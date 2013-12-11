Editor's Choice
A woman lights fire to heat water for soaking clothes at a laundry in Mumbai December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
President Barack Obama (L) greets Cuban President Raul Castro (C) before giving his speech, as Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff looks on, at the memorial service for late South African President Nelson Mandela at the First National Bank soccer stadium, also known Soccer City, in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. Obama shook the hand of Castro at a memorial for Mandela on Tuesday, a rare gesture between the leaders of two nations at loggerheads for more than half a century. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Christians loot a mosque in Bangui December 10, 2013. The French army said it has restored some stability in the capital of Central African Republic after battling gunmen on Monday in an operation to disarm rival Muslim and Christian fighters responsible for killing hundreds since last week. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Workers stand on a vehicle as they pass by flags on their way to work in Naypyitaw December 10, 2013. Myanmar will host the 27th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games from December 11 to 22. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People cheer as U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at the First National Bank (FNB) Stadium, also known as Soccer City, during the national memorial service for Nelson Mandela in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Anti-government protesters attend a rally at the Democracy monument in Bangkok December 10, 2013. Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra pleaded on Tuesday for anti-government demonstrators to clear the streets and support a snap election, but defiant protest leaders called for her to step down within 24 hours. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Members of the welcoming ceremony band play as British Royal Navy destroyer HMS Daring arrives at a port area of Huangpu River in Shanghai December 10, 2013. The HMS Daring has returned from the Philippines after delivering aid after Typhoon Haiyan hit the region. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Barack Obama addresses the crowd during a memorial service for Nelson Mandela at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra faces the media during a news conference after a cabinet meeting at The Army Club in Bangkok December 10, 2013. Yingluck pleaded on Tuesday for anti-government demonstrators to clear the streets and support a snap election, but defiant protest leaders called for her to step down within 24 hours. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Wesley Sneijder of Galatasaray (C) is challenged by Fernando Llorente of Juventus (L) during their Champions League soccer match in Istanbul December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A man and a woman pose as they arrive for a service for former South African President Nelson Mandela at the First National Bank Stadium, also known as Soccer City, in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Steelworkers work on the roof structure inside the Arena Amazonia stadium as construction continues in preparation for the 2014 FIFA World Cup soccer championship in Manaus December 10, 2013. The 2014 World Cup finals will be held in Brazil from June 12 through July 13. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Members of the European Parliament wait for the start of a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Secretary of State John Kerry testifies on agreements over Iran's nuclear programs, before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A tattooed man joins anti-government protesters during a rally at the Democracy monument in Bangkok December 10, 2013. Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra pleaded on Tuesday for anti-government demonstrators to clear the streets and support a snap election, but defiant protest leaders called for her to step down within 24 hours. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Internally displaced children look at an African Union - United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) peacekeeper standing guard near the vicinity of a UNAMID base near Labado, South Darfur December 9, 2013. According to the UNAMID, due to the armed clashes that broke out in April 2013 between armed movements and the Government of Sudan forces, most of the local residents were relocated to Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in Nyala, South Darfur, and others to East Sudan. Thousands have also sought refuge in the vicinity of UNAMID's base near Labado. Picture taken December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah (SUDAN - Tags: CIVIL UNREST MILITARY POLITICS SOCIETY)
Two men dressed as former South African President Nelson Mandela travel on a train at Johannesburg's Park Station on their way to the Memorial Service for Mandela at the First National Bank Stadium, also known as Soccer City December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien (SOUTH AFRICA - Tags: POLITICS OBITUARY SOCIETY)
Chickens escape from the rain and cold near the ancestral home of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu, December 10, 2013. South African anti-apartheid hero Mandela died aged 95 at his Johannesburg home on December 5 after a prolonged lung infection. REUTERS/Rogan Ward (SOUTH AFRICA - Tags: SOCIETY ANIMALS OBITUARY POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
A woman, with tears in her eyes, braves heavy rain as she waits for the start of the official memorial service for late South African President Nelson Mandela at the FNB soccer stadium in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach (SOUTH AFRICA - Tags: POLITICS OBITUARY)
Robin Thicke is projected on a video screen as he performs during the KISS FM Jingle Ball in Chicago, Illinois, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
An electrician installs power cables outside the Indian Parliament building in New Delhi December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee (INDIA - Tags: ENERGY BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Heavyweight boxing champion and UDAR (Ukrainian Democratic Alliance for Reform) party leader Vitaly Klitschko (3nd R) and other supporters of EU integration block a street as they rally outside the presidential administration building in Kiev December 10, 2013. Thousands of Ukrainian protesters huddled by braziers in their tented camp in the snowbound capital Kiev into Tuesday morning, in defiance of riot police who took up positions throughout the capital as a deadline to clear the streets expired. REUTERS/ Andriy Skakodub/Pool (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST SPORT BOXING)
People sing and dance during the mass memorial for late former South African President Nelson Mandela at First National Bank Stadium in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun (SOUTH AFRICA - Tags: POLITICS OBITUARY)
A Christian man passes by a burning pile at a mosque in Fouh district in Bangui December 10, 2013. The French army said it has restored some stability in the capital of Central African Republic after battling gunmen on Monday in an operation to disarm rival Muslim and Christian fighters responsible for killing hundreds since last week. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun (CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Tags: CIVIL UNREST MILITARY POLITICS RELIGION TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY CONFLICT)
