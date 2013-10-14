Editor's Choice

版本:
<p>Bethany McNew, 24, from Tampa, adjusts her hat as she poses for a photo in front of the Statue of Liberty on Liberty Island in New York, October 13, 2013. McNew was on the first tour boat to visit Liberty Island since it was shuttered almost two weeks ago. The Statue of Liberty re-opened today, the result of the state government of New York approving state funds in spite of the ongoing federal government shutdown. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Young men stand near a vegetable warehouse complex following a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. Demonstrators, some chanting racist slogans, vandalised a shopping centre and scuffled with police in a Moscow neighbourhood on Sunday after the killing of a young man that residents blamed on a migrant from the Caucasus. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>A woman stands outside her damaged house after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur in Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 13, 2013. India's strongest storm in 14 years left a trail of destruction along the country's east coast on Sunday, but little loss of life was reported after close to a million people took refuge in shelters. Cyclone Phailin was expected to dissipate within 36 hours, losing momentum as it headed inland after making landfall on Saturday from the Bay of Bengal, bringing winds of more than 200 kph (125 mph) to rip up homes and tear down trees. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men pray during a memorial rally for Rabbi Ovadia Yosef in Jerusalem October 13, 2013. Rabbi Yosef, an Iraqi-born sage who transformed an Israeli underclass of Sephardic Jews of Middle East heritage into a powerful political force, died last Monday at the age of 93. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>Sailing boats gather at the start of the Barcolana regatta in front of Trieste harbour October 13, 2013. The annual Barcolana regatta in the Gulf of Trieste near northern Italy is one of the largest sailing races in the world with over 1,500 participants. The race began in 1969 and takes place on the second Sunday in October. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

<p>A Free Syrian army fighter carries his weapon in a damaged building in Jubaila neighbourhood in Deir al zor, eastern Syria October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

<p>An Israeli soldier looks at a tunnel exposed by the Israeli military near Kibbutz Ein Hashlosha, just outside the southern Gaza Strip October 13, 2013. Israel displayed on Sunday what it called a Palestinian "terror tunnel" running into its territory from the Gaza Strip and said it was subsequently freezing the transfer of building material to the enclave. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

<p>A boy bathes at a public hand pump after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur in Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 13, 2013. India's strongest storm in 14 years left a trail of destruction along the country's east coast on Sunday, but little loss of life was reported after close to a million people took refuge in shelters. Cyclone Phailin was expected to dissipate within 36 hours, losing momentum as it headed inland after making landfall on Saturday from the Bay of Bengal, bringing winds of more than 200 kph (125 mph) to rip up homes and tear down trees. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A Catholic nun fills out her ballot paper before casting her vote at a polling station in Warsaw October 13, 2013. Residents of Warsaw were voting on Sunday on whether to fire their mayor in a referendum that has turned into a chance for voters to voice concerns about the government of Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

<p>Residents ride on a farm tractor in Candaba, Pampanga that is swamped with floodwaters brought by Typhoon Santi (international code name: Nari) in northern Philippines, October 13, 2013. Typhoon Nari left a trail of destruction in the northern Philippines, triggering landslides and flash floods that killed at least 13 people, and displaced more than 50,000 people, disaster officials said on Sunday. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

<p>The tombstone of Anjelica "Baby Hope" Castillo is seen in the Bronx borough of New York, October 13, 2013. New York City police have arrested a cousin in the killing of the 4-year-old girl dubbed "Baby Hope," whose body was found crammed in a picnic cooler in 1991, police said on Saturday. Conrado Juarez, 52, early on Saturday confessed to sexually assaulting and then smothering the girl, Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly told a news conference. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Law enforcement officers clash with protesters from the "Million Vet March on the Memorials", rallying against the closure of the U.S. National World War Two Memorial due to the current U.S. government shutdown, as they climb the fence in front of the White House gates in Washington, October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>A model waits backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

<p>An NYPD officer looks at revellers while they take part in the annual Hispanic Day Parade in New York October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>Honda MotoGP rider Dani Pedrosa of Spain celebrates before crossing the finish line to win the Malaysian Motorcycle Grand Prix in Sepang October 13, 2013. Pedrosa won the Malaysian Grand Prix for the second year in a row on Sunday but his compatriot and Honda team mate Marc Marquez finished second to extend his lead in the MotoGP title race. REUTERS/Samsul Said</p>

<p>Vendors sell vegetables at Thiriminglar market, one of Myanmar's biggest wholesale vegetable markets, in Yangon October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

<p>A policeman salutes as Vietnamese soldiers transport an artillery cart carrying the coffin of the late General Vo Nguyen Giap during his funeral on a street in Hanoi October 13, 2013. Vietnamese poured into the country's capital on Sunday to bid farewell to Giap, the late general who masterminded historic defeats of France and the United States to become one of the 20th century's most feared military commanders. Giap died on October 4 at the age of 102. REUTERS/Tuan DC</p>

<p>Russian photojournalists take part in a rally in support of photographer Denis Sinyakov in St. Petersburg, October 13, 2013. Sinyakov is one of 30 people arrested on piracy charges following a protest by environmental group Greenpeace against offshore oil drilling in the Arctic. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>Runners participate in the Chicago Marathon in downtown Chicago, Illinois, October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina reacts after losing a point during the men's singles final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

<p>Novak Djokovic of Serbia kisses the trophy after winning the men's singles final match against Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament October 13, 2013. World number two Djokovic produced a magical display to overcome the ferocious hitting of Del Potro and successfully defend the Shanghai Masters title on Sunday. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Caterham Formula One driver Giedo van der Garde of Netherlands crashes during the Japanese F1 Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (C) of Germany receives his trophy after winning the Japanese F1 Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit October 13, 2013. Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber (L) of Australia finished second and Lotus Formula One driver Romain Grosjean of France finished third. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

