Sevilla soccer club President Jose Maria del Nido stands during a news conference where he announced his resignation after being sentenced to seven years in prison for embezzlement and breaching the course of justice, in Seville December 9, 2013. Del Nido was convicted of charging a local authority for millions of euros for work that was either unnecessary or never even carried out during his time as an attorney there from 1999-2003. REUTERS/Javier Diaz