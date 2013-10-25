Editor's Choice
A member of the public takes a photograph of a sculpture by artist Lucy Humphrey titled 'horizon' on a rocky cliff which is part of the "Sculpture by the Sea" exhibition at Sydney's Tamarama Beach October 24, 2013. The free and temporary outdoor exhibition, now in its 17th year, stretches for two kilometres (1.24 miles) along the coastline between Bondi and Tamarama beaches. REUTERS/David Gray
A ship emerges from a fog bank as it enters the inner harbour under the Lions Gate Bridge in Vancouver, British Columbia October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A man herds his yaks in the snow in Tsenkher Sum, Arhangai, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mareike Guensche
A man herds his yaks in the snow in Tsenkher Sum, Arhangai, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mareike Guensche
The children of Roma woman Sasha Ruseva, 38, (not pictured) rest inside their home in Nikolaevo, southern Bulgaria October 24, 2013. Ruseva, believed to have given birth in a hospital in central Greece in January 2009 to the blonde girl named Maria, found during a police sweep in a Roma settlement in central Greece on October 16, was questioned by Bulgarian police, state television said on Thursday. "I do not know whether she is mine or not. We had a child. We left it in Greece as I had nothing to feed her," Ruseva told reporters. "I did not take any money. My daughter left with a man, so there was no one to look after the other children." REUTERS/Stringer
A dancer poses with a new installation of art by British graffiti artist Banksy painted on the front door of the Hustler Club in New York October 24, 2013. Known for his anti-authoritarian black-and-white stenciled images, which have sold at auction for upwards of $2 million, the British street artist is treating New Yorkers to a daily dose of spray-painted art - while eluding the police and incurring the wrath of New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Singer Lady Gaga arrives at Berghain nightclub to promote her latest album 'Artpop' in Berlin October 24, 2013. The album will be released in Germany on November 8. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A visitor feeds a swan at The Serpentine lake in Hyde Park in central London October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A professor prepares to walk away as striking students shout slogans on the third day of a nationwide student strike against rising fees and educational cuts at Madrid's Complutense University October 24, 2013. The phrase "Cerrado x huelga" (Closed due to strike) was written on the blackboard by a striking student. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A member of a special forces unit under the military intelligence service takes part in a demonstration of skills in the city of Stavropol in southern Russia October 24, 2013. The day of special forces units of the Main Intelligence Directorate under the General Staff of the Armed Forces' of Russia is marked on October 24. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Abu Khaled helps his daughter as he demonstrates how to get into a makeshift shelter in Duma farms, near Damascus, October 24, 2013. Abu Khaled, who works as a farmer, dug an underground shelter for his family to hide in during shelling from forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad. REUTERS/Yousef Albostany
Belgian physicist Francois Englert holds a mug of beer after a news conference in Oviedo October 24, 2013. Englert, U.S. professor Peter Higgs and European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) will receive the 2013 Principe de Asturias Award for Technical and Scientific Research in a traditional ceremony next October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Track officials cheer to get the autographs of Formula One drivers at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 25-27. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A patient drinks from a kettle after lunch outside the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital specializing in mental health care in Zhejiang province October 24, 2013. Patients in a serious condition will be separated from others and taken care of at the Intensive Care Unit with nursing assistants checking on them from time-to-time, until their symptoms alleviate. REUTERS/Stringer
A damaged office building is seen after being hit by an explosion inside a film animation industry park in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, October 23, 2013. According to local media, no casuality has been reported so far. The reason of the blast is under investigation. Picture taken October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish youths take part in an Israeli martial arts training lesson in Mevasseret Zion, near Jerusalem, October 14, 2013. Adhering to a strict religious lifestyle, Haredim - Hebrew for "those who fear God" - mostly live in their own towns and neighbourhoods, keep to their own schools and shun secular culture. But there are signs of a growing, dispersed movement driving change inside the cloistered, and also poor, community. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Stars are seen on a tree in front of the gates leading to Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut October 24, 2013. The demolition of Newtown, Connecticut's Sandy Hook Elementary School, where 20 young children and six adults were shot to death last December, will begin on Friday under a cloak of secrecy meant to discourage souvenir-hunters, town officials said. Town officials aim for completion of the nearly 60-year-old school's demolition by the one-year anniversary of the attack. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Jelena Jankovic of Serbia falls during her WTA tennis championships match against Li Na of China at Sinan Erdem Dome in Istanbul, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Workers clean a glass wall reflecting other skyscrapers at a hotel in Beijing, October 24, 2013. China's capital Beijing has stepped up measures to calm rising discontent over record-high home prices, vowing to boost supply for middle-income families and punish property speculators. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People sit on chairs as they take advantage of unseasonably warm weather temperatures on the Promenade Des Anglais in Nice October 24, 2013 . REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants pray before an anti-Israeli rally in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A mahout rides his elephant during a protest against a government plan, at Ayutthaya Elephant Camp October 24, 2013. Elephant owners and mahouts gathered in the camp to protest against the government's plan to transfer the ownership of domesticated elephants to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation. The group said the plan would damage their ownership and business. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A flag covers the face of an honour guard during a welcoming ceremony for the visiting Mongolian Prime Minister Norovyn Altankhuyag outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Apoel Nicosia's Esmael Goncalves celebrates with team mate Mario Sergio after scoring against Girondins' Bordeaux during their Europa League soccer match at the Chaban-Delmas stadium in Bordeaux October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Eintracht Frankfurt's Marco Russ (L) challenges Tel Aviv's Nikola Mitrovic during their Europa League Group F soccer match in Frankfurt, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
