Editor's Choice

<p>One of the nine newly released Lebanese hostages, who were held by rebels in northern Syria, is carried on the shoulders of his son upon his arrival at Beirut international airport, October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban</p>

2013年 10月 20日 星期日

One of the nine newly released Lebanese hostages, who were held by rebels in northern Syria, is carried on the shoulders of his son upon his arrival at Beirut international airport, October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

<p>Protesters clash with Guardia di Finanza during a protest in front of the Ministry of Finance building in downtown Rome October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

2013年 10月 20日 星期日

Protesters clash with Guardia di Finanza during a protest in front of the Ministry of Finance building in downtown Rome October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown (L) and Timothy O'Shea, vice-chancellor and principal of The University of Edinburgh, poses with Malala Yousafzai after she received an Honorary Degree of Master of Arts from Edinburgh University at the inaugural meeting of the Global Citizenship Commission in the McEwan Hall at the University of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, Scotland October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne</p>

2013年 10月 20日 星期日

Former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown (L) and Timothy O'Shea, vice-chancellor and principal of The University of Edinburgh, poses with Malala Yousafzai after she received an Honorary Degree of Master of Arts from Edinburgh University at the inaugural meeting of the Global Citizenship Commission in the McEwan Hall at the University of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, Scotland October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

<p>A demonstrator holds a sign during a protest organised by the CGTP union in Lisbon October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

2013年 10月 20日 星期日

A demonstrator holds a sign during a protest organised by the CGTP union in Lisbon October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

<p>A little girl walks past performers wearing 19th century French military uniform at a bivouac camp for the reenactment of the Battle of the Nations in the village of Markkleeberg near Leipzig October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

2013年 10月 20日 星期日

A little girl walks past performers wearing 19th century French military uniform at a bivouac camp for the reenactment of the Battle of the Nations in the village of Markkleeberg near Leipzig October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Mahindra Moto3 rider Miguel Oliveira of Portugal crashes during the Australian Motorcycling Grand Prix Moto3 race at Phillip Island Circuit October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

2013年 10月 20日 星期日

Mahindra Moto3 rider Miguel Oliveira of Portugal crashes during the Australian Motorcycling Grand Prix Moto3 race at Phillip Island Circuit October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

<p>Paris St Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic shoots and scores a goal for the team during their French Ligue 1 soccer match against Bastia at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

2013年 10月 20日 星期日

Paris St Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic shoots and scores a goal for the team during their French Ligue 1 soccer match against Bastia at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>A member of Greenpeace is covered in mock oil made from molasses as she performs an interpretation of the ballet the Dying Swan during a protest in front of the Tonhalle concert hall in Zurich October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

2013年 10月 20日 星期日

A member of Greenpeace is covered in mock oil made from molasses as she performs an interpretation of the ballet the Dying Swan during a protest in front of the Tonhalle concert hall in Zurich October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greets the audience at an event to endorse Virginia gubernatorial candidate and former DNC chairman Terry McAuliffe (R) at The State Theatre in Falls Church, Virginia, October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas</p>

2013年 10月 20日 星期日

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greets the audience at an event to endorse Virginia gubernatorial candidate and former DNC chairman Terry McAuliffe (R) at The State Theatre in Falls Church, Virginia, October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

<p>Egyptian security personnel and residents check the site of an explosion in Ismailia, around 120km (75 miles) east of Cairo, October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2013年 10月 20日 星期日

Egyptian security personnel and residents check the site of an explosion in Ismailia, around 120km (75 miles) east of Cairo, October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he sneaks a look out of a hole in a wall in Aleppo October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Molham Barakat</p>

2013年 10月 20日 星期日

A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he sneaks a look out of a hole in a wall in Aleppo October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Molham Barakat

<p>Reverend Ceejay Agbayani, the founding pastor of Christian Church Inc, officiates the same-sex wedding of Marcel Hampac (in tuxedo) and Maria Cecilia Lumor in Lucena town, Quezon province, south of Manila, October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

2013年 10月 20日 星期日

Reverend Ceejay Agbayani, the founding pastor of Christian Church Inc, officiates the same-sex wedding of Marcel Hampac (in tuxedo) and Maria Cecilia Lumor in Lucena town, Quezon province, south of Manila, October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

<p>Afghan singer Aryana Sayeed performs during a "Peace Concert" organised by a youth organisation in Kabul October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

2013年 10月 20日 星期日

Afghan singer Aryana Sayeed performs during a "Peace Concert" organised by a youth organisation in Kabul October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

<p>Sunderland's goalkeeper Keiren Westwood saves a shot at goal during their English Premier League soccer match against Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, Wales, October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden</p>

2013年 10月 20日 星期日

Sunderland's goalkeeper Keiren Westwood saves a shot at goal during their English Premier League soccer match against Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, Wales, October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

<p>A police officer walks down a lane while on duty in Male October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

2013年 10月 20日 星期日

A police officer walks down a lane while on duty in Male October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

<p>Chelsea's Samuel Eto'o's shot flies over Cardiff City goalkeeper David Marshall for his team's second goal during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London, October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

2013年 10月 20日 星期日

Chelsea's Samuel Eto'o's shot flies over Cardiff City goalkeeper David Marshall for his team's second goal during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London, October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>Police officers inspect the scene of a plane crash in Marchovelette, eastern Belgium October 19, 2013. A small Pilatus plane carrying a group of skydivers crashed in Belgium on Saturday, killing all 11 people on board, a fire brigade spokesman said. REUTERS/Eric Vidal</p>

2013年 10月 20日 星期日

Police officers inspect the scene of a plane crash in Marchovelette, eastern Belgium October 19, 2013. A small Pilatus plane carrying a group of skydivers crashed in Belgium on Saturday, killing all 11 people on board, a fire brigade spokesman said. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

<p>A worker wields a hammer at a demolition site in front of new residential buildings in Hefei, Anhui province, October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2013年 10月 20日 星期日

A worker wields a hammer at a demolition site in front of new residential buildings in Hefei, Anhui province, October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>People gather in front of the town hall, where sunlight is reflected by giant mirrors (top) erected on the mountainside, in the Norwegian industrial town of Rjukan, some 150 km west of Oslo October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tore Meek/NTB Scanpix</p>

2013年 10月 20日 星期日

People gather in front of the town hall, where sunlight is reflected by giant mirrors (top) erected on the mountainside, in the Norwegian industrial town of Rjukan, some 150 km west of Oslo October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tore Meek/NTB Scanpix

<p>An athlete skis down a course during a training session on a sunny autumn day at the Rettenbachferner glacier in Soelden October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

2013年 10月 20日 星期日

An athlete skis down a course during a training session on a sunny autumn day at the Rettenbachferner glacier in Soelden October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

<p>A man walks past the site of a car bomb attack outside an ice cream parlour in the Al-Mashtal district in Baghdad, October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani</p>

2013年 10月 20日 星期日

A man walks past the site of a car bomb attack outside an ice cream parlour in the Al-Mashtal district in Baghdad, October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

<p>A female relative embraces one of the nine newly released Lebanese hostages, who were held by rebels in northern Syria, upon their arrival at Beirut international airport, October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

2013年 10月 20日 星期日

A female relative embraces one of the nine newly released Lebanese hostages, who were held by rebels in northern Syria, upon their arrival at Beirut international airport, October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

<p>A demonstrator throws a bottle at Guardia di Finanza during a protest in downtown Rome October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2013年 10月 20日 星期日

A demonstrator throws a bottle at Guardia di Finanza during a protest in downtown Rome October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 10月 19日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 10月 18日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 10月 17日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 10月 16日

Albino animals

Albino animals

Rare creatures from the animal world.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Meet Kim Jong Un

Meet Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.

