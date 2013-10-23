Editor's Choice

Syrian refugees look at photos of their missing and believed to have drowned compatriots on a smartphone, at the Hal Far open centre for migrants in Hal Far, outside Valletta, October 22, 2013. The refugees were rescued and brought to Malta after their boat capsized 60 miles south of Lampedusa earlier this month, leaving between 50 and 200 Syrian and Palestinian migrants dead, according to local media. Italy will seek an overhaul of European asylum policies and emergency action to handle a crisis that has seen tens of thousands of African migrants arrive in Sicily and Malta and hundreds of deaths, Prime Minister Enrico Letta said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi