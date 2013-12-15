版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 12月 15日 星期日 14:40 BJT

Editor's Choice

<p>The funeral cortege carrying the coffin of former South African President Nelson Mandela drives through Mandela's homeland just outside the village of Qunu December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

The funeral cortege carrying the coffin of former South African President Nelson Mandela drives through Manmore

2013年 12月 15日 星期日

The funeral cortege carrying the coffin of former South African President Nelson Mandela drives through Mandela's homeland just outside the village of Qunu December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
1 / 24
<p>Performers from the South Kordofan oil war zone area dressed in traditional costumes participate in a ceremony at a beauty pageant in Khartoum December 14, 2013. REUTERS</p>

Performers from the South Kordofan oil war zone area dressed in traditional costumes participate in a ceremmore

2013年 12月 15日 星期日

Performers from the South Kordofan oil war zone area dressed in traditional costumes participate in a ceremony at a beauty pageant in Khartoum December 14, 2013. REUTERS

Close
2 / 24
<p>A pro-European integration protester stands guard on top of a barricade at Independence Square in Kiev, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A pro-European integration protester stands guard on top of a barricade at Independence Square in Kiev, Decmore

2013年 12月 15日 星期日

A pro-European integration protester stands guard on top of a barricade at Independence Square in Kiev, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
3 / 24
<p>Palestinian policemen loyal to Hamas ride a boat as members of a Palestinian family travel on a boat after being evacuated from their house that is flooded with rainwater on a stormy day in the northern Gaza Strip December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian policemen loyal to Hamas ride a boat as members of a Palestinian family travel on a boat after more

2013年 12月 15日 星期日

Palestinian policemen loyal to Hamas ride a boat as members of a Palestinian family travel on a boat after being evacuated from their house that is flooded with rainwater on a stormy day in the northern Gaza Strip December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
4 / 24
<p>Fernando Torres of Chelsea beats Yannick Bolasie of Crystal Palace to the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge, London, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Fernando Torres of Chelsea beats Yannick Bolasie of Crystal Palace to the ball during their English Premiermore

2013年 12月 15日 星期日

Fernando Torres of Chelsea beats Yannick Bolasie of Crystal Palace to the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge, London, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
5 / 24
<p>A group of local residents plays a game of shinny hockey on a frozen pond in Newtown, Connecticut December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A group of local residents plays a game of shinny hockey on a frozen pond in Newtown, Connecticut December more

2013年 12月 15日 星期日

A group of local residents plays a game of shinny hockey on a frozen pond in Newtown, Connecticut December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
6 / 24
<p>Singer Miley Cyrus performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Singer Miley Cyrus performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jmore

2013年 12月 15日 星期日

Singer Miley Cyrus performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
7 / 24
<p>Egypt's Al Ahly goalkeeper Sherif Ekramy (C) reacts after conceding a goal to China's Guangzhou Evergrande during their FIFA Club World Cup soccer match, at Agadir Stadium in Agadir December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

Egypt's Al Ahly goalkeeper Sherif Ekramy (C) reacts after conceding a goal to China's Guangzhou Evergrande more

2013年 12月 15日 星期日

Egypt's Al Ahly goalkeeper Sherif Ekramy (C) reacts after conceding a goal to China's Guangzhou Evergrande during their FIFA Club World Cup soccer match, at Agadir Stadium in Agadir December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
8 / 24
<p>Winnie Mandela (R), ex-wife of former South African President Nelson Mandela, comforts Graca Macel, widow of Mandela, as his flag-draped coffin arrives at the Mthatha airport in the Eastern Cape province, December 14, 2013, for a funeral on Sunday at his ancestral home in Qunu. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Winnie Mandela (R), ex-wife of former South African President Nelson Mandela, comforts Graca Macel, widow omore

2013年 12月 15日 星期日

Winnie Mandela (R), ex-wife of former South African President Nelson Mandela, comforts Graca Macel, widow of Mandela, as his flag-draped coffin arrives at the Mthatha airport in the Eastern Cape province, December 14, 2013, for a funeral on Sunday at his ancestral home in Qunu. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
9 / 24
<p>A Los Angeles Police Department officer picks up a rifle and a shotgun during a gun buyback program organized by Mayor Eric Garcetti's Gang Reduction and Youth Development Office in Los Angeles, California, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

A Los Angeles Police Department officer picks up a rifle and a shotgun during a gun buyback program organizmore

2013年 12月 15日 星期日

A Los Angeles Police Department officer picks up a rifle and a shotgun during a gun buyback program organized by Mayor Eric Garcetti's Gang Reduction and Youth Development Office in Los Angeles, California, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
10 / 24
<p>People play with snow after a heavy snowstorm in Amman December 14, 2013. REUTERS/ Muhammad Hamed</p>

People play with snow after a heavy snowstorm in Amman December 14, 2013. REUTERS/ Muhammad Hamed

2013年 12月 15日 星期日

People play with snow after a heavy snowstorm in Amman December 14, 2013. REUTERS/ Muhammad Hamed

Close
11 / 24
<p>Demonstrators stand on top of a bus stop during a protest against an energy reform and subway fare hike outside the Bellas Artes museum in Mexico City December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Demonstrators stand on top of a bus stop during a protest against an energy reform and subway fare hike outmore

2013年 12月 15日 星期日

Demonstrators stand on top of a bus stop during a protest against an energy reform and subway fare hike outside the Bellas Artes museum in Mexico City December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
12 / 24
<p>Initiates pose in a field in Qunu, in the Eastern Cape December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Initiates pose in a field in Qunu, in the Eastern Cape December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

2013年 12月 15日 星期日

Initiates pose in a field in Qunu, in the Eastern Cape December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
13 / 24
<p>A photograph taken on a giant screen at the Beijing Aerospace Control Center in Beijing shows an animated image of the Chang'e-3 lunar probe landing onto the surface of the moon, December 14, 2013. REUTERS</p>

A photograph taken on a giant screen at the Beijing Aerospace Control Center in Beijing shows an animated imore

2013年 12月 15日 星期日

A photograph taken on a giant screen at the Beijing Aerospace Control Center in Beijing shows an animated image of the Chang'e-3 lunar probe landing onto the surface of the moon, December 14, 2013. REUTERS

Close
14 / 24
<p>A man walks next to a car and a beach restaurant that sank into the sand following heavy rains and flooding on a beach of the Mediterranean sea near Kibbutz Nitzanim in southern Israel December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

A man walks next to a car and a beach restaurant that sank into the sand following heavy rains and floodingmore

2013年 12月 15日 星期日

A man walks next to a car and a beach restaurant that sank into the sand following heavy rains and flooding on a beach of the Mediterranean sea near Kibbutz Nitzanim in southern Israel December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
15 / 24
<p>People play ice hockey on the frozen waters of Lake St. Moritz during a sunny winter day in the Swiss mountain resort of St. Moritz December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

People play ice hockey on the frozen waters of Lake St. Moritz during a sunny winter day in the Swiss mountmore

2013年 12月 15日 星期日

People play ice hockey on the frozen waters of Lake St. Moritz during a sunny winter day in the Swiss mountain resort of St. Moritz December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
16 / 24
<p>Spanish National Police officers in full riot gear stand near a trash container with broken glass bottles during clashes with protesters at the end of a protest against a new security law in Madrid December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez</p>

Spanish National Police officers in full riot gear stand near a trash container with broken glass bottles dmore

2013年 12月 15日 星期日

Spanish National Police officers in full riot gear stand near a trash container with broken glass bottles during clashes with protesters at the end of a protest against a new security law in Madrid December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Close
17 / 24
<p>Villagers sit along a street waiting for the funeral cortege carrying the coffin of former South African President Nelson Mandela, just outside the village of Qunu December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Villagers sit along a street waiting for the funeral cortege carrying the coffin of former South African Prmore

2013年 12月 15日 星期日

Villagers sit along a street waiting for the funeral cortege carrying the coffin of former South African President Nelson Mandela, just outside the village of Qunu December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
18 / 24
<p>Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt competes in a race against a public bus during a demonstration event in Buenos Aires December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt competes in a race against a public bus during a demonstration event in Buenosmore

2013年 12月 15日 星期日

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt competes in a race against a public bus during a demonstration event in Buenos Aires December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Close
19 / 24
<p>Women hold candles during a special prayer ceremony to pay homage to last year's Delhi gang-rape victim, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Women hold candles during a special prayer ceremony to pay homage to last year's Delhi gang-rape victim, inmore

2013年 12月 15日 星期日

Women hold candles during a special prayer ceremony to pay homage to last year's Delhi gang-rape victim, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
20 / 24
<p>Pope Francis has his skull cap removed by a child during an audience with children assisted by volunteers of Santa Marta institute in Paul VI hall at the Vatican December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

Pope Francis has his skull cap removed by a child during an audience with children assisted by volunteers omore

2013年 12月 15日 星期日

Pope Francis has his skull cap removed by a child during an audience with children assisted by volunteers of Santa Marta institute in Paul VI hall at the Vatican December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Close
21 / 24
<p>Local women walk to a public viewing point near the burial ground of late former South African President Nelson Mandela ahead of his funeral in Qunu December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Local women walk to a public viewing point near the burial ground of late former South African President Nemore

2013年 12月 15日 星期日

Local women walk to a public viewing point near the burial ground of late former South African President Nelson Mandela ahead of his funeral in Qunu December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
22 / 24
<p>England's Matt Prior attempts to take an unsuccessful run out wicket of Australia's David Warner during the third day of the third Ashes test cricket match at the WACA ground in Perth December 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

England's Matt Prior attempts to take an unsuccessful run out wicket of Australia's David Warner during themore

2013年 12月 15日 星期日

England's Matt Prior attempts to take an unsuccessful run out wicket of Australia's David Warner during the third day of the third Ashes test cricket match at the WACA ground in Perth December 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
23 / 24
<p>People wait outside the Waterkloof Air Force Base for the cortege carrying the coffin of former South African President Nelson Mandela, near Pretoria December 14, 2013, before he is flown to the Eastern Cape province for a funeral on Sunday at his ancestral home in Qunu. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

People wait outside the Waterkloof Air Force Base for the cortege carrying the coffin of former South Africmore

2013年 12月 15日 星期日

People wait outside the Waterkloof Air Force Base for the cortege carrying the coffin of former South African President Nelson Mandela, near Pretoria December 14, 2013, before he is flown to the Eastern Cape province for a funeral on Sunday at his ancestral home in Qunu. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

下一个

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 12月 14日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 12月 13日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 12月 12日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 12月 11日

精选图集

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament

Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament

Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker.

Battleground Mosul

Battleground Mosul

Residents of Mosul await the final defeat of Islamic State as Iraqi forces surround militants in the northwestern part of the city.

The view from Trump Tower

The view from Trump Tower

Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Germany's April snow

Germany's April snow

Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.

French youths protest election results

French youths protest election results

Riot police in Paris clash with youths when a demonstration against Marine Le Pen and her rival Emmanuel Macron turned violent.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐