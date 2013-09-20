Editor's Choice

A gold Lamborghini model is on display at the Lamborghini showroom in Dubai September 19, 2013. A prototype of a model Lamborghini that will be made of 500 kg of gold and diamonds is now on display in a showroom in Dubai, the first stop ahead of a world tour later in the year. It is also the warm-up act for the real deal which is looking to get into the Guinness World Book of Records, for an interior and exterior that will glitter with $2.9 million worth of precious metals and gems. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah