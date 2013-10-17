Editor's Choice
A woman carries her baby past a destroyed church belfry in Tubigon, Bohol, a day after an earthquake hit central Philippines October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Models present creations by Chinese designer Guo Pei in "The Arabian 1002th Night" show during Fashion Week in Singapore October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi October 16, 2013. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by the sacrificial killing of sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Pope Francis waves as he tries to grab an handkerchief thrown by a faithful as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Palestinians enjoy a ride at an amusement park on the second day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha in the West Bank town of Tulkarm October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
U.S. Senator Charles Schumer (D-NY) (R) and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) appear at a news conference after bipartisan passage of stopgap budget and debt legislation at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 16, 2013. The U.S. Senate approved a deal on Wednesday to end a political crisis that partially shut down the federal government and brought the world's biggest economy to the edge of a debt default that could have threatened financial calamity. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
New recruits of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) take part in training to adjust their standing postures in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong
Women walk outside Dar al-Hajar (Rock Palace), one of Yemen's most famous monuments, standing atop a rock hill in a valley 15 km (9 miles) northwest of capital Sanaa, October 16, 2013. The five-storey structure was built in the 1930s by Imam Yahya Hamiduddin. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People browse books at a book stall in Petaling Jaya, outside Kuala Lumpur October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Samsul Said
A dog chases a mock intruder during a function to celebrate the 29th Raising Day of the Indian National Security Guard (NSG) in Manesar, about 60 km (38 miles) south of New Delhi, October 16, 2013. The NSG is a federal contingency force established in 1984 and a quick reaction elite force for neutralizing militants, hijackers and kidnappers in situations which are beyond the capability of local forces to handle. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A Hyalinobatrachium aureoguttatum frog is pictured through a plastic bag at the Jambatu Center for Research and Conservation of Amphibians in Quito October 15, 2013. The Jambatu Center manages some 40 species of amphibians, and has run successful breeding programmes for some critically endangered species. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
A Greenpeace protestor hangs from an oil storage tank at Kinder Morgan Energy's pipeline terminus in Burnaby, British Columbia October 16, 2013. Greenpeace was protesting against the Northern Gateway pipeline, the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion and the increase of tanker traffic, said the organisation's spokesperson. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny embraces his wife Yulia after the announcement of the verdict at a court building in Kirov, October 16, 2013. A Russian court on Wednesday upheld the theft conviction against Navalny but suspended his five-year prison sentence, meaning the prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin will not be jailed. Navalny was convicted in July of organising the theft of 16 million roubles ($500,000) from a timber firm in 2009. He had appealed the verdict and sentence, contending the case against him was fabricated and politically motivated. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Artist performs at the end of Pope Francis Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Muslim women offer Eid al-Adha prayers at a school ground in the southern Indian city of Chennai October 16, 2013. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by the sacrificial killing of sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Babu
A man walks past religious scripture painted on a wall in the seaside village of Portrush near the Giant's Causeway in Northern Ireland October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A resident looks out from the window of his family's house, that fell into a river after an earthquake, in Buenavista, Bohol a day after an earthquake hit central Philippines October 16, 2013. The death toll from a Philippine earthquake rose to 107 on Wednesday, as rescuers dug through the rubble of a church and a hospital in search of more victims. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A person takes a picture as he walks through a public garden in Berlin October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Laura Tempel
Luis Cruz, 12, receives medical attention at the burns unit of the Association Pro Burned Children of Nicaragua (APROQUEN) in Managua October 7, 2013. Cruz suffered burns to more than 60 percent of his body when he touched a high voltage box. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Spectators watch people use The Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) October 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Gallery workers sit next to "Teoria" by Eduardo Basualdo at the Frame Gallery's stand at the Frieze Art Fair in central London, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
U.S. Senate candidate Cory Booker speaks to guest during his campaign's election night event in Newark, New Jersey, October 16, 2013. Voters headed to the polls on Wednesday in New Jersey, where Booker, the charismatic Democratic mayor of Newark, was heavily favored to beat conservative Republican Steve Lonegan in a special election to fill the state's vacant U.S. Senate seat. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A Free Syrian Army fighter helps his fellow fighter to climb on a barrel to reach a shooting position in Deir al-Zor October 15, 2013. Picture taken October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
