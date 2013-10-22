Editor's Choice
Afghan children sit on a bullet-riddled concrete block in Kabul October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
U.S. President Barack Obama (2ndL) reaches out to help Affordable Care Act beneficiary Karmel Allison (C), who began to faint during the president's speech about healthcare from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington October 21, 2013. Obama discussed glitches in a new healthcare website and outlined ways for consumers to sign up for insurance while his team scrambles to fix problems that have tainted the rollout of his signature healthcare law. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Guardia di Finanza policemen hold shields as protesters throw flares during a protest in front of the Ministry of Finance building in downtown Rome October 19, 2013. Scuffles broke out in Rome on Saturday as tens of thousands of people marched through Italy's capital to protest against unemployment, government cuts and big construction projects they say take money away from social services. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Demonstrators react after being shot by rubber bullets during a clash with National Force soldiers on Barra da Tijuca beach near the Hotel Windsor, where the auction for Libra offshore oilfield will take place, in Rio de Janeiro October 21, 2013. Brazil geared up on Monday to sell production rights to Libra, its largest-ever oil discovery, in a landmark auction that sparked widespread nationalist protests even though most of the world's premier energy companies opted to stay away.REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A model presents a creation by Indonesian designer Edward Hutabarat during a Fashion Week show in Jakarta, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A couple poses for their wedding photographs at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, October 21, 2013. The Temple of Heaven park is where the emperors of the Ming and Qing dynasties held prayers to the heavens for good harvests. The Temple of Heaven was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1998 and is now a popular tourist spot. It is also a popular park for exercising. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Meredith Greenberg, 37, smiles as she places a wedding ring on the finger of her partner Leora Pearlman (R), 39, as Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop (2nd R) presides over their wedding in Jersey City, New Jersey October 21, 2013. New Jersey on Monday became the 14th U.S. state to legalize gay marriage after Governor Chris Christie withdrew his administration's legal opposition to same-sex nuptials. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A placard floats in a puddle in a car park in front of the Grangemouth refinery in Scotland October 21, 2013. A majority of workers at the Grangemouth refinery and petrochemical plant in Scotland will reject the offer of reduced terms and conditions from the plant's operator Ineos, the Unite union said on Monday. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Protesters stand in front of a truck during a demonstration against reconstruction plans that include a part of the Middle East Technical University campus in Ankara October 21, 2013. The municipality plan, opposed by the students, involves building a road across the Middle East Technical University campus and uprooting a large number of trees in the area. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
People ride along a street on a smoggy day in Daqing, Heilongjiang province, October 21, 2013. The highest red alert was issued for heavy smog in several cities in Heilongjiang province on Monday, according to Xinhua News Agency. The second day of heavy smog with a PM 2.5 index has forced the closure of schools and highways, exceeding 500 micrograms per cubic meter on Monday morning in downtown Harbin, the provincial capital. REUTERS/Stringer
Forty year-old Roma woman by the name Selini Sali or Eleftheria Dimolpoulou, 39 year-old Roma man by the name Christos Salis (R) and a girl found living with them in central Greece, are seen in a handout photo distributed by the Greek police and obtained by Reuters October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Greek Police/Handout
Men ride a scooter in the rain brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. Ports were closed, school classes were suspended and hundreds of people were evacuated along Mexico's southern Pacific coast on Monday as a major hurricane loomed over a region still recovering from record flooding a few weeks ago. Raymond, a category three hurricane, was stationary with winds blowing up to 120 miles per hour (193 kph) on Monday, around 100 miles (161 km) offshore. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
Participants ride horses as they fight for a slaughtered goat during a Buzkashi event in Yuli county, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, October 19, 2013. Buzkashi is a traditional central Asian sport played between two teams of horsemen competing to throw a beheaded goat into a scoring circle. Picture taken October 19, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Foreign workers take a break during lunch at a building site in Kuwait City October 21,2013. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee
Local resident Delia Smith (L) reacts as she inspects her family's house with her husband Colin after it was destroyed by a bushfire in the Blue Mountains suburb of Winmalee, located around 70 km west of Sydney, October 21, 2013. More than 200 homes have been destroyed since last Thursday as scores of fires burned through thousands of hectares of bush, farms and rural communities outside Sydney. A state of emergency has been declared in New South Wales (NSW) state, Australia's most populous. Forecasts for a return of hot, windy weather later this week has raised fears that three of the most dangerous blazes in the Blue Mountains west of Sydney could join up to form a massive "mega-fire", according to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service. REUTERS/David Gray
Relatives of four victims killed in an attack at a wedding on Sunday, attend their funerals at Virgin Church in Cairo October 21, 2013. Egyptian Coptic Christians joyfully waited outside the Virgin Church in Cairo for the bride to arrive to join the groom for their wedding. Instead bearded men on a motorcycle pulled up and fired on the crowd, deepening the fears of many Christians that their minority community will pay the bloodiest price for the ouster of elected Islamist President Mohamed Mursi. The bride and groom survived, but four other Christians who had come to share their happy occasion, including an eight-year-old girl, were killed. REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany
People line up to enter the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC) as a television screen shows former Khmer Rouge president Khieu Samphan, in the outskirts of Phnom Penh October 21, 2013. Khmer Rouge war crimes tribunal will begin a 10-days of closing arguments in the court's biggest case - known as Case 002 - after lengthy hearings into one of the darkest chapters of the 20th century. Between 1.7 and 2.2 million people died between 1975 and 1979 under the ultra-Maoist Khmer Rouge regime. The case's remaining defendants in the court - "Brother Number Two" Nuon Chea and Samphan - will make their presentations in response to criminal charges - crimes against humanity in relation to the alleged forced evacuation of population out of cities and the alleged execution of former government soldiers when they took over in 1975. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Mourners react near the coffin of a victim who was killed in a bomb attack outside a cafe, during a funeral in Najaf, 160 km (99 miles) south of Baghdad, October 21, 2013. A suicide bomber driving a minibus blew himself up outside a cafe in a mainly Shi'ite Muslim district of the Iraqi capital on Sunday, killing at least 38 people, police and medics said. Violence in Iraq, which had eased after reaching a climax in 2006-07, is now rising again, with more than 7,000 civilians killed this year, according to monitoring group Iraq Body Count. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for any of the attacks, but Shi'ites are viewed as apostates by Sunni Islamist militants whose insurgency has revived this year. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A woman runs near National Force soldiers on Barra da Tijuca beach in front of Hotel Windsor, where the auction for Libra offshore oilfield will take place, in Rio de Janeiro October 21, 2013. Brazil's government sees the planned Monday sale of Libra, an oil discovery billed as the biggest offshore oilfield ever sold, as a crowning achievement of an energy plan designed to end poverty and help the country join the developed world. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad (R) speaks during an interview with al-Mayadin television station, in Damascus, in this handout photograph distributed by Syria's national news agency SANA on October 21, 2013. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters
Workers anchor a boat bearing an installation work by Czech visual artist David Cerny in front of the Prague Castle in Prague October 21, 2013. Cerny said the piece was a reaction to the current political situation in the country and upcoming early elections, as well as its location, pointing towards the presidential residence at Prague Castle. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Fulham's Dimitar Berbatov (C) celebrates his goal against Crystal Palace with teammates Philippe Senderos (L) and Steve Sidwell during their English Premier League soccer match at Selhurst Park in London October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Borussia Dortmund's Robert Lewandowski controls the ball during a training session at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium in London, October 21, 2013. Arsenal will play Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League soccer match in London on Tuesday. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Crystal Palace's Yannick Bolasie (L) is fouled by Fulham's Steve Sidwell during their English Premier League soccer match at Selhurst Park in London October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
