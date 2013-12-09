版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 12月 9日 星期一 20:55 BJT

Editor's Choice

<p>Kevin Ludwig and Christine Beck practice acroyoga during the "True Grit!" beach burn in Monterey, California, December 7, 2013. The Monterey burn, which includes music, dance, art and self expression, is an official regional event of Burning Man that is held annually in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

Kevin Ludwig and Christine Beck practice acroyoga during the "True Grit!" beach burn in Monterey, Californimore

2013年 12月 9日 星期一

Kevin Ludwig and Christine Beck practice acroyoga during the "True Grit!" beach burn in Monterey, California, December 7, 2013. The Monterey burn, which includes music, dance, art and self expression, is an official regional event of Burning Man that is held annually in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
1 / 22
<p>A man holds a sledgehammer as he smashes a statue of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin, which was toppled by protesters during a rally organized by supporters of EU integration in Kiev, December 8, 2013. Crowds toppled a statue of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin in the Ukrainian capital and attacked it with hammers on Sunday in the latest mass protests against President Viktor Yanukovich and his plans for closer ties with Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev</p>

A man holds a sledgehammer as he smashes a statue of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin, which was toppledmore

2013年 12月 9日 星期一

A man holds a sledgehammer as he smashes a statue of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin, which was toppled by protesters during a rally organized by supporters of EU integration in Kiev, December 8, 2013. Crowds toppled a statue of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin in the Ukrainian capital and attacked it with hammers on Sunday in the latest mass protests against President Viktor Yanukovich and his plans for closer ties with Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Close
2 / 22
<p>A man climbs an ice wall on the Presena glacier, northern Italy December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

A man climbs an ice wall on the Presena glacier, northern Italy December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofamore

2013年 12月 9日 星期一

A man climbs an ice wall on the Presena glacier, northern Italy December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
3 / 22
<p>People from the Children of Mary Sodality wait before a service for former South African President Nelson Mandela, at the Regina Mundi Church in Soweto December 8, 2013. South African anti-apartheid hero Mandela died aged 95 at his Johannesburg home on December 5 after a prolonged lung infection. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

People from the Children of Mary Sodality wait before a service for former South African President Nelson Mmore

2013年 12月 9日 星期一

People from the Children of Mary Sodality wait before a service for former South African President Nelson Mandela, at the Regina Mundi Church in Soweto December 8, 2013. South African anti-apartheid hero Mandela died aged 95 at his Johannesburg home on December 5 after a prolonged lung infection. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Close
4 / 22
<p>An anti-government protester applies make-up as she wakes up after taking part in an ongoing demonstration outside Government House in Bangkok December 8, 2013. Anti-government protesters have been on the streets for weeks, clashing with police and vowing to oust Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra and eradicate the influence of her self-exiled brother Thaksin in a final push on Monday. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

An anti-government protester applies make-up as she wakes up after taking part in an ongoing demonstration more

2013年 12月 9日 星期一

An anti-government protester applies make-up as she wakes up after taking part in an ongoing demonstration outside Government House in Bangkok December 8, 2013. Anti-government protesters have been on the streets for weeks, clashing with police and vowing to oust Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra and eradicate the influence of her self-exiled brother Thaksin in a final push on Monday. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
5 / 22
<p>A woman cries as she kneels next to a sea of flowers outside the house where Nelson Mandela died in Johannesburg, December 8, 2013. South African anti-apartheid hero Mandela died aged 95 at his Johannesburg home on December 5 after a prolonged lung infection. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

A woman cries as she kneels next to a sea of flowers outside the house where Nelson Mandela died in Johannemore

2013年 12月 9日 星期一

A woman cries as she kneels next to a sea of flowers outside the house where Nelson Mandela died in Johannesburg, December 8, 2013. South African anti-apartheid hero Mandela died aged 95 at his Johannesburg home on December 5 after a prolonged lung infection. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
6 / 22
<p>Protesters practise tactics to defend themselves from possible police scuffles during a rally held by supporters of EU integration in central Kiev, December 8, 2013. Pro-Europe protesters flocked to Kiev's Independence Square on Sunday for a rally that organisers were hoping would swell to 1 million people, piling pressure on Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich to turn back from seeking closer ties to Russia. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Protesters practise tactics to defend themselves from possible police scuffles during a rally held by suppomore

2013年 12月 9日 星期一

Protesters practise tactics to defend themselves from possible police scuffles during a rally held by supporters of EU integration in central Kiev, December 8, 2013. Pro-Europe protesters flocked to Kiev's Independence Square on Sunday for a rally that organisers were hoping would swell to 1 million people, piling pressure on Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich to turn back from seeking closer ties to Russia. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
7 / 22
<p>People displaced by fighting between rival militias take shelter under an old broken airplane at the airport in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 7, 2013. French soldiers were cheered by residents on Saturday as they began patrolling densely populated neighborhoods of Central African Republic's capital, Bangui, which has been rocked by waves of killings between Muslim and Christian communities. Picture taken December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Herve Serefio</p>

People displaced by fighting between rival militias take shelter under an old broken airplane at the airpormore

2013年 12月 9日 星期一

People displaced by fighting between rival militias take shelter under an old broken airplane at the airport in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 7, 2013. French soldiers were cheered by residents on Saturday as they began patrolling densely populated neighborhoods of Central African Republic's capital, Bangui, which has been rocked by waves of killings between Muslim and Christian communities. Picture taken December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Herve Serefio

Close
8 / 22
<p>Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi reacts as he attends a rally to launch the "Forza Silvio" (Go Silvio) club in downtown Rome December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Yara Nardi</p>

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi reacts as he attends a rally to launch the "Forza Silvio" (more

2013年 12月 9日 星期一

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi reacts as he attends a rally to launch the "Forza Silvio" (Go Silvio) club in downtown Rome December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Close
9 / 22
<p>U.S. Marines Lt. Col. Clint Benfield (L) and Col. Ben Watson (R) talk under pictures of Queen Elizabeth, Afghan President Hamid Karzai and U.S. President Barack Obama at Camp Bastion, Afghanistan December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Wilson/Pool</p>

U.S. Marines Lt. Col. Clint Benfield (L) and Col. Ben Watson (R) talk under pictures of Queen Elizabeth, Afmore

2013年 12月 9日 星期一

U.S. Marines Lt. Col. Clint Benfield (L) and Col. Ben Watson (R) talk under pictures of Queen Elizabeth, Afghan President Hamid Karzai and U.S. President Barack Obama at Camp Bastion, Afghanistan December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Wilson/Pool

Close
10 / 22
<p>Vasco da Gama soccer fans beat up an Atletico Paranaense fan during their Brazilian championship match in Joinville in Santa Catarina state December 8, 2013. According to local media, four people were injured and hospitalized during clashes between soccer fans during the game. The game was stopped during the clashes and resumed after an hour. REUTERS/Carlos Moraes/Agencia O Dia</p>

Vasco da Gama soccer fans beat up an Atletico Paranaense fan during their Brazilian championship match in Jmore

2013年 12月 9日 星期一

Vasco da Gama soccer fans beat up an Atletico Paranaense fan during their Brazilian championship match in Joinville in Santa Catarina state December 8, 2013. According to local media, four people were injured and hospitalized during clashes between soccer fans during the game. The game was stopped during the clashes and resumed after an hour. REUTERS/Carlos Moraes/Agencia O Dia

Close
11 / 22
<p>A man crawls in front of Nelson Mandela supporters as they rally through the streets of the Soweto area of Johannesburg on December 8, 2013. With hymns and eulogies, South Africans of all colours and creeds remembered Mandela in a day of prayers on Sunday, holding him up as a symbol of freedom, forgiveness and hope for the nation and the world. Mandela died on Thursday at the age of 95. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

A man crawls in front of Nelson Mandela supporters as they rally through the streets of the Soweto area of more

2013年 12月 9日 星期一

A man crawls in front of Nelson Mandela supporters as they rally through the streets of the Soweto area of Johannesburg on December 8, 2013. With hymns and eulogies, South Africans of all colours and creeds remembered Mandela in a day of prayers on Sunday, holding him up as a symbol of freedom, forgiveness and hope for the nation and the world. Mandela died on Thursday at the age of 95. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
12 / 22
<p>Contestant Jennifer Grout performs on stage during the Season 3 finale of "Arabs Got Talent" in Zouk Mosbeh area, north of Beirut December 7, 2013. Grout, an American singer with no Arab heritage nearly took the top prize in the "Arabs Got Talent" television show this weekend, breaking into the top three alongside a Palestinian artist and a Syrian dance troupe. Grout, a 23-year-old from Massachusetts, fell just short in the end, but her renditions of classical Arabic songs had stunned some audiences - especially given that she only speaks a little Arabic. REUTERS/Mohammed Azakir</p>

Contestant Jennifer Grout performs on stage during the Season 3 finale of "Arabs Got Talent" in Zouk Mosbehmore

2013年 12月 9日 星期一

Contestant Jennifer Grout performs on stage during the Season 3 finale of "Arabs Got Talent" in Zouk Mosbeh area, north of Beirut December 7, 2013. Grout, an American singer with no Arab heritage nearly took the top prize in the "Arabs Got Talent" television show this weekend, breaking into the top three alongside a Palestinian artist and a Syrian dance troupe. Grout, a 23-year-old from Massachusetts, fell just short in the end, but her renditions of classical Arabic songs had stunned some audiences - especially given that she only speaks a little Arabic. REUTERS/Mohammed Azakir

Close
13 / 22
<p>A Palestinian woman, hoping to cross into Egypt, carries her son as he looks out of a bus window while waiting at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip December 8, 2013. Egyptian authorities partially opened the Rafah crossing, Gaza's main window to the world, on Sunday for three days, border officials said. Since July, the authorities have kept the crossing largely closed, only opening it partially for humanitarian purposes. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

A Palestinian woman, hoping to cross into Egypt, carries her son as he looks out of a bus window while waitmore

2013年 12月 9日 星期一

A Palestinian woman, hoping to cross into Egypt, carries her son as he looks out of a bus window while waiting at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip December 8, 2013. Egyptian authorities partially opened the Rafah crossing, Gaza's main window to the world, on Sunday for three days, border officials said. Since July, the authorities have kept the crossing largely closed, only opening it partially for humanitarian purposes. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Close
14 / 22
<p>A French military sniper readies his rifle in Bangui December 8, 2013. France is deploying 1,600 troops to its former colony after the U.N. Security Council on Thursday authorised it to use force to help African peacekeepers struggling to restore order. REUTERS/Herve Serefio</p>

A French military sniper readies his rifle in Bangui December 8, 2013. France is deploying 1,600 troops to more

2013年 12月 9日 星期一

A French military sniper readies his rifle in Bangui December 8, 2013. France is deploying 1,600 troops to its former colony after the U.N. Security Council on Thursday authorised it to use force to help African peacekeepers struggling to restore order. REUTERS/Herve Serefio

Close
15 / 22
<p>Riot police and Interior Ministry personnel block a street during a rally organized by supporters of EU integration in central Kiev, December 8, 2013. Pro-Europe protesters flocked to Kiev's Independence Square on Sunday for a rally that organisers were hoping would swell to 1 million people, piling pressure on Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich to turn back from seeking closer ties to Russia. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Riot police and Interior Ministry personnel block a street during a rally organized by supporters of EU intmore

2013年 12月 9日 星期一

Riot police and Interior Ministry personnel block a street during a rally organized by supporters of EU integration in central Kiev, December 8, 2013. Pro-Europe protesters flocked to Kiev's Independence Square on Sunday for a rally that organisers were hoping would swell to 1 million people, piling pressure on Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich to turn back from seeking closer ties to Russia. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
16 / 22
<p>Australia's Nathan Lyon's cap is seen on umpire Marais Erasmus's hat as he bowls during the fourth day of the second Ashes test cricket match against England at the Adelaide Oval December 8, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Australia's Nathan Lyon's cap is seen on umpire Marais Erasmus's hat as he bowls during the fourth day of tmore

2013年 12月 9日 星期一

Australia's Nathan Lyon's cap is seen on umpire Marais Erasmus's hat as he bowls during the fourth day of the second Ashes test cricket match against England at the Adelaide Oval December 8, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
17 / 22
<p>People with their bodies painted wait to participate in a protest against bullfighting in downtown Lima December 8, 2013. People covered themselves with fake blood and black paint as they formed a bull's figure with their bodies in protest against bullfighting, as the Plaza de Acho bullring in Lima hosts an international bullfight season during the months of November and December. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

People with their bodies painted wait to participate in a protest against bullfighting in downtown Lima Decmore

2013年 12月 9日 星期一

People with their bodies painted wait to participate in a protest against bullfighting in downtown Lima December 8, 2013. People covered themselves with fake blood and black paint as they formed a bull's figure with their bodies in protest against bullfighting, as the Plaza de Acho bullring in Lima hosts an international bullfight season during the months of November and December. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
18 / 22
<p>Wenceslous Nicholas, age four, lights a candle in front of the statue of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Parliament Square in central London December 8, 2013. South African anti-apartheid hero Mandela died aged 95 at his Johannesburg home on December 5 after a prolonged lung infection. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Wenceslous Nicholas, age four, lights a candle in front of the statue of former South African President Nelmore

2013年 12月 9日 星期一

Wenceslous Nicholas, age four, lights a candle in front of the statue of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Parliament Square in central London December 8, 2013. South African anti-apartheid hero Mandela died aged 95 at his Johannesburg home on December 5 after a prolonged lung infection. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
19 / 22
<p>An anti-government protester receives a head massage as tens of thousands gather at the Democracy Monument in central Bangkok December 8, 2013. Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra proposed a referendum on her future on Sunday and promised to resign if that was what the people wanted, as anti-government protesters prepared for a final push to try to force her from power. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

An anti-government protester receives a head massage as tens of thousands gather at the Democracy Monument more

2013年 12月 9日 星期一

An anti-government protester receives a head massage as tens of thousands gather at the Democracy Monument in central Bangkok December 8, 2013. Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra proposed a referendum on her future on Sunday and promised to resign if that was what the people wanted, as anti-government protesters prepared for a final push to try to force her from power. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
20 / 22
<p>Kjetil Jansrud of Norway skis during the second run on his way to finishing 17th in the Men's World Cup Giant Slalom ski race in Beaver Creek, Colorado, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Kjetil Jansrud of Norway skis during the second run on his way to finishing 17th in the Men's World Cup Giamore

2013年 12月 9日 星期一

Kjetil Jansrud of Norway skis during the second run on his way to finishing 17th in the Men's World Cup Giant Slalom ski race in Beaver Creek, Colorado, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
21 / 22
<p>Fulham's Dimitar Berbatov (front) is challenged by Aston Villa's Chris Herd during their English Premier League soccer match at Craven Cottage in London, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Fulham's Dimitar Berbatov (front) is challenged by Aston Villa's Chris Herd during their English Premier Lemore

2013年 12月 9日 星期一

Fulham's Dimitar Berbatov (front) is challenged by Aston Villa's Chris Herd during their English Premier League soccer match at Craven Cottage in London, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
22 / 22
重播
下一图片集
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

下一个

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 12月 8日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 12月 7日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 12月 3日
Editors Choice

Editors Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 12月 1日

精选图集

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Streets of Venezuela

Streets of Venezuela

Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro.

Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region

Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region

Servicemen of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic conduct military exercises in the breakaway region of Luhansk, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists.

Inside the North Korean military

Inside the North Korean military

Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.

Pope in the wind

Pope in the wind

Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.

Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil

Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil

Indigenous people and police clashed in Brazil's capital city as officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas while tribe members shot arrows in return during a protest against farmers' encroachment on reservations.

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.

Build your own nuclear bunker

Build your own nuclear bunker

A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.

Time 100 Gala

Time 100 Gala

Red carpet style at the Time 100 Gala.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐