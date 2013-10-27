Edtior's Choice
Women sing during a rally in the town of Abyei ahead of the referendum October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomore
Women sing during a rally in the town of Abyei ahead of the referendum October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Syrian children wait as Bulgarian doctors perform medical checkups at a refugee centre in Sofia October 26,more
Syrian children wait as Bulgarian doctors perform medical checkups at a refugee centre in Sofia October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Girls hold ornaments decorated with Myanmar kyat banknotes before donating them to a Buddhist temple duringmore
Girls hold ornaments decorated with Myanmar kyat banknotes before donating them to a Buddhist temple during the annual Taungbi festival in Taungbi village near the historical city of Bagan October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Scottish dancer Claire Cunningham, who was born with osteoporosis, performs with crutches a piece called "Mmore
Scottish dancer Claire Cunningham, who was born with osteoporosis, performs with crutches a piece called "Mobile-Evolution" at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Spectators stand as John Daly of the U.S. walks on the 7th hole during the BMW Masters 2013 golf tournamentmore
Spectators stand as John Daly of the U.S. walks on the 7th hole during the BMW Masters 2013 golf tournament at Lake Malaren Golf Club in Shanghai October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Nelli Zhiganshina and Alexander Gazsi of Germany compete in their free skate ice dance program during the Smore
Nelli Zhiganshina and Alexander Gazsi of Germany compete in their free skate ice dance program during the Skate Canada International figure skating competition in Saint John, New Brunswick, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A model of a shark is seen in the roof of a house in Oxford October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A model of a shark is seen in the roof of a house in Oxford October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany clears a gate during her second run of the World Cup Soelden Women's Giant Smore
Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany clears a gate during her second run of the World Cup Soelden Women's Giant Slalom race on the Rettenbach glacier in the Tyrolean ski resort of Soelden October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
An anti-government protester throws a stone at riot police during clashes after the funeral ritual of visitmore
An anti-government protester throws a stone at riot police during clashes after the funeral ritual of visiting the grave of 17-year-old Ali Khalil in the village of Bani Jamra, west of Manama, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Sean Owolo, 40, (R) dressed as the Grim Reaper, and Marius Petrulis, 36, dressed as a chicken, prepare to cmore
Sean Owolo, 40, (R) dressed as the Grim Reaper, and Marius Petrulis, 36, dressed as a chicken, prepare to compete in the ZJ Boarding House Halloween Surf Contest in Santa Monica, California October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Denmark's Crown Princess Mary (L) and her husband Crown Prince Frederick talk with New South Wales Rural Fimore
Denmark's Crown Princess Mary (L) and her husband Crown Prince Frederick talk with New South Wales Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons as they look at some of the more than 200 homes that were destroyed by a recent bushfire in the Blue Mountains suburb of Winmalee, about 80 km (50 miles) west of Sydney October 27, 2013. . REUTERS
Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil drives during the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Gramore
Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil drives during the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Aston Villa's Ron Vlaar (R) challenges Everton's Romelu Lukaku during their English Premier League soccer mmore
Aston Villa's Ron Vlaar (R) challenges Everton's Romelu Lukaku during their English Premier League soccer match at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Men extinguish a fire after a car bomb exploded near a school where a training workshop for municipal councmore
Men extinguish a fire after a car bomb exploded near a school where a training workshop for municipal council elections was being held, in Benghazi October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Spain's Crown Prince Felipe (R) and his wife Princess Letizia laugh while watching a theatrical play performore
Spain's Crown Prince Felipe (R) and his wife Princess Letizia laugh while watching a theatrical play performed by the neighbours in Teverga, northern Spain October 26, 2013. REUTERS /Eloy Alonso
A model and professional ballet dancer presents a creation by Kazakhstan's designer Kamila Kurbani during Kmore
A model and professional ballet dancer presents a creation by Kazakhstan's designer Kamila Kurbani during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Manchester United's Chris Smalling (L) challenges Stoke City's Peter Crouch during their English Premier Lemore
Manchester United's Chris Smalling (L) challenges Stoke City's Peter Crouch during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, northern England, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A Maya Indian man pulls a box containing the bones of a dead relative into an ossuary in the village of Pommore
A Maya Indian man pulls a box containing the bones of a dead relative into an ossuary in the village of Pomuch in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Boys observe firefighters as they extinguish flames atop a 12-storey building in Domzale October 26, 2013. more
Boys observe firefighters as they extinguish flames atop a 12-storey building in Domzale October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
A farmer naps in a barley field next to an electricity power plant at Ashegoda farm near a village in Mekelmore
A farmer naps in a barley field next to an electricity power plant at Ashegoda farm near a village in Mekelle, Tigray, 780 km (485 miles) north of Addis Ababa October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kumerra Gemechu
Pit girls rehearse on the eve of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noimore
Pit girls rehearse on the eve of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Demonstrators hold up their signs during the "Stop Watching Us: A Rally Against Mass Surveillance" march nemore
Demonstrators hold up their signs during the "Stop Watching Us: A Rally Against Mass Surveillance" march near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A construction worker watches cast members Jack Reynor, Stanley Tucci, Nicola Peltz and Mark Wahlberg (L tomore
A construction worker watches cast members Jack Reynor, Stanley Tucci, Nicola Peltz and Mark Wahlberg (L to R) running during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction", in Hong Kong October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People from a nearby village carry their belongings through floodwaters at Ganjam district in the eastern Imore
People from a nearby village carry their belongings through floodwaters at Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 26, 2013. REUTERS
下一个
精选图集
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Gaza by night
Scenes from Gaza after the sun has gone down.
Streets of Venezuela
Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region
Servicemen of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic conduct military exercises in the breakaway region of Luhansk, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists.
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
Pope in the wind
Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.
Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil
Indigenous people and police clashed in Brazil's capital city as officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas while tribe members shot arrows in return during a protest against farmers' encroachment on reservations.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.