A man makes a picture of a model carrying balloons in the courtyard of Somerset House during London Fashionmore
A man makes a picture of a model carrying balloons in the courtyard of Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Anti-government protesters sit in front of a closed shop with anti-government graffiti sprayed on it duringmore
Anti-government protesters sit in front of a closed shop with anti-government graffiti sprayed on it during a protest in the village of Sanabis, west of Manama, September 15, 2013. Dozens of protesters clashed with the riot police by throwing stones and molotov cocktails. Riot police fired tear gas and sound grenades to disperse the protest. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marlon Brown (L) eludes the grasp of Cleveland Browns defensive back Chris Omore
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marlon Brown (L) eludes the grasp of Cleveland Browns defensive back Chris Owens to score a touchdown in the second half of their NFL football game in Baltimore September 15, 2013. Brown caught a Ravens' quarterback Joe Flacco (not pictured) pass for the score. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A NATO supply convoy burns after it was attacked in Hub, about 25 km (16 miles) from Karachi, September 15,more
A NATO supply convoy burns after it was attacked in Hub, about 25 km (16 miles) from Karachi, September 15, 2013. More than a dozen oil tankers and containers carrying NATO supplies caught fire after the convoy was attacked by rockets, police said, according to Pakistan's newspaper The News. REUTERS/Stringer
Children from Cal-Wood Education Center in Jamestown, Colorado board a rescue helicopter flown by the U.S. more
Children from Cal-Wood Education Center in Jamestown, Colorado board a rescue helicopter flown by the U.S. Air National Guard after severe flooding shut down major roads leading out of town in this September 14, 2013 handout photo. Colorado residents are beginning to assess the damage after torrential downpours unleashed flash flooding that killed five people and forced thousands to flee to higher ground as rising water toppled buildings and stranded motorists. REUTERS/U.S. Air National Guard/Staff Sgt. Nicole Manzanares/Handout via Reuters
Serbia's Janko Tipsarevic returns the ball to Canada's Vasek Pospisil during their Davis Cup semi-final tenmore
Serbia's Janko Tipsarevic returns the ball to Canada's Vasek Pospisil during their Davis Cup semi-final tennis match in Belgrade September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Water lanterns float as the Supertrees of the Gardens by the Bay are reflected in the water during festivimore
Water lanterns float as the Supertrees of the Gardens by the Bay are reflected in the water during festivities ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival in Singapore September 15, 2013. The Mid-Autumn Festival, a Chinese harvest festival, is celebrated on the 15th day of the eighth month in the lunar calendar during a full moon, which falls on September 19 this year. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Suzann Pettersen of Norway (L) is sprayed with champagne on the 18th green after winning the women's Evian more
Suzann Pettersen of Norway (L) is sprayed with champagne on the 18th green after winning the women's Evian Championship golf tournament in Evian September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A lightning storm is pictured over the sea near the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia lying surrounded more
A lightning storm is pictured over the sea near the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia lying surrounded by cranes outside Giglio harbour September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Secretary of State John Kerry (L) leans towards Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu while speaking tmore
Secretary of State John Kerry (L) leans towards Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu while speaking to the media at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem September 15, 2013. Kerry briefed Netanyahu on Sunday on a U.S.-Russian deal to remove Syria's chemical weapons, an accord that drew a guarded response from the Israeli leader. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Police officers use water cannons during clashes with protesters near the Royal Palace in central Phnom Penmore
Police officers use water cannons during clashes with protesters near the Royal Palace in central Phnom Penh September 15, 2013. The opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) are protesting to continue with their demand for an independent probe into the July elections which they say were rigged to prolong the rule of the prime minister. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava as it erupts near a mosque in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatrmore
Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava as it erupts near a mosque in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province September 15, 2013. Around 1,000 people from six villages have been evacuated from their homes to a safety area after the volcano erupted and no casualties are reported, local media said on Sunday. REUTERS/YT Haryono
The spire of Saint Wojciech church collapses as firefighters work to extinguish a fire at the church in Biamore
The spire of Saint Wojciech church collapses as firefighters work to extinguish a fire at the church in Bialystok, eastern Poland, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Agieszka Sadowska/Agencja Gazeta
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates his victory over Canada's Milos Raonic after their Davis Cup semi-final more
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates his victory over Canada's Milos Raonic after their Davis Cup semi-final tennis match in Belgrade September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
The hand of a dead Muslim rebel from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), killed by the government dumore
The hand of a dead Muslim rebel from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), killed by the government during fighting, is pictured in a military truck in Zamboanga city, southern Philippines, September 15, 2013. A week of violence in the southern Philippines has undercut hopes of lasting peace in the resource-rich region and exposed the government to criticism for underestimating rogue Muslim rebels who feel ignored by a landmark deal last year. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Tee pegs are pictured in the hair of New Zealand's Lydia Ko on the second hole during the third and final rmore
Tee pegs are pictured in the hair of New Zealand's Lydia Ko on the second hole during the third and final round of the women's Evian Championship golf tournament in Evian September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Visitors walk past a full-scale replica of a ZTZ-99 tank, a main battle tank of Chinese People's Liberationmore
Visitors walk past a full-scale replica of a ZTZ-99 tank, a main battle tank of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), made of bullet shells during an industrial exhibition in Shenyang, Liaoning province September 15, 2013. The replica, which weighs 6.5 tons, is made of a total of 48,356 different types of bullet shells, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
Pakistani religious students attend a lesson at Darul Uloom Haqqania, an Islamic seminary and alma mater ofmore
Pakistani religious students attend a lesson at Darul Uloom Haqqania, an Islamic seminary and alma mater of several Taliban leaders, in Akora Khattak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province September 14, 2013. The seminary, founded in 1947, is now one of biggest and most respected Islamic institutions in South Asia. It propagates a hard-line curriculum based on the radical Deobandi strain of Sunni Islam. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Free Syrian army fighters run down the stairs in Old Aleppo, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Free Syrian army fighters run down the stairs in Old Aleppo, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
下一个
精选图集
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
Stripped down protest in Venezuela
A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.