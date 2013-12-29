版本:
中国

Editor's Choice

2013年 12月 29日 星期日

Demonstrators run away from tear gas during an anti-government protest in central Istanbul December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Cevahir Bugu

2013年 12月 29日 星期日

Demonstrators run away from tear gas during an anti-government protest in central Istanbul December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Cevahir Bugu

Close
1 / 24
2013年 12月 29日 星期日

A winter swimmer gestures as he jumps into the icy water of partially frozen Songhua River in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li

2013年 12月 29日 星期日

A winter swimmer gestures as he jumps into the icy water of partially frozen Songhua River in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
2 / 24
2013年 12月 29日 星期日

A pro-European integration supporter attaches yellow and blue ribbons, colours of the Ukrainian national flag, to the Paton Bridge across the Dnieper River in Kiev December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

2013年 12月 29日 星期日

A pro-European integration supporter attaches yellow and blue ribbons, colours of the Ukrainian national flag, to the Paton Bridge across the Dnieper River in Kiev December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Close
3 / 24
2013年 12月 29日 星期日

Children, displaced from violence, take shelter at the airport in capital Bangui in Central African Republic December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu (

2013年 12月 29日 星期日

Children, displaced from violence, take shelter at the airport in capital Bangui in Central African Republic December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu (

Close
4 / 24
2013年 12月 29日 星期日

Adam David (C) poses for tips as "The Naked Indian" as people walk past in Times Square in New York, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2013年 12月 29日 星期日

Adam David (C) poses for tips as "The Naked Indian" as people walk past in Times Square in New York, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
5 / 24
2013年 12月 29日 星期日

Damaged buildings are pictured in the besieged area of Homs December 24, 2013. Picture taken December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Layth Homsi

2013年 12月 29日 星期日

Damaged buildings are pictured in the besieged area of Homs December 24, 2013. Picture taken December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Layth Homsi

Close
6 / 24
2013年 12月 29日 星期日

Police gather next to a burnt coach after a fire broke out on a train at Kothacheruvu town in Anantapur district in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh December 28, 2013. REUTERS

2013年 12月 29日 星期日

Police gather next to a burnt coach after a fire broke out on a train at Kothacheruvu town in Anantapur district in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh December 28, 2013. REUTERS

Close
7 / 24
2013年 12月 29日 星期日

Visitors walk past a giant snow sculpture ahead of the 30th Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li

2013年 12月 29日 星期日

Visitors walk past a giant snow sculpture ahead of the 30th Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
8 / 24
2013年 12月 29日 星期日

Demonstrators use fireworks against riot police during an anti-government protest in central Istanbul December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Cevahir Bugu

2013年 12月 29日 星期日

Demonstrators use fireworks against riot police during an anti-government protest in central Istanbul December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Cevahir Bugu

Close
9 / 24
2013年 12月 29日 星期日

A South Korean worker chant slogans during a general strike in front of Seoul City Hall Plaza in Seoul December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

2013年 12月 29日 星期日

A South Korean worker chant slogans during a general strike in front of Seoul City Hall Plaza in Seoul December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
10 / 24
2013年 12月 29日 星期日

Richard Freitag from Germany soars through the air during the practice for the first jumping of the 62nd four-hills ski jumping tournament in Oberstdorf, southern Germany, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

2013年 12月 29日 星期日

Richard Freitag from Germany soars through the air during the practice for the first jumping of the 62nd four-hills ski jumping tournament in Oberstdorf, southern Germany, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
11 / 24
2013年 12月 29日 星期日

Computers and outdated electronic gadgets that have been smashed sit on a carpet during "Good Riddance Day" in Times Square in New York, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2013年 12月 29日 星期日

Computers and outdated electronic gadgets that have been smashed sit on a carpet during "Good Riddance Day" in Times Square in New York, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
12 / 24
2013年 12月 29日 星期日

England's captain Alastair Cook drops a catch to miss the chance to dismiss Australia's David Warner during the fourth day of the fourth Ashes cricket test at the Melbourne cricket ground December 29, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

2013年 12月 29日 星期日

England's captain Alastair Cook drops a catch to miss the chance to dismiss Australia's David Warner during the fourth day of the fourth Ashes cricket test at the Melbourne cricket ground December 29, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
13 / 24
2013年 12月 29日 星期日

A follower of the Afro-Brazilian religion Umbanda goes into a trance during a ceremony paying tribute to Iemanja, goddess of the sea, at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

2013年 12月 29日 星期日

A follower of the Afro-Brazilian religion Umbanda goes into a trance during a ceremony paying tribute to Iemanja, goddess of the sea, at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
14 / 24
2013年 12月 29日 星期日

Paid volunteers clear snow from the bleachers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the home field of the Green Bay Packers of the National Football League (NFL), December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

2013年 12月 29日 星期日

Paid volunteers clear snow from the bleachers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the home field of the Green Bay Packers of the National Football League (NFL), December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Close
15 / 24
2013年 12月 29日 星期日

Al-Azhar University student supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood and deposed President Mohamed Morsi make the four-finger Rabaa gesture as they hold tear gas canisters during clashes with riot police and residents of the area at the Al-Azhar University campus in Cairo's Nasr City district December 28, 2013. REUTERS

2013年 12月 29日 星期日

Al-Azhar University student supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood and deposed President Mohamed Morsi make the four-finger Rabaa gesture as they hold tear gas canisters during clashes with riot police and residents of the area at the Al-Azhar University campus in Cairo's Nasr City district December 28, 2013. REUTERS

Close
16 / 24
2013年 12月 29日 星期日

Norwich City's Russell Martin (L) and Robert Snodgrass challenge Manchester United's Tom Cleverley (C) during their English Premier League soccer match at Carrow Road in Norwich, eastern England, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

2013年 12月 29日 星期日

Norwich City's Russell Martin (L) and Robert Snodgrass challenge Manchester United's Tom Cleverley (C) during their English Premier League soccer match at Carrow Road in Norwich, eastern England, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
17 / 24
2013年 12月 29日 星期日

Workers repair damaged windows at the Starco building in front of the site of a bomb blast, which killed Lebanon's former Finance Minister Mohamad Chatah, in downtown Beirut December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

2013年 12月 29日 星期日

Workers repair damaged windows at the Starco building in front of the site of a bomb blast, which killed Lebanon's former Finance Minister Mohamad Chatah, in downtown Beirut December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Close
18 / 24
2013年 12月 29日 星期日

Followers of the Afro-Brazilian religion Umbanda sing to pay tribute to Iemanja, goddess of the sea, at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

2013年 12月 29日 星期日

Followers of the Afro-Brazilian religion Umbanda sing to pay tribute to Iemanja, goddess of the sea, at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
19 / 24
2013年 12月 29日 星期日

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits an outpost at Mount Osung, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on December 28, 2013. REUTERS

2013年 12月 29日 星期日

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits an outpost at Mount Osung, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on December 28, 2013. REUTERS

Close
20 / 24
2013年 12月 29日 星期日

Supporters of Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP) cheer after its leader Arvind Kejriwal took an oath as the new chief minister of Delhi during a swearing-in ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

2013年 12月 29日 星期日

Supporters of Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP) cheer after its leader Arvind Kejriwal took an oath as the new chief minister of Delhi during a swearing-in ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
21 / 24
2013年 12月 29日 星期日

Sunderland's Steven Fletcher scores a goal against Cardiff City during their English Premier League soccer match at Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

2013年 12月 29日 星期日

Sunderland's Steven Fletcher scores a goal against Cardiff City during their English Premier League soccer match at Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Close
22 / 24
2013年 12月 29日 星期日

A child is rescued from under the rubble of a collapsed building in the Maysar neighbourhood of Aleppo December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jalal Alhalabi

2013年 12月 29日 星期日

A child is rescued from under the rubble of a collapsed building in the Maysar neighbourhood of Aleppo December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jalal Alhalabi

Close
23 / 24
2013年 12月 29日 星期日

A child looks out through a bus window, which is covered by frost, in Ulan Bator, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj

2013年 12月 29日 星期日

A child looks out through a bus window, which is covered by frost, in Ulan Bator, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj

Close
24 / 24

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice 分享
重新播放
下一个

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月2日-8日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月2日-8日）

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

一周图片精选（12月26日-1月1日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（12月26日-1月1日）

2017年 1月 3日 星期二

一周图片精选（12月19-25日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（12月19-25日）

2016年 12月 26日 星期一

一周图片精选（12月12-18日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（12月12-18日）

2016年 12月 20日 星期二

查看更多幻灯图集 »