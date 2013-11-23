Editor's Choice
A wrecked car is seen lifted onto the side of a damaged road after an explosion in a Sinopec Corp oil pipelmore
A wrecked car is seen lifted onto the side of a damaged road after an explosion in a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the Kennedy family pay their respects at Arlington National Cemetery to mark the 50th anniversarmore
Members of the Kennedy family pay their respects at Arlington National Cemetery to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy at his gravesite in Arlington, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Supporters of Ahl-i-Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ), a political and religious group, raise their hands during a pmore
Supporters of Ahl-i-Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ), a political and religious group, raise their hands during a protest in Karachi November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Syrian refugee children play outside a refugee camp in Sofia November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Syrian refugee children play outside a refugee camp in Sofia November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Australia's Chris Rogers dives to catch the ball played by England's Stuart Broad during the second day's pmore
Australia's Chris Rogers dives to catch the ball played by England's Stuart Broad during the second day's play of the first Ashes cricket test match in Brisbane November 22, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A worker gathers items for delivery from the warehouse floor at Amazon's distribution center in Phoenix, Armore
A worker gathers items for delivery from the warehouse floor at Amazon's distribution center in Phoenix, Arizona November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph D. Freso
Australia's Mitchell Johnson (R) celebrates with teammate George Bailey (L) after taking the wicket of Englmore
Australia's Mitchell Johnson (R) celebrates with teammate George Bailey (L) after taking the wicket of England's Graeme Swann during the second day's play of the first Ashes cricket test match in Brisbane November 22, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A man falls from a bridge during an attempt to abseil at a park in Jilin, Jilin province, November 19, 2013more
A man falls from a bridge during an attempt to abseil at a park in Jilin, Jilin province, November 19, 2013. The man died after being sent to hospital, local media reported. Picture taken November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
An anti-narcotics police officer destroys bundles of confiscated drugs before incinerating them in Panama Cmore
An anti-narcotics police officer destroys bundles of confiscated drugs before incinerating them in Panama City November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Children interact with a protester dressed as a polar bear against the Keystone XL oil pipeline project, asmore
Children interact with a protester dressed as a polar bear against the Keystone XL oil pipeline project, as a cut-out of U.S. President Barack Obama is seen nearby outside the White House in Washington, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Britain's Prince William speaks to pupils from the St Joseph's Catholic Academy at the Haven Point leisure more
Britain's Prince William speaks to pupils from the St Joseph's Catholic Academy at the Haven Point leisure centre in South Shields, northern England November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Jones/Pool
Ekaterina Bobrova (top) and Dmitri Soloviev of Russia perform during the ice dance short dance programme atmore
Ekaterina Bobrova (top) and Dmitri Soloviev of Russia perform during the ice dance short dance programme at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Rostelecom Cup in Moscow, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Opposition deputies throw pieces of paper towards Ukrainian government members as they leave a session of pmore
Opposition deputies throw pieces of paper towards Ukrainian government members as they leave a session of parliament in Kiev November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A man dressed as a zombie plays video games on an Xbox One console during a midnight launch event in New Yomore
A man dressed as a zombie plays video games on an Xbox One console during a midnight launch event in New York, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Protesters chant slogans during a rally against former militia fighters in Tripoli November 22, 2013. REUTmore
Protesters chant slogans during a rally against former militia fighters in Tripoli November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A duck falls on the ground as contestants use bamboo sticks to guide along the ducks during a duck race as more
A duck falls on the ground as contestants use bamboo sticks to guide along the ducks during a duck race as part of a rural sports assembly in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Young Libyans practise parkour on the beach in Benghazi November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetorimore
Young Libyans practise parkour on the beach in Benghazi November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
A Free Syrian Army fighter rests on a sofa in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria November 21, 2013. Picture taken Nmore
A Free Syrian Army fighter rests on a sofa in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria November 21, 2013. Picture taken November 21. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A biker jumps with his bike in front of the University of Athens November 22, 2013. The university remains more
A biker jumps with his bike in front of the University of Athens November 22, 2013. The university remains closed for over two months due to a strike against lay-offs by the university administrative employees. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Job seekers attend a job fair at Tianjin University November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Job seekers attend a job fair at Tianjin University November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Novak Djokovic (R) of Serbia and Rafael Nadal of Spain play an exhibition tennis match at a court set up onmore
Novak Djokovic (R) of Serbia and Rafael Nadal of Spain play an exhibition tennis match at a court set up on the deck of a ship, as the Perito Moreno glacier is seen in the background, near the Patagonian city of El Calafate November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Villegas
A U.S. military truck delivering relief supplies to typhoon survivors goes past a boy scout statue that wasmore
A U.S. military truck delivering relief supplies to typhoon survivors goes past a boy scout statue that was damaged by Typhoon Haiyan in Palo, Leyte in central Philippines November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A rescue worker walks above debris and leaked crude oil after an explosion at a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline imore
A rescue worker walks above debris and leaked crude oil after an explosion at a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Editor's choice
Out top photos from the last 24 hours.
