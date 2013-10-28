版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 10月 28日 星期一 19:50 BJT

Editor's Choice

<p>People watch horses fight during a traditional local event held by the Miao ethnic minority in Rongshui county, Liuzhou, Guangxi ethnic Zhuang autonomous region, China October 26, 2013. Horse fighting is a 500-year-old custom for the Miao people. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People watch horses fight during a traditional local event held by the Miao ethnic minority in Rongshui coumore

2013年 10月 28日 星期一

People watch horses fight during a traditional local event held by the Miao ethnic minority in Rongshui county, Liuzhou, Guangxi ethnic Zhuang autonomous region, China October 26, 2013. Horse fighting is a 500-year-old custom for the Miao people. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 21
<p>A woman looks out of an abandoned building near polling stations in the town of Abyei, ahead of the referendum, October 26, 2013. Residents of the remote and disputed Abyei border region say they will press on with their own referendum on whether to join Sudan or South Sudan, despite warnings it could trigger violence in the already volatile area. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A woman looks out of an abandoned building near polling stations in the town of Abyei, ahead of the referenmore

2013年 10月 28日 星期一

A woman looks out of an abandoned building near polling stations in the town of Abyei, ahead of the referendum, October 26, 2013. Residents of the remote and disputed Abyei border region say they will press on with their own referendum on whether to join Sudan or South Sudan, despite warnings it could trigger violence in the already volatile area. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
2 / 21
<p>A flag is seen near a neighborhood where homes were destroyed by hurricane Sandy in October 2012 in Ortley Beach, New Jersey October 27, 2013. Progress is being seen to areas along the beachfront area while others remain untouched with just days until the one year anniversary of the storm. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A flag is seen near a neighborhood where homes were destroyed by hurricane Sandy in October 2012 in Ortley more

2013年 10月 28日 星期一

A flag is seen near a neighborhood where homes were destroyed by hurricane Sandy in October 2012 in Ortley Beach, New Jersey October 27, 2013. Progress is being seen to areas along the beachfront area while others remain untouched with just days until the one year anniversary of the storm. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
3 / 21
<p>A model presents a creation in a subway station during the Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

A model presents a creation in a subway station during the Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo October 27, more

2013年 10月 28日 星期一

A model presents a creation in a subway station during the Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
4 / 21
<p>Participants take part in an attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for the largest pillow fight, in Chicago October 27, 2013. According to the Guinness World Records, they need more than 3,706 participants to set a new record. The results of the event have not been announced. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Participants take part in an attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for the largest pillow fight, in Chmore

2013年 10月 28日 星期一

Participants take part in an attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for the largest pillow fight, in Chicago October 27, 2013. According to the Guinness World Records, they need more than 3,706 participants to set a new record. The results of the event have not been announced. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
5 / 21
<p>Smoke rises after a bomb exploded near a public ground where Gujarat's chief minister and Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was to address a rally in the eastern Indian city of Patna October 27, 2013. At least six crude bombs exploded near the public ground in Patna on Sunday where tens of thousands of people were gathered to hear Modi speak, police said. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan</p>

Smoke rises after a bomb exploded near a public ground where Gujarat's chief minister and Hindu nationalistmore

2013年 10月 28日 星期一

Smoke rises after a bomb exploded near a public ground where Gujarat's chief minister and Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was to address a rally in the eastern Indian city of Patna October 27, 2013. At least six crude bombs exploded near the public ground in Patna on Sunday where tens of thousands of people were gathered to hear Modi speak, police said. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan

Close
6 / 21
<p>Pumpkins are harvested at David Bowman Pumpkins in Spalding, central England September 25, 2013.The company produces four million pumpkins annually on its 450 acre farm, supplying supermarkets in Britain and exporting to Europe. Photograph taken September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Pumpkins are harvested at David Bowman Pumpkins in Spalding, central England September 25, 2013.The companymore

2013年 10月 28日 星期一

Pumpkins are harvested at David Bowman Pumpkins in Spalding, central England September 25, 2013.The company produces four million pumpkins annually on its 450 acre farm, supplying supermarkets in Britain and exporting to Europe. Photograph taken September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
7 / 21
<p>A dog walks on the icy bank during an ice drift on the Mana river in the Siberian taiga area outside the village of Ust-Mana near Krasnoyarsk, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

A dog walks on the icy bank during an ice drift on the Mana river in the Siberian taiga area outside the vimore

2013年 10月 28日 星期一

A dog walks on the icy bank during an ice drift on the Mana river in the Siberian taiga area outside the village of Ust-Mana near Krasnoyarsk, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
8 / 21
<p>Ethnic Miao people dance at a traditional local social party called "Datongnian" in Rongshui county, Liuzhou, Guangxi ethnic Zhuang autonomous region, October 26, 2013. During this party, people dance, sing folk songs and play the "lusheng", a traditional music instrument. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Ethnic Miao people dance at a traditional local social party called "Datongnian" in Rongshui county, Liuzhomore

2013年 10月 28日 星期一

Ethnic Miao people dance at a traditional local social party called "Datongnian" in Rongshui county, Liuzhou, Guangxi ethnic Zhuang autonomous region, October 26, 2013. During this party, people dance, sing folk songs and play the "lusheng", a traditional music instrument. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
9 / 21
<p>Roosters participate in a traditional Malagasy cockfighting (combat des coqs) contest in Ambohimangakely near Madagascar's capital Antananarivo, October 27, 2013. Hundreds of participants with their roosters took part in the contentious practice of cockfighting that is tremendously popular on the island-nation of Madagascar, where locals make a living by breeding roosters as well as placing bets in weekly tournaments, said the local organizers. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

Roosters participate in a traditional Malagasy cockfighting (combat des coqs) contest in Ambohimangakely nemore

2013年 10月 28日 星期一

Roosters participate in a traditional Malagasy cockfighting (combat des coqs) contest in Ambohimangakely near Madagascar's capital Antananarivo, October 27, 2013. Hundreds of participants with their roosters took part in the contentious practice of cockfighting that is tremendously popular on the island-nation of Madagascar, where locals make a living by breeding roosters as well as placing bets in weekly tournaments, said the local organizers. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
10 / 21
<p>Members of Japan's Self-Defence Forces' infantry unit take part in the military's review during the annual troop review ceremony at Asaka Base in Asaka, near Tokyo October 27, 2013. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in an interview published on Saturday, said Japan was ready to be more assertive towards China as Beijing threatened to strike back if provoked. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Members of Japan's Self-Defence Forces' infantry unit take part in the military's review during the annual more

2013年 10月 28日 星期一

Members of Japan's Self-Defence Forces' infantry unit take part in the military's review during the annual troop review ceremony at Asaka Base in Asaka, near Tokyo October 27, 2013. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in an interview published on Saturday, said Japan was ready to be more assertive towards China as Beijing threatened to strike back if provoked. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
11 / 21
<p>Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik kisses his Australian wife Crown Princess Mary after they arrived at the Sydney Opera House for a gala concert celebrating the 40th anniversary of the world-renowned building, October 27, 2013. The royal couple are on a five-day official visit to Australia. REUTERS/Paul Miller/Pool</p>

Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik kisses his Australian wife Crown Princess Mary after they arrived at the Symore

2013年 10月 28日 星期一

Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik kisses his Australian wife Crown Princess Mary after they arrived at the Sydney Opera House for a gala concert celebrating the 40th anniversary of the world-renowned building, October 27, 2013. The royal couple are on a five-day official visit to Australia. REUTERS/Paul Miller/Pool

Close
12 / 21
<p>A priest (C) looks on before the arrival of Pope Francis for a mass at St Peter's Square in the Vatican October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

A priest (C) looks on before the arrival of Pope Francis for a mass at St Peter's Square in the Vatican Octmore

2013年 10月 28日 星期一

A priest (C) looks on before the arrival of Pope Francis for a mass at St Peter's Square in the Vatican October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
13 / 21
<p>Participants fall out from their homemade roller cart after crashing during the 25th Roller Cart Festival in Medellin October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera</p>

Participants fall out from their homemade roller cart after crashing during the 25th Roller Cart Festival imore

2013年 10月 28日 星期一

Participants fall out from their homemade roller cart after crashing during the 25th Roller Cart Festival in Medellin October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Close
14 / 21
<p>Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates her victory against Li Na of China after their WTA tennis championships final match in Istanbul, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates her victory against Li Na of China after their WTA tennis championshmore

2013年 10月 28日 星期一

Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates her victory against Li Na of China after their WTA tennis championships final match in Istanbul, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
15 / 21
<p>Chelsea's Fernando Torres (L) celebrates with team mate Ramires after scoring a goal against Manchester City during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Chelsea's Fernando Torres (L) celebrates with team mate Ramires after scoring a goal against Manchester Citmore

2013年 10月 28日 星期一

Chelsea's Fernando Torres (L) celebrates with team mate Ramires after scoring a goal against Manchester City during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
16 / 21
<p>Napoli's Gonzalo Higuain celebrates after scoring by penalty during their Serie A soccer match against Torino at the San Paolo stadium in Naples, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca</p>

Napoli's Gonzalo Higuain celebrates after scoring by penalty during their Serie A soccer match against Torimore

2013年 10月 28日 星期一

Napoli's Gonzalo Higuain celebrates after scoring by penalty during their Serie A soccer match against Torino at the San Paolo stadium in Naples, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Close
17 / 21
<p>Bryan Vasquez (L) of Costa Rica and Rene Gonzalez of Nicaragua fight during their interim WBA super featherweight boxing title fight in San Jose October 26, 2013. Vasquez won a technical split decision after the fight was stopped following the fourth round after an unintentional headbutt sending the decision to the score cards. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate</p>

Bryan Vasquez (L) of Costa Rica and Rene Gonzalez of Nicaragua fight during their interim WBA super feathemore

2013年 10月 28日 星期一

Bryan Vasquez (L) of Costa Rica and Rene Gonzalez of Nicaragua fight during their interim WBA super featherweight boxing title fight in San Jose October 26, 2013. Vasquez won a technical split decision after the fight was stopped following the fourth round after an unintentional headbutt sending the decision to the score cards. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Close
18 / 21
<p>Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina raises the winner's trophy after he won his final match against Switzerland's Roger Federer at the Swiss Indoors ATP tennis tournament in Basel October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina raises the winner's trophy after he won his final match against Switzerlmore

2013年 10月 28日 星期一

Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina raises the winner's trophy after he won his final match against Switzerland's Roger Federer at the Swiss Indoors ATP tennis tournament in Basel October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
19 / 21
<p>AS Roma's Federico Balzaretti (L) jumps for the ball with Udinese's Badu Emmanuel during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Friuli stadium in Udine October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

AS Roma's Federico Balzaretti (L) jumps for the ball with Udinese's Badu Emmanuel during their Italian Serimore

2013年 10月 28日 星期一

AS Roma's Federico Balzaretti (L) jumps for the ball with Udinese's Badu Emmanuel during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Friuli stadium in Udine October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
20 / 21
<p>Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany (L) and Lotus F1 Formula One driver Romain Grosjean (R) of France spray champagne on the face of Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany on the podium after the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2013. Vettel became Formula One's youngest four-times world champion on Sunday after winning the Indian Grand Prix for Red Bull. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany (L) and Lotus F1 Formula One driver Romain Grosjean (R)more

2013年 10月 28日 星期一

Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany (L) and Lotus F1 Formula One driver Romain Grosjean (R) of France spray champagne on the face of Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany on the podium after the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2013. Vettel became Formula One's youngest four-times world champion on Sunday after winning the Indian Grand Prix for Red Bull. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
21 / 21
重播
下一图片集
Edtior's Choice

Edtior's Choice

下一个

Edtior's Choice

Edtior's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 10月 27日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 10月 25日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 10月 24日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 10月 23日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Protest of one

Protest of one

From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.

China's mega statues

China's mega statues

The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela the day after nationwide opposition protests, in which three people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Journey to the Space Station

Journey to the Space Station

The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft carrying the crew of Jack Fischer of the U.S. and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐