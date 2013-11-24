版本:
中国
2013年 11月 24日 星期日

<p>People carry bags of relief supply as they are seen through a damaged window frame in the typhoon-battered Tacloban city November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

2013年 11月 24日 星期日

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter is captured by Shi'ite fighters, fighting along forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, near the Sayyede Zinab area in Damascus November 22, 2013. Picture taken November 22, 2013. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani</p>

<p>Police stand guard in front of a property in Lambeth, south London November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Australia's Israel Folau is tackled by Scotland's Duncan Weir during their rugby union international test match at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh Scotland, November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne</p>

<p>Ksenia Stolbova (R) and Fedor Klimov of Russia perform during the pairs free programme at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Rostelecom Cup in Moscow November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor</p>

<p>A guard and a young man sit next to mannequins on a street in Tegucigalpa November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera</p>

<p>Italy's Sergio Parisse (L) is tackled by Argentina's Gabriel Ascarate during their rugby test match at the Olympic stadium in Rome, November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

<p>Men sell clothes along a damaged street in Duma neighbourhood in Damascus, November 23, 2013. Written in Arabic on the wall: "Apologies Banias, forgive us Duma". REUTERS/William Ismail</p>

<p>A hunter and his dogs search for small game during the hunt in a forest at Bayenghem-les-Seninghem, near Saint-Omer, northern France, November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (R) of Germany and Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain react after Vettel took pole position at the qualifying session of the Brazilian F1 Grand Prix at the Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

<p>Police use tear gas to disperse teachers demonstrating against education policies implemented by the ruling AK Party (AKP) in central Ankara November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A mother and her son hold candles during an event titled " A Silent Walk in the Night" in Kuala Lumpur November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Samsul Said</p>

<p>Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa (19) kicks to score near Getafe's Alvaro Arroyo (12) and Alberto Lopo (L) during their Spanish first division soccer match at Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>Serbia's Novak Djokovic laughs during his exhibition doubles tennis match with Spain's Rafael Nadal against Argentina's David Nalbandian and compatriot Juan Monaco in Buenos Aires November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

<p>A demonstrator holds a placard during a "SlutWalk" protest against sexual violence and crimes, in San Jose November 22, 2013. The sign reads, "I believe in abortions, diverse families and equal rights. If you call me a slut, so be it.". REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate</p>

<p>AC Milan's Daniele Bonera (R) fights for the ball with Genoa's Alberto Gilardino during their Italian Serie A soccer match at San Siro stadium in Milan November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

<p>A man dumps garbage in the midst of debris near his house that destroyed by Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

<p>Liverpool's Glen Johnson (L) challenges Everton's Ross Barkley during their English Premier League soccer match at Goodison Park in Liverpool, northern England November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

<p>Soldiers carry ballot boxes into a school to be converted into a polling station in Tegucigalpa November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera</p>

<p>Chief of India's ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi waves to her supporters as she arrives to address a rally ahead of the state elections in Dungarpur town, located in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Argentina's Eusebio Guinazu lies on the pitch during a scrum against Italy during their rugby test match at the Olympic stadium in Rome, November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

<p>Shi'ite fighters, fighting along forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, take up position on the front line near the Sayyede Zinab area in Damascus November 22, 2013. Picture taken November 22, 2013. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani</p>

<p>U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (3rd R) hugs European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton after she delivered a statement during a ceremony next to British Foreign Secretary William Hague (L), Germany's Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle (R) and French Foreign Affairs Minister Laurent Fabius at the United Nations in Geneva November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

