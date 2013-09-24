Editor's choice
Police officers and members of the media take cover at a distance from the Westgate Shopping Centre after cmore
Police officers and members of the media take cover at a distance from the Westgate Shopping Centre after continuous gunfire was heard coming from the mall in Nairobi September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Men wearing employee tags walk on the sidewalk in front of the BlackBerry campus in Waterloo September 23, more
Men wearing employee tags walk on the sidewalk in front of the BlackBerry campus in Waterloo September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Three-year-old Wang Wuka practises snooker as his father Wang Yin positions the balls on the table at theirmore
Three-year-old Wang Wuka practises snooker as his father Wang Yin positions the balls on the table at their home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, China, September 14, 2013. Wang Yin, a snooker fan, has been teaching his son the sport for more than two years. The boy, who vows to be a top snooker player, undergoes five hours of training daily to shoot the balls with precision. REUTERS/Stringer
Besiktas fans throw plastic chairs onto the pitch during the Turkish Super League derby soccer match betweemore
Besiktas fans throw plastic chairs onto the pitch during the Turkish Super League derby soccer match between Besiktas and Galatasaray at Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul late September 22, 2013. Hundreds of fans halted the Istanbul derby after storming the pitch at Istanbul's Olympic Stadium on Sunday, local media reported. Galatasaray were leading 2-1 in the third minute of added time when the match was halted, sending the players sprinting for the safety of the locker rooms. REUTERS/Stringer
Breeders take care of giant panda cubs inside a crib at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chmore
Breeders take care of giant panda cubs inside a crib at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, Sichuan province, September 23, 2013. Fourteen new joiners to the 128-giant-panda-family at the base were shown to the public on Monday, according to local media. REUTERS/China Daily
Members of Oracle Team USA wave to spectators after winning Race 16 of the 34th America's Cup yacht sailingmore
Members of Oracle Team USA wave to spectators after winning Race 16 of the 34th America's Cup yacht sailing race against Emirates Team New Zealand in San Francisco, California September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Singer Cher gets off the back of a New York City police motorcycle as she makes her way to a performance onmore
Singer Cher gets off the back of a New York City police motorcycle as she makes her way to a performance on NBC's 'Today' show in New York September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Tourists eat tapas at a terrace on Opera square in central Madrid August 28, 2013. Sunseekers spurning unremore
Tourists eat tapas at a terrace on Opera square in central Madrid August 28, 2013. Sunseekers spurning unrest in Egypt and Turkey flocked to Spain in record numbers in August, setting the country up for its best-ever year for visitors and giving a boost to the ailing economy. Tourism contributed over 5 percent of Spain's economy or GDP in 2012 and provided around 900,000 jobs, according to Euromonitor, in a country where one in four is out of work, meaning a boost to tourist figures should be good news as other sectors flag. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Colleagues comfort Mina, a garment worker, as she fell sick during a protest in Dhaka September 23, 2013. Mmore
Colleagues comfort Mina, a garment worker, as she fell sick during a protest in Dhaka September 23, 2013. More than 100 Bangladeshi garment factories were forced to shut on Monday as thousands of workers protested to demand a $100 a month minimum wage and about 50 people were injured in clashes, police and witnesses said. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish youths dance during the celebration of Simchat Beit Hashoevah in a synagogue in Jerusmore
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish youths dance during the celebration of Simchat Beit Hashoevah in a synagogue in Jerusalem September 23, 2013. Simchat Beit Hashoevah is a celebration held by Jews during the week long holiday of Sukkot. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A woman claps her hands during a rally organised by municipal workers, against the government's plans to trmore
A woman claps her hands during a rally organised by municipal workers, against the government's plans to transfer or lay off thousands of municipal workers in the state sector, outside the Administrative Reform Ministry in Athens September 23, 2013. Greece and its lenders are close to agreement that the country will achieve a primary budget surplus this year, a senior Greek finance ministry official told reporters on Sunday. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Garment workers clash with locals, who they believe are supporting the garment factory owners, during a promore
Garment workers clash with locals, who they believe are supporting the garment factory owners, during a protest in Dhaka September 23, 2013. More than 100 Bangladeshi garment factories were forced to shut on Monday as thousands of workers protested to demand a $100 a month minimum wage and about 50 people were injured in clashes, police and witnesses said. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
The leader of a rescue team pays respect to a victim after recovering the body from the site of a mudslide more
The leader of a rescue team pays respect to a victim after recovering the body from the site of a mudslide at the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 22, 2013. Sixty-eight people were missing on Saturday after a mudslide caused by torrential rains that have already killed more than 100 people across Mexico buried a mountain village and President Enrique Pena Nieto said there was little hope any had survived. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A woman takes a break as she harvests cotton near the dried up Shiyang river on the outskirts of Minqin towmore
A woman takes a break as she harvests cotton near the dried up Shiyang river on the outskirts of Minqin town, Gansu province September 19, 2013. Beijing blames climate change for wreaking havoc on scarce water resources, but critics say the country's headlong drive to build its industrial prowess and huge hydro projects are just as responsible. Hundreds of rivers have already vanished in northwestern Gansu, one of the country's driest regions. In the town of Minqin, residents said the problem was not new, with the nearby Shiyang river disappearing not because of temperature rises, but because a vast upstream reservoir built two decades ago to irrigate a large farm cut off their supply. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A participant dressed in traditional Korean dress called "Hanbok" squats during a ceremony to mark the re-omore
A participant dressed in traditional Korean dress called "Hanbok" squats during a ceremony to mark the re-opening of a rail link between Russia and North Korea at the port of Rajin September 22, 2013. Russia re-opened a railway link with North Korea on Sunday, holding out the prospect of increased trade for the reclusive nation with its biggest neighbors after years of international sanctions. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
A police officer speaks with a man lying on the ground after he was detained for participating in a robberymore
A police officer speaks with a man lying on the ground after he was detained for participating in a robbery with an accomplice in Guatemala City, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
German Chancellor and leader of the Christian Democratic Union ( CDU) Angela Merkel, smiles during a news cmore
German Chancellor and leader of the Christian Democratic Union ( CDU) Angela Merkel, smiles during a news conference after a CDU party board meeting in Berlin September 23, 2013, the day after the general election. Merkel faces the daunting prospect of persuading her center-left rivals to keep her in power after her conservatives notched up their best election result in more than two decades but fell short of an absolute majority. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama arrive in New York, where Obama will attend the Unitedmore
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama arrive in New York, where Obama will attend the United Nations General Assembly September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Palestinian argues with Israeli soldiers as he tries to walk through a closed off area during clashes in more
A Palestinian argues with Israeli soldiers as he tries to walk through a closed off area during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron September 23, 2013. An Israeli soldier was shot dead on Sunday during a Jewish festival in Hebron, a hotbed of tensions where some 500 Israeli settler families live among 100,000 Palestinians. He was the second Israeli serviceman killed since Friday by suspected Palestinian gunmen as tensions rise in the occupied territory despite a resumption of stalled U.S.-brokered peace talks in July. Clashes with Palestinians broke out following this search. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Residents walk on a road barrier along a flooded highway in Paranaque, Metro Manila September 23, 2013. Heamore
Residents walk on a road barrier along a flooded highway in Paranaque, Metro Manila September 23, 2013. Heavy monsoon rains since Sunday have caused flooding in parts of Metro Manila and the nearby provinces, making roads impassable to small vehicles, local media reported. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A hot air balloon (L), designed to look as if it is floating upside down, flies next to another hot air balmore
A hot air balloon (L), designed to look as if it is floating upside down, flies next to another hot air balloon during a two-day festival near Mount Gilboa in northern Israel September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A car sits in an empty parking lot at the Blackberry campus in Waterloo, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Bmore
A car sits in an empty parking lot at the Blackberry campus in Waterloo, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A worker arranges pages of the International Herald Tribune newspaper, which is printed for the first time more
A worker arranges pages of the International Herald Tribune newspaper, which is printed for the first time in Myanmar, in Yangon September 23, 2013. The International Herald Tribune, which is the global edition of the New York Times, is the first international newspaper to be both printed and distributed in Myanmar, local media reported. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A Free Syrian Army fighter looks through a hole in a wall in Aleppo's Saif al-Dawla district September 22, more
A Free Syrian Army fighter looks through a hole in a wall in Aleppo's Saif al-Dawla district September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie
下一个
精选图集
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Meet Kim Jong Un
President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.
Commes Des Garcons at the Met
The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.
May Day rallies
May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.
Pictures of the month: April
Our top photos from the past month.
Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border
Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.
U.S. forces in Syria
Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.