A man takes a self-portrait with his mobile phone in front of a large statue of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong at an art exhibition celebrating the upcoming 120th anniversary of the birthday of the former leader in Beijing, December 24, 2013. December 26 marks the 120th anniversary of Mao's birth, and various commemorative activities are scheduled to carry out in Hunan province, where Mao was born, and throughout the nation. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man from Dinka tribe holds his AK-47 rifle in front of cows in a Dinka cattle herders camp near Rumbek, capital of the Lakes State in central South Sudan, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Pussy Riot members Nadezhda Tolokonnikova (R) and Maria Alyokhina walk outside Yemelyanovo airport in Krasnoyarsk, December 24, 2013. The two members of Russian punk protest band Pussy Riot freed from prison derided President Vladimir Putin's amnesty that led to their early release as a propaganda stunt and promised to fight for human rights. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Smoke rises from a fire in Adra, east of Damascus, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Smoke rises from a fire in Adra, east of Damascus, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man reacts after what activists said was an air raid by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Marja district, December 23, 2013. More than 300 people have been killed in a week of air raids on the northern Syrian city of Aleppo and nearby towns by President Bashar al-Assad's forces, a monitoring group said. Many of the casualties, which included scores of women and children, were killed by so-called barrel bombs dropped from helicopters, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. REUTERS/Saad AboBrahim
A man stands alone at London Bridge Station after numerous trains were cancelled due to storms in London, December 24, 2013. Disrupted transport networks and power cuts wreaked havoc in Britain and France, one of the busiest travel and shopping days of the year just before Christmas, after hurricane-force winds and torrential rain lashed the region. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Victims of super Typhoon Haiyan decorate their improvised Christmas tree with empty cans and bottles at the ravaged town of Anibong, Tacloban city, central Philippines, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
French military personnel try to control supporters who are asking them to disarm fighting gangs, near the airport in Bangui, December 23, 2013. Christian militia attacked Muslim neighbourhoods in the capital of the Central African Republic, as France appealed to European partners for assistance in quelling months of religious violence in its former colony. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
A participant holds up a sky lantern to be released during the "Kapulica & Lanterns" art event in Zagreb, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
U.S. President Barack Obama plays golf at Mid Pacific Country Club in Kailua, Hawaii,. December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Palestinian woman, hoping to cross into Egypt, holds a boy as they wait at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, December 24, 2013. Egyptian authorities partially opened the Rafah crossing, Gaza's main window to the world, on Tuesday for three days, border officials said. Since July, the authorities have kept the crossing largely closed, only opening it partially for humanitarian purposes. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A man walks near debris after an explosion near a security building in Egypt's Nile Delta city of Mansoura in Dakahlyia province, about 75 miles northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. A car bomb tore through a police compound in Egypt's Nile Delta, killing 13 people and wounding more than 130, security officials said, in one of the deadliest attacks since the army deposed Islamist President Mohamed Mursi in July. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Palestinians carry released Palestinian prisoner Samer al-Issawi as they celebrate in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Issawiya, December 23, 2013. Israel freed al-Issawi from jail, to complete a deal agreed earlier this year over his release in exchange for him ending a lengthy hunger strike that almost killed him. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A woman walks past ice-encrusted trees following an ice storm in Toronto, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Anti-government protesters hold Thai national flags as they march towards the Department of Special Investigation in Bangkok, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
Jax Collins (L) and Heather Collins get married at the Salt Lake County Government Building in Salt Lake City, Utah, December 23, 2013. U.S. District Judge Robert Shelby in Utah refused to block his own order making same-sex marriage legal in the state, denying a request to do so by Governor Gary Herbert. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez (L) smiles at his defense attorney Michael Fee as he appears in court at the Fall River Justice Center in Fall River, Massachusetts, December 23, 2013. The former NFL tight end is charged in the fatal shooting of his friend, Odin Lloyd, in June 2013. REUTERS/Matt Stone/Pool
People pause and take a photo in Times Square under an umbrella as it rains in New York, December 23, 2013. A band of severe weather from tornadoes to icy blasts left at least seven people dead as winter storms and severe weather pushed up the East Coast on Sunday, bringing record high temperatures to Philadelphia and New York City but ice storms to parts of New England. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Honor guards carry a floral basket sent by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a ceremony held on Sunday where new statues of late North Korean leader Kim Jong Il and the country's founder Kim Il Sung were unveiled in the eastern coastal city of Wonsan, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
A newly-built government building housing several departments including the Mentougou Weather Bureau is seen in Mentougou district of Beijing, December 22, 2013. Local residents said the new building resembles Moscow's Kremlin. REUTERS
A man carries turkeys in a poultry market in the Ate district in Lima, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A Greek Orthodox priest walks inside the Church of the Nativity, the site revered as the birthplace of Jesus, ahead of Christmas in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Toshifumi Suzuki, chairman and CEO of Seven And I Holdings Co, speaks during an interview with Reuters at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, December 18, 2013. The 81-year-old Suzuki who built 7-Eleven into the world's biggest convenience store chain has a new mission: turning more than 50,000 bricks and mortar stores in Japan into portals to a new online retail empire. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A man walks with a dog through a dense fog in Skopje, December 23, 2013. Local media reported that air pollution is five times over the recommended limit in the Macedonian capital. Dense fog and air pollution contributed to poor visibility, leading to numerous flight cancellations and diversions from the main Macedonian airport Alexander the Great. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
