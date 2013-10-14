Editor's Choice
Bethany McNew, 24, from Tampa, adjusts her hat as she poses for a photo in front of the Statue of Liberty omore
Bethany McNew, 24, from Tampa, adjusts her hat as she poses for a photo in front of the Statue of Liberty on Liberty Island in New York, October 13, 2013. McNew was on the first tour boat to visit Liberty Island since it was shuttered almost two weeks ago. The Statue of Liberty re-opened today, the result of the state government of New York approving state funds in spite of the ongoing federal government shutdown. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Young men stand near a vegetable warehouse complex following a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscowmore
Young men stand near a vegetable warehouse complex following a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. Demonstrators, some chanting racist slogans, vandalised a shopping centre and scuffled with police in a Moscow neighbourhood on Sunday after the killing of a young man that residents blamed on a migrant from the Caucasus. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman stands outside her damaged house after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur in Ganjam district in the eastemore
A woman stands outside her damaged house after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur in Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 13, 2013. India's strongest storm in 14 years left a trail of destruction along the country's east coast on Sunday, but little loss of life was reported after close to a million people took refuge in shelters. Cyclone Phailin was expected to dissipate within 36 hours, losing momentum as it headed inland after making landfall on Saturday from the Bay of Bengal, bringing winds of more than 200 kph (125 mph) to rip up homes and tear down trees. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men pray during a memorial rally for Rabbi Ovadia Yosef in Jerusalem October 13, 2013more
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men pray during a memorial rally for Rabbi Ovadia Yosef in Jerusalem October 13, 2013. Rabbi Yosef, an Iraqi-born sage who transformed an Israeli underclass of Sephardic Jews of Middle East heritage into a powerful political force, died last Monday at the age of 93. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Sailing boats gather at the start of the Barcolana regatta in front of Trieste harbour October 13, 2013. Thmore
Sailing boats gather at the start of the Barcolana regatta in front of Trieste harbour October 13, 2013. The annual Barcolana regatta in the Gulf of Trieste near northern Italy is one of the largest sailing races in the world with over 1,500 participants. The race began in 1969 and takes place on the second Sunday in October. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A Free Syrian army fighter carries his weapon in a damaged building in Jubaila neighbourhood in Deir al zormore
A Free Syrian army fighter carries his weapon in a damaged building in Jubaila neighbourhood in Deir al zor, eastern Syria October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
An Israeli soldier looks at a tunnel exposed by the Israeli military near Kibbutz Ein Hashlosha, just outsimore
An Israeli soldier looks at a tunnel exposed by the Israeli military near Kibbutz Ein Hashlosha, just outside the southern Gaza Strip October 13, 2013. Israel displayed on Sunday what it called a Palestinian "terror tunnel" running into its territory from the Gaza Strip and said it was subsequently freezing the transfer of building material to the enclave. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A boy bathes at a public hand pump after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur in Ganjam district in the eastern Indmore
A boy bathes at a public hand pump after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur in Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 13, 2013. India's strongest storm in 14 years left a trail of destruction along the country's east coast on Sunday, but little loss of life was reported after close to a million people took refuge in shelters. Cyclone Phailin was expected to dissipate within 36 hours, losing momentum as it headed inland after making landfall on Saturday from the Bay of Bengal, bringing winds of more than 200 kph (125 mph) to rip up homes and tear down trees. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Catholic nun fills out her ballot paper before casting her vote at a polling station in Warsaw October 13more
A Catholic nun fills out her ballot paper before casting her vote at a polling station in Warsaw October 13, 2013. Residents of Warsaw were voting on Sunday on whether to fire their mayor in a referendum that has turned into a chance for voters to voice concerns about the government of Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Residents ride on a farm tractor in Candaba, Pampanga that is swamped with floodwaters brought by Typhoon Smore
Residents ride on a farm tractor in Candaba, Pampanga that is swamped with floodwaters brought by Typhoon Santi (international code name: Nari) in northern Philippines, October 13, 2013. Typhoon Nari left a trail of destruction in the northern Philippines, triggering landslides and flash floods that killed at least 13 people, and displaced more than 50,000 people, disaster officials said on Sunday. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
The tombstone of Anjelica "Baby Hope" Castillo is seen in the Bronx borough of New York, October 13, 2013. more
The tombstone of Anjelica "Baby Hope" Castillo is seen in the Bronx borough of New York, October 13, 2013. New York City police have arrested a cousin in the killing of the 4-year-old girl dubbed "Baby Hope," whose body was found crammed in a picnic cooler in 1991, police said on Saturday. Conrado Juarez, 52, early on Saturday confessed to sexually assaulting and then smothering the girl, Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly told a news conference. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Law enforcement officers clash with protesters from the "Million Vet March on the Memorials", rallying agaimore
Law enforcement officers clash with protesters from the "Million Vet March on the Memorials", rallying against the closure of the U.S. National World War Two Memorial due to the current U.S. government shutdown, as they climb the fence in front of the White House gates in Washington, October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A model waits backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A model waits backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An NYPD officer looks at revellers while they take part in the annual Hispanic Day Parade in New York Octobmore
An NYPD officer looks at revellers while they take part in the annual Hispanic Day Parade in New York October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Honda MotoGP rider Dani Pedrosa of Spain celebrates before crossing the finish line to win the Malaysian Momore
Honda MotoGP rider Dani Pedrosa of Spain celebrates before crossing the finish line to win the Malaysian Motorcycle Grand Prix in Sepang October 13, 2013. Pedrosa won the Malaysian Grand Prix for the second year in a row on Sunday but his compatriot and Honda team mate Marc Marquez finished second to extend his lead in the MotoGP title race. REUTERS/Samsul Said
Vendors sell vegetables at Thiriminglar market, one of Myanmar's biggest wholesale vegetable markets, in Yamore
Vendors sell vegetables at Thiriminglar market, one of Myanmar's biggest wholesale vegetable markets, in Yangon October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A policeman salutes as Vietnamese soldiers transport an artillery cart carrying the coffin of the late Genemore
A policeman salutes as Vietnamese soldiers transport an artillery cart carrying the coffin of the late General Vo Nguyen Giap during his funeral on a street in Hanoi October 13, 2013. Vietnamese poured into the country's capital on Sunday to bid farewell to Giap, the late general who masterminded historic defeats of France and the United States to become one of the 20th century's most feared military commanders. Giap died on October 4 at the age of 102. REUTERS/Tuan DC
Russian photojournalists take part in a rally in support of photographer Denis Sinyakov in St. Petersburg, more
Russian photojournalists take part in a rally in support of photographer Denis Sinyakov in St. Petersburg, October 13, 2013. Sinyakov is one of 30 people arrested on piracy charges following a protest by environmental group Greenpeace against offshore oil drilling in the Arctic. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Runners participate in the Chicago Marathon in downtown Chicago, Illinois, October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Ymore
Runners participate in the Chicago Marathon in downtown Chicago, Illinois, October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina reacts after losing a point during the men's singles final match againstmore
Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina reacts after losing a point during the men's singles final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Novak Djokovic of Serbia kisses the trophy after winning the men's singles final match against Juan Martin more
Novak Djokovic of Serbia kisses the trophy after winning the men's singles final match against Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament October 13, 2013. World number two Djokovic produced a magical display to overcome the ferocious hitting of Del Potro and successfully defend the Shanghai Masters title on Sunday. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Caterham Formula One driver Giedo van der Garde of Netherlands crashes during the Japanese F1 Grand Prix atmore
Caterham Formula One driver Giedo van der Garde of Netherlands crashes during the Japanese F1 Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (C) of Germany receives his trophy after winning the Japanese more
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (C) of Germany receives his trophy after winning the Japanese F1 Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit October 13, 2013. Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber (L) of Australia finished second and Lotus Formula One driver Romain Grosjean of France finished third. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
下一个
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours
精选图集
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Albino animals
Rare creatures from the animal world.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition
In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
The frontlines of Mosul
An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.
Meet Kim Jong Un
President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.
Commes Des Garcons at the Met
The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.