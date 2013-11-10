版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 11月 10日 星期日 15:50 BJT

<p>Survivors stand among debris and ruins of houses destroyed after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 10, 2013. Haiyan, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded killed at least 10,000 people in the central Philippines province of Leyte, a senior police official said on Sunday, with coastal towns and the regional capital devastated by huge waves. Super typhoon Haiyan destroyed about 70 to 80 percent of the area in its path as it tore through the province on Friday, said chief superintendent Elmer Soria, a regional police director. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

2013年 11月 10日 星期日

<p>Free Syrian army fighters take up position with their weapons in the Mouazafeen neighbourhood in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

2013年 11月 10日 星期日

<p>Ireland's Fergus McFadden (L) is challenged by Samoa's Brando Vaaulo in their international rugby union match at Aviva stadium in Dublin November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

2013年 11月 10日 星期日

<p>European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton (R) and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrive at a news conference at the end of the Iranian nuclear talks in Geneva November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

2013年 11月 10日 星期日

<p>Miss Venezuela Gabriela Isler (L) reacts as she is crowned by Olivia Culpo, Miss Universe 2012, after winning the Miss Universe pageant at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

2013年 11月 10日 星期日

<p>Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovich (L) clashes with West Bromwich Albion players during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

2013年 11月 10日 星期日

<p>Residents stand on the ruins of their house amidst other destroyed houses after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 10, 2013. One of the most powerful storms ever recorded killed at least 10,000 people in the central Philippines province of Leyte, a senior police official said on Sunday, with coastal towns and the regional capital devastated by huge waves. Super typhoon Haiyan destroyed about 70 to 80 percent of the area in its path as it tore through the province on Friday, said chief superintendent Elmer Soria, a regional police director. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

2013年 11月 10日 星期日

<p>A man casts his shadow on a historical picture of a scene when the border was opened, at a memorial site in Bornholmer Strasse in Berlin November 9, 2013. Berlin on Saturday marks the 24th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

2013年 11月 10日 星期日

<p>Inter Milan's Yuto Nagatomo (2nd R) celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal against Livorno during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the San Siro stadium in Milan November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

2013年 11月 10日 星期日

<p>A model presents a creation from the Espaco Fashion Fall/Winter collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

2013年 11月 10日 星期日

<p>An elderly man reads an inscription on a cross dedicated to his brother in the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London November 9, 2013. The field commemorates Britain's war dead with crosses and poppies ahead of Remembrance Sunday. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

2013年 11月 10日 星期日

<p>Cast member Jared Leto gestures as he arrives for a red carpet event for the movie "Dallas Buyers Club" at the Rome Film Festival, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2013年 11月 10日 星期日

<p>France's Remi Tales is challenged by New Zealand All Blacks' Brodie Retallick and Owens Franks during their rugby test match at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis near Paris, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

2013年 11月 10日 星期日

<p>British Foreign Secretary William Hague speaks to the press following his meeting with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry at the Iran nuclear talks in Geneva, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

2013年 11月 10日 星期日

<p>Pat Seitas, dressed in mid 19th-Century clothes, waves goodbye to her husband, a crew member for the world's oldest active sailing ship, the "Star of India", as it heads out on a morning sail to celebrate its 150th birthday in San Diego, California November 9, 2013. According to the Maritime Museum of San Diego, the 212-foot-long vessel was built at Ramsey shipyard on the Isle of Man in Great Britain and was named the Euterpe when it was launched in 1863. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

2013年 11月 10日 星期日

<p>Ryan Rice speaks to his father Joe as they wait for the start of a make-shift drive-in movie theater in Gary, Indiana, September 6, 2013. Struggling U.S. Rust Belt cities for years have tried to counter the loss of manufacturing jobs with big, expensive projects including casinos and stadiums. Now, Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson is going small with strategic, narrowly focused ideas such as selling vacant homes for $1, demolishing derelict buildings and basic neighborhood clean-up projects that produce immediate results. Picture taken September 6. To match story USA-CITIES/RUSTBELT REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

2013年 11月 10日 星期日

<p>Australia's Michael Hooper (R) is tackled by Italy's Robert Barbieri (L) and Marco Bortolami (C) during their Six Nations rugby union match at the Olympic stadium in Turin, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino</p>

2013年 11月 10日 星期日

<p>A pregnant woman cooks a meal inside a building overlooking destroyed houses after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 10, 2013. One of the most powerful storms ever recorded killed at least 10,000 people in the central Philippines province of Leyte, a senior police official said on Sunday, with coastal towns and the regional capital devastated by huge waves. Super typhoon Haiyan destroyed about 70 to 80 percent of the area in its path as it tore through the province on Friday, said chief superintendent Elmer Soria, a regional police director. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

2013年 11月 10日 星期日

<p>Camel traders wait to take their meals at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan November 8, 2013. Many international and domestic tourists throng to Pushkar to witness one of the most colourful and popular fairs in India. Thousands of animals, mainly camels, are brought to the fair to be sold and traded. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

2013年 11月 10日 星期日

<p>Members of the Brazilian indigenous ethnic group Kuikuro dance before the opening ceremony of the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 9, 2013. Forty eight Brazilian Indigenous tribes will present their cultural rituals and compete in their traditional sports such as archery, running with logs and canoeing during the XII Games of Indigenous People which takes place from November 8 to 16. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

2013年 11月 10日 星期日

<p>People stand under Union Flag umbrellas during rain in Piccadilly Circus in London November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

2013年 11月 10日 星期日

<p>A Free Syrian army fighter throws a hand grenade on forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad in the Mouazafeen neighbourhood in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

2013年 11月 10日 星期日

<p>A fighter from the Tawhid Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, launches a projectile towards forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

2013年 11月 10日 星期日

<p>Survivors carry a person killed as super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 9, 2013. Typhoon Haiyan, the strongest typhoon in the world this year and possibly the most powerful ever to hit land battered the central Philippines on Friday, forcing millions of people to flee to safer ground, cutting power lines and blowing apart houses. Haiyan, a category-5 super typhoon, bore down on the northern tip of Cebu Province, a popular tourist destination with the country's second-largest city, after lashing the islands of Leyte and Samar with 275 kph (170 mph) wind gusts and 5-6 meter (15-19 ft) waves. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

2013年 11月 10日 星期日

