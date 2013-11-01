版本:
<p>A policeman (2nd L) of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) controls a mock rioter during a SWAT police performance drill at a training base in Xi'an, Shaanxi province October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A policeman (2nd L) of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) controls a mock rioter during a SWAT police performance drill at a training base in Xi'an, Shaanxi province October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen holds the hands of designers Jeziel Moraes (L) and Adriana Zucco (R) on stage after presenting a creation from the Colcci Winter 2014 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen holds the hands of designers Jeziel Moraes (L) and Adriana Zucco (R) on stage after presenting a creation from the Colcci Winter 2014 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>A tuk-tuk taxi driver's feet hang out of his vehicle as he sleeps while waiting for a customer in Colombo, October 31, 2013.REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

A tuk-tuk taxi driver's feet hang out of his vehicle as he sleeps while waiting for a customer in Colombo, October 31, 2013.REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

<p>Riot police (front) block fans during clashes at the stands of the Spartak Moscow supporters during the Russian Cup 1/16 soccer match finals between Shinnik Yaroslavl and Spartak Moscow in Yaroslavl, October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Vladimir Kutin</p>

Riot police (front) block fans during clashes at the stands of the Spartak Moscow supporters during the Russian Cup 1/16 soccer match finals between Shinnik Yaroslavl and Spartak Moscow in Yaroslavl, October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Vladimir Kutin

<p>An illustration picture shows the logos of Google and Yahoo connected with LAN cables in a Berlin office October 31, 2013. The National Security Agency has tapped directly into communications links used by Google and Yahoo to move huge amounts of email and other user information among overseas data centers, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday. The report, based on secret NSA documents leaked by former contractor Edward Snowden, appears to show the agency has used weak restrictions on its overseas activities to exploit major U.S. companies' data to a far greater extent than realized. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

An illustration picture shows the logos of Google and Yahoo connected with LAN cables in a Berlin office October 31, 2013. The National Security Agency has tapped directly into communications links used by Google and Yahoo to move huge amounts of email and other user information among overseas data centers, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday. The report, based on secret NSA documents leaked by former contractor Edward Snowden, appears to show the agency has used weak restrictions on its overseas activities to exploit major U.S. companies' data to a far greater extent than realized. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

<p>Relatives of Ahmed Imad Yusef mourn during his funeral in the West Bank village of Qabatiya, near Jenin October 31, 2013. Israeli troops shot dead Yusef, a Palestinian, during a clash in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, Palestinian witnesses and medical officials said. An Israeli military spokeswoman said the soldiers had been on an overnight raid in a village near the city of Jenin, when about 50 Palestinians started hurling rocks at them. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman</p>

Relatives of Ahmed Imad Yusef mourn during his funeral in the West Bank village of Qabatiya, near Jenin October 31, 2013. Israeli troops shot dead Yusef, a Palestinian, during a clash in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, Palestinian witnesses and medical officials said. An Israeli military spokeswoman said the soldiers had been on an overnight raid in a village near the city of Jenin, when about 50 Palestinians started hurling rocks at them. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

<p>A woman sits on her suitcase as she waits for a train during a 24-hour nationwide train strike against the privatization plans of railways public companies Adif and Renfe at Santa Just train station in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

A woman sits on her suitcase as she waits for a train during a 24-hour nationwide train strike against the privatization plans of railways public companies Adif and Renfe at Santa Just train station in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

<p>A member of the Israeli Ethiopian community prays during a ceremony marking the Ethiopian Jewish holiday of Sigd in Jerusalem October 31, 2013. The holiday symbolizes the community's connection to Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

A member of the Israeli Ethiopian community prays during a ceremony marking the Ethiopian Jewish holiday of Sigd in Jerusalem October 31, 2013. The holiday symbolizes the community's connection to Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

<p>Bolshoi Theatre dancer Pavel Dmitrichenko (2nd L), together with his co-defendants, is escorted before a court session in Moscow October 31, 2013. Dmitrichenko is on trial for ordering an acid attack on Bolshoi Theatre artistic director Sergei Filin in January 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Bolshoi Theatre dancer Pavel Dmitrichenko (2nd L), together with his co-defendants, is escorted before a court session in Moscow October 31, 2013. Dmitrichenko is on trial for ordering an acid attack on Bolshoi Theatre artistic director Sergei Filin in January 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Grooms, who are members of the Orphan Foundation for Development, wearing traditional costumes and carrying swords try to enter a building for a mass wedding ceremony in Sanaa October 31, 2013. About 4,000 members took part in the ceremony which was organized by the institution and supported by the former Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi</p>

Grooms, who are members of the Orphan Foundation for Development, wearing traditional costumes and carrying swords try to enter a building for a mass wedding ceremony in Sanaa October 31, 2013. About 4,000 members took part in the ceremony which was organized by the institution and supported by the former Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

<p>Toronto Mayor Rob Ford yells at reporters and photographers to get off of his property in front of his house in Toronto October 31, 2013. Ford denied allegations earlier this year that he was caught smoking crack cocaine on camera. Evidence in a case that police used to obtain search warrants in the arrest of Ford's occasional driver Alessandro Lisi on drug charges are expected to be made public on Thursday. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford yells at reporters and photographers to get off of his property in front of his house in Toronto October 31, 2013. Ford denied allegations earlier this year that he was caught smoking crack cocaine on camera. Evidence in a case that police used to obtain search warrants in the arrest of Ford's occasional driver Alessandro Lisi on drug charges are expected to be made public on Thursday. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>The newest art installation by British artist Banksy, which his website calls "Bronx Zoo (at Yankee Stadium)", is seen on a wall outside Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York October 31, 2013. Known for his anti-authoritarian black-and-white stencilled images, British street artist Banksy is treating New Yorkers to a daily dose of spray-painted art - while eluding the police and incurring the wrath of New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

The newest art installation by British artist Banksy, which his website calls "Bronx Zoo (at Yankee Stadium)", is seen on a wall outside Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York October 31, 2013. Known for his anti-authoritarian black-and-white stencilled images, British street artist Banksy is treating New Yorkers to a daily dose of spray-painted art - while eluding the police and incurring the wrath of New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Portugal's Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho speaks near Deputy Prime Minister Paulo Portas during the debate for the 2014 budget at the parliament in Lisbon October 31, 2013. The budget, to be voted on at the end of the two-day parliament session, is expected to lead the country out of its bailout programme and return it to normal debt market financing along with its first positive economic growth since 2010. The budget bill is expected to be easily approved thanks to the majority that the parties of the centre-right coalition government enjoy in parliament. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

Portugal's Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho speaks near Deputy Prime Minister Paulo Portas during the debate for the 2014 budget at the parliament in Lisbon October 31, 2013. The budget, to be voted on at the end of the two-day parliament session, is expected to lead the country out of its bailout programme and return it to normal debt market financing along with its first positive economic growth since 2010. The budget bill is expected to be easily approved thanks to the majority that the parties of the centre-right coalition government enjoy in parliament. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

<p>Martin Sabbatella (bottom C), head of the Argentine government's Federal Authority on Audio Visual Communications Services (AFSCA), talks to journalists as he arrives at the office building of media conglomerate Grupo Clarin in Buenos Aires October 31, 2013. Argentina's Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a controversial media law that government proponents applauded as an effort to reduce market concentration but opponents viewed as state meddling aimed at quieting dissent. The ruling, which will require Grupo Clarin to divest some of its units, comes as a relief for President Cristina Fernandez's government only a few days after a setback in midterm elections. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

Martin Sabbatella (bottom C), head of the Argentine government's Federal Authority on Audio Visual Communications Services (AFSCA), talks to journalists as he arrives at the office building of media conglomerate Grupo Clarin in Buenos Aires October 31, 2013. Argentina's Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a controversial media law that government proponents applauded as an effort to reduce market concentration but opponents viewed as state meddling aimed at quieting dissent. The ruling, which will require Grupo Clarin to divest some of its units, comes as a relief for President Cristina Fernandez's government only a few days after a setback in midterm elections. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

<p>Men sing and dance as they celebrate referendum results in Abyei October 31, 2013. Permanent residents of the disputed Abyei region overwhelmingly voted to join South Sudan on Thursday in a symbolic referendum that could antagonise heavily armed Arab nomads who drive their livestock through the area and claim it for Sudan. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Men sing and dance as they celebrate referendum results in Abyei October 31, 2013. Permanent residents of the disputed Abyei region overwhelmingly voted to join South Sudan on Thursday in a symbolic referendum that could antagonise heavily armed Arab nomads who drive their livestock through the area and claim it for Sudan. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>A couple dressed in wedding costumes kiss as they ride a motorcycle made to look like a car during the "Moto Halloween Party 2013" in Cali October 30, 2013. Every year, motorcycling enthusiasts dress up in outfits and ride around Cali to celebrate Halloween. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga</p>

A couple dressed in wedding costumes kiss as they ride a motorcycle made to look like a car during the "Moto Halloween Party 2013" in Cali October 30, 2013. Every year, motorcycling enthusiasts dress up in outfits and ride around Cali to celebrate Halloween. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

<p>Families displaced by fighting between the Congolese army and M23 rebels in Bunagana in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, prepare dinner in a field with other displaced families in the Ugandan town of Bunagana, 491 km (305 miles) west of the capital Kampala October 31, 2013. Congo's army said on Thursday it was hunting rebels deep in the forests and mountains along the border with Rwanda and Uganda, the insurgents' last hideouts after they were driven from towns they seized during a 20-month rebellion. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Families displaced by fighting between the Congolese army and M23 rebels in Bunagana in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, prepare dinner in a field with other displaced families in the Ugandan town of Bunagana, 491 km (305 miles) west of the capital Kampala October 31, 2013. Congo's army said on Thursday it was hunting rebels deep in the forests and mountains along the border with Rwanda and Uganda, the insurgents' last hideouts after they were driven from towns they seized during a 20-month rebellion. REUTERS/James Akena

<p>Colombian wingsuit flyer Jhonathan Florez (L) is pictured with his cameraman during a jump from a helicopter some 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) above the sanctuary of Monserrate, in Bogota October 31, 2013. REUTERS/John Vizcaino</p>

Colombian wingsuit flyer Jhonathan Florez (L) is pictured with his cameraman during a jump from a helicopter some 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) above the sanctuary of Monserrate, in Bogota October 31, 2013. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

<p>A tunnel used to smuggle drugs between the U.S. and Mexico is shown in this handout photo released to Reuters October 31, 2013 by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Department (ICE). The tunnel linked an industrial park in Otay Mesa, California with Tijuana, Mexico and featured both rail and ventilation systems. REUTERS/ICE/Handout via Reuters</p>

A tunnel used to smuggle drugs between the U.S. and Mexico is shown in this handout photo released to Reuters October 31, 2013 by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Department (ICE). The tunnel linked an industrial park in Otay Mesa, California with Tijuana, Mexico and featured both rail and ventilation systems. REUTERS/ICE/Handout via Reuters

<p>People receive dental treatment at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. The four-day clinic provides free medical, dental and vision care, prevention resources and follow-up care to thousands of un-insured, under-insured and at-risk individuals and families. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

People receive dental treatment at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. The four-day clinic provides free medical, dental and vision care, prevention resources and follow-up care to thousands of un-insured, under-insured and at-risk individuals and families. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama (center left) and first lady Michelle Obama (center right) give Halloween treats to visiting children at the White House in Washington, October 31, 2013. The first family gave a butter cookie shaped like the White House, a box of M&amp;M's with the presidential seal on the box, and a handful of dried fruit in each bag. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

U.S. President Barack Obama (center left) and first lady Michelle Obama (center right) give Halloween treats to visiting children at the White House in Washington, October 31, 2013. The first family gave a butter cookie shaped like the White House, a box of M&M's with the presidential seal on the box, and a handful of dried fruit in each bag. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>Atletico Madrid's David Villa (L) is tackled by Granada's Jeison Fabian Murillo during their Spanish First Division soccer match at Nuevo Los Carmenes stadium in Granada October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Pepe Marin</p>

Atletico Madrid's David Villa (L) is tackled by Granada's Jeison Fabian Murillo during their Spanish First Division soccer match at Nuevo Los Carmenes stadium in Granada October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Pepe Marin

<p>Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates scoring against Sevilla during their Spanish first division soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates scoring against Sevilla during their Spanish first division soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

