Editor's Choice

Afghan men watch a traditional dog fighting competition in Jalalabad, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz
U.S. trucks lift up an armored vehicle hit by a bomb attack in Kabul, December 27, 2013. A suspected suicide bomber attacked a foreign military convoy on the eastern outskirts of the Afghan capital, Kabul, killing at least three foreign soldiers, police and the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force said. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Police detain an injured man suspecting him of being an activist of the banned Islamist organization Hizb-ut-Tahrir, in Dhaka, December 27, 2013. Police arrested more than 18 activists suspecting them of being members of Hizb-ut-Tahrir, after a clash with police in Dhaka, local media reported. Tens of thousands of troops fanned out across Bangladesh in a bid to stem political violence ahead of next month's elections, which the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party has boycotted. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
An Ethiopian monk walks at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Huang Chuncai, a 37-year-old Hunan province native, lies on a bed as doctors prepare for a surgery to remove tumors from his face at a hospital in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, December 25, 2013. The surgery successfully removed a part of Huang's tumors which weighs about 3.3lbs on the left cheek. He is expected to have two more surgeries, local media reported. Huang suffers from neurofibromatosis, which is a genetic disorder of the nervous system that primarily affects the development and growth of nerve tissues. REUTERS
A Thai security personnel is seen through a shattered windscreen of a destroyed police trucks at the Thai-Japan youth stadium, the site of fierce clashes between anti-government protester and riot police, in central Bangkok, December 27, 2013. were hurt. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Workers and a crane are seen next to a newly built ice sculpture of a castle ahead of the 30th Harbin Ice and Snow Festival, in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Leonsiya Dokuzova performs during a show at a circus in Sofia, November 23, 2013. Dokuzova, who holds two jobs to supplement her income, works as a nurse in one of the biggest hospitals in Sofia, the Balkan country's capital, and also as an acrobat, performing stunts in movies, TV shows and the circus. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A woman recovers in a hospital in Central African Republic's capital Bangui, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
A Ukrainian pro-EU demonstrator eats hot food at a barricade near Independence Square where the supporters are holding a rally in Kiev, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Lebanese Red Cross personnel stand next to a covered body believed to be that of former finance minister Mohamad Chatah after an explosion in Beirut's downtown area, December 27, 2013. Chatah, who opposed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, was killed in an explosion that targeted his convoy in Beirut along with at least four other people, security sources said. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Relatives and mourners lead a procession to a temple for the funeral ceremony of Narong Pitisitthi, 45, a policeman who died after being shot during the clashes between anti-government protesters and riot police, at the police hospital in Bangkok, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Retired female workers dressed as red army soldiers sing revolutionary songs during a performance to mark the 120th birth anniversary of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong in Huaibei, Anhui province, December 26, 2013. REUTERS
A man sits on the front of a truck while wearing woolen shawl to keep himself warm in the cold at a wholesale market in Rawalpindi, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed
An Israeli air force F-15I fighter jet releases flares during an air force pilots' graduation ceremony at Hatzerim air base in southern Israel, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A boy reacts as he is carried on a stretcher at a damaged site after what activists said was heavy shelling by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in Duma, Damascus, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A firefighter battles a Christmas night brush fire in Simi Valley, Calif., December 25, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Opposition activist and journalist Tetyana Chornovil lies on a stretcher at a hospital in Kiev, December 25, 2013. Chornovil, who is known for her investigations into corruption among senior state officials, was beaten up by unknown attackers on Wednesday near Kiev, hours after an article she wrote on the assets of top government officials was published. REUTERS
A Free Syrian Army medical group trains people on how to cope with chemical weapon attacks in Aleppo, December 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Members of the Old Surrey Burstow and West Kent Hunt depart from Chiddingstone Castle for the annual Boxing Day hunt in Chiddingstone, south east England, December 26, 2013. Since a ban stopped fox hunting with hounds, hunts have continued with dogs chasing down a pre-laid scented trail instead of a fox. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Jordan Graham (C), accompanied by members of her legal team, walks away from U.S. district court in Missoula, Montana, on December 11, 2013. Graham, 22, was indicted on first- and second-degree murder charges in the July 7 death of her husband of eight days, Cody Johnson. U.S. prosecutors contend Graham deliberately shoved her husband off a rock ledge while the couple was hiking in Glacier National Park. REUTERS/Arthur Mouratidis
Israeli air force cadets toss their caps during an air force pilots' graduation ceremony at Hatzerim air base in southern Israel, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A paramilitary personnel gestures to stop a photographer from taking photos of the Japanese Embassy in Beijing, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Riot policemen cover their faces with wet handkerchiefs as anti-government protesters throw back tear gas canisters during clashes near the Thai-Japan youth stadium in central Bangkok, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
