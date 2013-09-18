Editor's Choice

Julia, a neighbor of Amparo Amador Carbonell, (C) shows her grief during a protest called by members of the Mortgage Victims Platform (PAH) in solidarity with the family of Amador Carbonell, who committed suicide in Madrid on Tuesday, outside the headquarters of Madrid's Municipal Housing and Land Company (EMVS) September 17, 2013. Amparo Amador Carbonell, 45, her husband, six children and two grand-children were living at a social rent flat owned by the EMVS since 1989. According to a spokesperson from the PAH, the family had fallen behind with the payments and were served a notice saying that their tenancy agreement would not be renewed as of October 19, even though they had managed to collect the 900 euros they owed. REUTERS/Susana Vera