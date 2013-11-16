版本:
中国
2013年 11月 16日 星期六

<p>A rainbow appears above typhoon survivors desperate to catch a flight from the Tacloban airport November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

2013年 11月 16日 星期六

<p>Venezuelan Maria Carolina Parejo (R) stands in front of a friend as she prepares to undergo surgery to remove liquid silicone she had paid to be injected into her buttocks previously for aesthetic reasons, in Caracas, October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

2013年 11月 16日 星期六

<p>A Shi'ite Muslim woman is reflected on a glass of a parked car as she attends a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in the old quarters of Delhi November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

2013年 11月 16日 星期六

<p>New bishop Fernando Vergez Alzaga lies in front of the altar during his ordination ceremony leaded by Pope Francis in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

2013年 11月 16日 星期六

<p>A Shi'ite Muslim woman gets her child gashed with a knife during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in the old quarters of Delhi November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

2013年 11月 16日 星期六

<p>Greece's Kostas Katsouranis (top) jumps onto Kostas Mitroglou as they celebrate Mitroglou's goal against Romania during their 2014 World Cup qualifying playoff first leg soccer match at Karaiskaki stadium in Piraeus, near Athens November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

2013年 11月 16日 星期六

<p>Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood and ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans against the military and interior ministry, while gesturing with four fingers, during a protest in front of barbed wire, army soldiers and the riot police at El-Thadiya presidential palace in Cairo, November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

2013年 11月 16日 星期六

<p>Rescue workers and onlookers stand next to derailed coaches at the site of a train accident near Nashik in the western Indian state of Maharashtra November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2013年 11月 16日 星期六

<p>A pedestrian walks by a fence outside Number One Regional Tuberculosis Hospital of the General Directorate of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

2013年 11月 16日 星期六

<p>Anti-government protesters aim laser beams toward riot police during clashes after the Ashura procession in the village of Sanabis west of Manama, November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed</p>

2013年 11月 16日 星期六

<p>A dog sits over a drinking water basin along a road in the old quarters of Delhi November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

2013年 11月 16日 星期六

<p>A Nepalese man is silhouetted as he walks along a street at Hanumandhoka Durbar Square in Kathmandu November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

2013年 11月 16日 星期六

<p>Japan's Saori Sakoda spikes the ball against Thailand during their FIVB Women's Volleyball Grand Champions Cup 2013 in Tokyo November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

2013年 11月 16日 星期六

<p>Sikh pilgrims wave from a compartment of a train travelling to Pakistan, at a railway station in the northern Indian city of Amritsar November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Munish Sharma</p>

2013年 11月 16日 星期六

<p>Actor Alec Baldwin shoves a photographer and tells him to move out of his way after he arrived in his SUV at the building where he lives in New York November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2013年 11月 16日 星期六

<p>A protester against the government-backed amnesty bill shouts slogans as she joins others in a rally at Ratchaprasong intersection, in the heart of Bangkok's main shopping district November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom</p>

2013年 11月 16日 星期六

<p>Shi'ite Muslim women look out from a window to watch a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in the old quarters of Delhi November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

2013年 11月 16日 星期六

<p>A displaced man walks past a ship washed ashore by a typhoon in Tacloban, November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

2013年 11月 16日 星期六

<p>A worshipper lights a candle at the Syriac Orthodox Church in Al-Darbasiyah, Hasakah province November 13, 2013. REUTERS</p>

2013年 11月 16日 星期六

<p>A '1:12' flag is fixed outside a window of a house in Zurich November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

2013年 11月 16日 星期六

<p>Gerardo Alvarez, a 53-year-old evacuee from Tacloban, grimaces with grief while strapped to a wheelchair at Brigadier General Benito N. Ebuen Airbase in Cebu November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Aubrey Belford</p>

2013年 11月 16日 星期六

<p>U.S. singer Marc Anthony performs during his "Vivir mi vida" concert tour in Montevideo November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff</p>

2013年 11月 16日 星期六

<p>Ksenia Monko and Kirill Khaliavin of Russia perform during their ice dance short program at the ISU Bompard Trophy event at Bercy in Paris, November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

2013年 11月 16日 星期六

<p>Relatives stand by candles lit on a mass grave, where they buried 17 members of their Songalia family who died when Super Typhoon Haiyan hit Leyte, by the side of a road south of Tacloban November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

2013年 11月 16日 星期六

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐